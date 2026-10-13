Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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Unjabbed Mick's avatar
Unjabbed Mick
Oct 14

I filed this info under 'Vax villains'!

Beware! You'll double the risk of every disease and illness known to man, with every extra jab of the 'Experimental' DEADLY mRNA injection (which they pretend is a 'vaccine').

Why else would Pfizer ask for 75 years to release data on their covid mRNA injection. Obviously the majority of suckers who agreed to be part of an insane EXPERIMENT will have died when their lies about Safety and Efficacy are released. Many 'mRNA 'Vax' recipients will have died soon after accepting the poisonous 'mRNA Death Shot'. Many will have their health destroyed after their first 'leap of faith' in Fauci's injectable 'CURE! Many might survive the first one or two shots, but will have to live the remainder of their lives with a destroyed human immune system.

Do not trust anything the FDA, CDC, Pfizer, Moderna, etc, and all other criminals associated with this Death by Lethal Injection depopulation Plan.

They've got the next Scamdemic ready for release, as well as the next pretend injectable CURE.

Beware! Unjabbed Mick (We live longer!)

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
Oct 14

Moderna's Covid-19 virus in 2013 Basically it is irrefutable proof that Moderna created the Covid-19 virus and here are the Patents for it: ModernaGate: Moderna wins Award for Deadly Covid Vaccine it was able to create prior to 2019 because “Murderna” is responsible for creating the Covid-19 Virus in a BioLab… #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG By The Exposé on April 30, 2023 https://christine257.substack.com/p/cctcggcgggcacgt Moderna's Covid-19 virus #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG may evade vaccines or the protection of natural immunity. CDC Moderna was part of the planning and implementation of covid-19, gain-of-function experimentation, and vaccine profiteering. Here are the patents: US9149506B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding septin-4 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. Inventor: Tirtha Chakraborty, Antonin de Fougerolles US9216205B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding granulysin – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. US9255129B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding SIAH E3 ubiquitin protein ligase 1 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. US9301993B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding apoptosis inducing factor 1 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. US9587003B2: Modified polynucleotides for the production of oncology-related proteins and peptides – 2016-02-04 Application filed by ModernaTx Inc. Inventor: Stephane Bancel, Tirtha Chakraborty, Antonin de Fougerolles, Sayda M. Elbashir, Matthias John, Atanu Roy, Susan Whoriskey, Kristy M. Wood, Paul Hatala, Jason P. Schrum, Kenechi Ejebe, Jeff Lynn Ellsworth, Justin Guild Learn more about this bombshell SARS-CoV-2 laboratory origin evidence at The Expose. https://christine257.substack.com/p/moderna-patented-a-19-nucleotide I suppose, with all of the money generated from the above Covid-19 virus Patent, the creators deserve a medal, or something much worse, but they live amongst us and have never been held to account for anything.

May 17 2024 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Friday the European Patent Office had upheld the validity of one of the company's key patents, presumably #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG , a win in an ongoing COVID-19 vaccine dispute with Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) proving that Moderna owned the copyright for Covid-19 Neucloids from 2013.

Moderna could not have made their Covid vaccine without the Covid virus to work from which they had the patent for from 2013 or before.

BioNTech said the patent office's decision to maintain Moderna's European patent "does not change our unwavering and unequivocal stance that this patent is invalid."

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-wins-case-patent-dispute-with-pfizer-biontech-over-covid-shot-ft-reports-2024-05-17/

Not a Chinese name amongst them

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