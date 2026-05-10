Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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Pray With Your Legs's avatar
Pray With Your Legs
13h

The fact that this slap happy, keffiyeh wearing (“it is a symbol of Palestinian identity AND RESISTANCE”) is able to get on a commercial flight carrying lethal pathogens under the pretense of increasing there transmissibility or virulence for some unknown reason and at tax payer expense means we are all living in an insane asylum.

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Kurt Arner's avatar
Kurt Arner
5h

He should be indicted forthwith. Maybe he could plead for a lenient sentence if he were to turn state’s evidence and finger the ringleaders.

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