Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
Oct 4

I can’t stop shaking my head 🤬

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Richard's avatar
Richard
Oct 5

Jeffrey Tucker was on Bret Weinstein's most recent Dark Horse podcast. They did a decent, brief summary of lab leak Defuse, Darpa, RML etc. and spent most of the program talking about the dangers of mRNA jabs. The powerful white lab coat crowd seems to be locked in on using the platform to cure our future ills with this junk.

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