Top 10 lab leak stories of 2025
Tis the season for the truth
The World Health Organization cited my book and responded to my letter.
Christian Drosten (the Ralph Baric of Germany) presents a peer-reviewed paper to the SAGO committee that implicates Baric.
DRASTIC lab leak researchers find Peter Daszak’s hidden EcoHealth emails, which prove he recycled DARPA Defuse under Fauci’s NIAID.
Jeffrey Sachs is 99% positive that Covid was made in a US lab, and his talk in Cyprus goes viral.
Brownstone republished Will Jones’ article on Vincent Munster and Rocky Mountain Lab. Natural origin virologists become interested, but pro-lab-leak bacteriologist Richard Ebright gets upset.
A Vincent Munster FOIA shows that he and Baric began collaborating on Egyptian fruit bat research in 2016. Baric’s biotechnology is so advanced that it ships on dry ice in <1mL tubes.
Baric published a New York Times guest essay pointing at Shi Zhengli’s BSL2, but his UNC lab gets local news scrutiny:
UNC professor Ralph Baric has been accused of creating COVID-19 in his campus research lab. U.S. Right to Know has filed a public records lawsuit against the University for withholding many of his research documents — which could reveal if the accusation holds weight.
A USRTK FOIA found that the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA, or CIA for the Pentagon) presented evidence that Baric created the SARS-CoV-2 genome. But Baric covered his tracks by chopping up the genome from six into seven fragments. Baric later self-incriminated during his testimony, “We think our [UNC] approach is safer [than the WIV] because we’ve divided the genome into six pieces.”
Senator Rand Paul’s office released Baric’s early 2020 presentation to American intel, but Baric did not disclose the furin cleavage site, which he proposed to insert just months earlier.
Dr. Robert Redfield doubles down on Baric as the mastermind, but also adds the self-spreading vaccine theory.
Dr Raszek endorses my book’s conclusion.
A German documentary highlights the role of Baric and Danielle Anderson.
Physicist Ron Unz reviews my book, agrees with 90% of it, but then we get into an argument over Danielle Anderson.
A more pleasant interview with physicist Steve Hsu:
An old story worth mentioning.
Chinese virologist tells Tucker COVID-19 'was not an accident'
https://youtu.be/WedKKuP9NNw
