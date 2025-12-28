Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

CharlieSeattle
1h

An old story worth mentioning.

Chinese virologist tells Tucker COVID-19 'was not an accident'

https://youtu.be/WedKKuP9NNw

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Tucker%2C+Li-Meng+Yan+interview&atb=v255-1&iax=videos&ia=videos&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DWedKKuP9NNw

