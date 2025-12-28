Brownstone republished Will Jones’ article on Vincent Munster and Rocky Mountain Lab. Natural origin virologists become interested, but pro-lab-leak bacteriologist Richard Ebright gets upset. https://brownstone.org/articles/is-this-the-man-who-created-covid-19-in-faucis-us-lab/ UK virologist Stuart Neil vs Ebright A Vincent Munster FOIA shows that he and Baric began collaborating on Egyptian fruit bat research in 2016. Baric’s biotechnology is so advanced that it ships on dry ice in <1mL tubes.

Baric published a New York Times guest essay pointing at Shi Zhengli’s BSL2, but his UNC lab gets local news scrutiny: UNC professor Ralph Baric has been accused of creating COVID-19 in his campus research lab. U.S. Right to Know has filed a public records lawsuit against the University for withholding many of his research documents — which could reveal if the accusation holds weight. https://dailytarheel.com/article/university-covid-origins-public-records-20250604