It’s become clear to me that Senator Rand Paul has politically weaponized a million-page file on the lab leak investigation. He releases irrelevant information, gets his name on television, and calls it transparency.

I’m going to do something different: release the relevant information and let the public decide what it means.

Baric’s wife screens FOIAs

Ralph Baric emails constantly. I initially assumed he didn’t, because so few of his emails have been released. Then I started reading what UNC released to congressional investigators, who won’t release what they have.

Baric’s UNC-employed wife, Toni, forwarded work-relevant Gmail to a Yahoo account and helped screen U.S. Right to Know Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

Paul is now going after Fauci’s secretary over deleted emails. But if email deletion and FOIA avoidance warrant congressional scrutiny, why does that scrutiny stop when the trail leads to Ralph Baric’s wife at UNC?

Baric’s wife misled FBI

Toni repeatedly forwarded emails she characterized as threatening to an FBI agent assigned to handle online harassment directed at the Barics. She was buttering up the FBI agent to gain sympathy for these non-threatening emails.

The emails amounted to little more than “fuck you.” And, according to the FBI agent, they contained no direct threats.

Then came the DARPA documents.

Only after the DEFUSE documents became public in September 2021 did Toni forward them to the FBI agent. Days later, the story reached the media, and the agent wanted to interview Ralph Baric.

What happened next is interesting.

Toni delayed the interview for weeks and arranged only a 45-minute meeting between the FBI agent and Ralph Baric. By comparison, she had previously scheduled reporter David Quammen for two 90-minute sessions.

Deleted emails?

It appears Toni deleted Ralph’s emails about the mysterious BSEG (CIA) meeting.

Baric’s shifting alibi

In 2024 testimony, Baric was asked why he “attacked” Kristian Andersen for suggesting SARS2 looks engineered. He used a BSEG meeting as an alibi for claiming he thought the same.

Andersen: “I should mention that Ralph Baric pretty much attacked me on the call with NASEM, “ National Academies of Science, “essentially calling anything related to potential lab escape ludicrous, crackpot theories. I wonder if he, himself, is worried about this, too.” Baric: I don’t recall this. So because of this, I’m going to at least say one thing that I gave in the BSEG meeting on January 25th or 26th. My summary of the origin of the pandemic was the following. There are three potential causes for, that pandemic. First is natural origin, second was laboratory escape, and the third was genetically engineered.

Baric’s January 2020 BSEG presentation doesn’t reflect the full story.

It contains a single line on a single slide mentioning Shi Zhengli’s BSL2 research. It doesn't discuss the SARS2 furin cleavage site or Baric’s DEFUSE proposal to introduce a furin cleavage site into a coronavirus. In follow-up questioning, Baric was never asked why he omitted the site from his early pandemic presentations.

In February 2020, Baric gave a one-hour technical presentation to Congressional staff. He should have mentioned the pandemic potential of the SARS2 furin cleavage site while comparing the genome to SARS1, which lacked a furin cleavage site.

Baric’s Proximal Origins paper?

Baric edited Rachel Graham’s May 2020 cover-up paper. They cited Anderson’s Proximal Origin “arguments as compelling.” Baric also added references to Shi’s BSL2 lab to draw attention away from Dani Anderson’s BSL4 lab.

Baric added the highlighted line to Graham’s paper

Baric misled UNC executives

Early in the pandemic, Baric gave UNC senior administrators an incomplete picture.

In February 2020, for example, Baric sent UNC President Bill Roper and Vice Chancellor for Research Don Hobart the Lancet letter claiming lab leak was a “conspiracy theory” and referenced the Proximal Origin paper.

If you remember, Baric started the Lancet letter with Linfa Wang and Peter Daszak.

2020 USRTK FOIA

Baric abused Gmail

Very few Baric emails emerged after the U.S.R.T.K. initial FOIA in 2020. That’s because Baric switched over to Gmail. For example, I had always assumed that Baric intentionally released this UNC email to Vanity Fair to divert attention away from Dani Anderson’s BSL4. Still, I had no idea he sent it from his Gmail account, since that Gmail address was redacted.

Baric’s CYA Gmail to Daszak

Baric Jr used Gmail

And then there is Tim Sheahan, who is “Baric Jr.”

According to Daszak’s emails to Baric, Sheahan also used Gmail during the cover-up.

Baric started engineering SARS2 in 2017

In early 2015, Baric was introduced to USAID Predict, and Daszak planned to visit UNC. Baric told Daszak he wanted group 2b spike (e.g., RaTG13, BANAL, SARS2, etc.) from abroad. For example, in February 2017, UNC received a new Uganda spike near HKU3 (~30%). Baric replied that it’s easy to engineer increased ACE2 usage with a few mutations. That Uganda spike later appeared in a Fang Li FOIA and was now 20% different from SARS1, just like SARS2.

via USRTK FOIA on Fang Li

UNC and RML collaboration

Baric mentions that UNC has a scientist with “visiting privileges” at RML, likely Alexandra Schäfer. She co-authored the 2018 WIV Egyptian fruit bat paper.

RML was on U01 CREID grant

In June 2019, while recycling text from DARPA Defuse, Baric replaced Rocky Mountain Lab with Boston’s NEIDL for select agent (bat) experiments. Baric needed to include the new Boston lab to get the grant funded. I always thought the below was a U01 CREID grant typo, but it was intentional.

U01 CREID grant

Ironically, this 2020 CREID grant also funded Baric’s 2018 furin cleavage site idea from DARPA DEFUSE. Due to space constraints, it was cut from the final draft submitted in June 2019.

Baric resubmitted DEFUSE to NIAID via CREID grant

The 2020 SE Asian R01 grant

Baric was heavily involved in drafting the NIAID R01AI163118 grant, but withdrew due to “constant shit scrutiny.” Daszak used R01AI163118 to replace the money lost from Shi’s canceled 2R01AI110964 grant. The grant included Baric’s HKU3r-CoV chimera (aka HKU3-Smix) and funded DARPA DEFUSE.

Baric’s unpublished grants are incriminating

In one of them, Baric admits SARS2 spike is 24.7% different from SARS1. HKU3r-CoV was 25% different. Another example is the $40M grant (HHSN272201100018I) from NIAID to UNC, awarded around 2019, which describes: “Finally, we have recovered a distant zoonotic SARS-like virus (HKU3-SRBD) that differs by as much as 20% amino acid sequence of the spike glycoprotein from epidemic SARS-CoV.” Again, SARS1 differs from SARS2 by 20%.

via 2016 UNC IBC FOIA

Baric’s proprietary chimeras (e.g. HKU3-Smix)

While drafting DARPA DEFUSE, Baric referenced his patented chimeras like HKU3-Smix.

So chimeric immunogens as vaccine platforms for coronaviruses are potentially proprietary. Having said that not likely a big market for control of bats coronaviruses in caves and the potential human markets are uncertain. So I would have to say fundamental research at this point as this was certainly my intent. ralph

Daszak vs Baric style

Unlike Daszak, Baric hates first-person singular pronouns: “I am uncomfortable saying I, I, I when that is not the case. I have used we or my group throughout. A few places I have used I. I don’t want to see this again. ralph”

Fauci, Baric, & Daszak’s relationship pre-pandemic

In May 2019, Fauci received a list of potential Kinyoun Lecturers. It included Baric, who was “well known to us.” It also included Daszak, who is “a good friend of NIAID and an expert in global disease emergence.” They picked a scientist from Scripps Institute.

Blockers vs Seekers

Is Rand Paul now a blocker?

(Any FOIA journalist can contact me for Toni Baric’s Yahoo email address)