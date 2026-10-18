The Republican committee investigating the lab leak (HSGAC) had a $28 million budget. It should spend $10 of that tax money watching Dr. Raszek explain Vincent Munster’s role in the creation of COVID.

Two years ago, Raszek thought DEFUSE was fake. But after reading the book twice, he endorsed its conclusions: COVID was a contagious bat vaccine developed at Rocky Mountain Lab.

New USRTK article on RML

https://usrtk.org/covid-19-origins/before-covid-an-nih-lab-chief-proposed-making-a-sars-like-bat-virus-better-at-infecting-people/

Vincent Munster and his postdoc, Michael Letko, had spent that year building a system to rapidly test whether dozens of SARS-related bat coronaviruses could infect human cells. That week, Munster read a new preprint from prominent virologists Vineet Menachery and Ralph Baric’s lab groups showing that the protease trypsin could unlock entry for certain coronaviruses that otherwise would not infect human cells. Letko had forwarded him the paper two days earlier with the note, “Seems like more groups will be converging on this idea soon…” “You should be able to make S with a more broader cleavage signature (like furin-like) to enhance infectivity,” Munster wrote back on Oct. 6, 2019. “You can include a motif like this R-X-[K/R]-R↓ Might be cool to get some synthesized.” In virology parlance, “S” is the coronavirus spike protein, which allows the virus to latch onto the cells it infects, and R-X-[K/R]-R is a furin cleavage site motif, which can make viruses better able to infect cells and spread. Munster was suggesting that his postdoc engineer a furin site into a coronavirus spike protein to make it more infectious. Eleven weeks later, a coronavirus carrying a similar furin cleavage site emerged in Wuhan, China, spawning the COVID-19 pandemic. It remains the only known sarbecovirus, the SARS-related group of coronaviruses that Munster and Letko were then screening, to have one. The email exchange has never been made public before. It appears in a 270-page batch of records recently released by NIH to U.S. Right To Know in response to a request made under the Freedom of Information Act. The request sought specific correspondence from Munster’s lab in Hamilton, Montana, from March 2019 through January 22, 2020, the date when his group published one of the first papers showing that the new coronavirus used a human cell receptor called ACE2 as a doorway into cells.

Munster’s postdoc, Michael Letko, emailed him in March 2019 with a message that reads remarkably like Baric’s DEFUSE proposal.

Compare the above email to Baric’s Technical Area 1 in DARPA DEFUSE:

via USRTK files

In February 2019, Baric sent his chimeras to Rocky Mountain Lab. They used an MERS-like FCS (R-X-[K/R]-R) in SARS2 (RRAR).

https://usrtk.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/2024.01.29-_-Response-04.16.2024.pdf

Baric’s February 2019 experiments used a MERS-like furin cleavage site in SARS2 (PRRAR).

And the reference to MERS-MA30 above (PRRVR).

Letko and DEFUSE

Fireworks in Hamilton

NIH has placed a gag order on Rocky Mountain Lab. Jim Olsen then critiqued my book and proposed a soft succession plan for Hamilton. “We don’t have a military,” so sue and surround RML with local checkpoints (15-17 min).

https://ravalli-mt.granicus.com/player/clip/2579

Letter to Jay Bhattacharya and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Subject: If Quay is out at NIAID, what’s your backup plan?

According to STAT News, Dr. Steven Quay is “no longer the leading candidate” to head Fauci’s NIAID. Quay is a qualified biotech entrepreneur, the kind of outsider the stagnant NIH needs. He’s also a prominent lab leak theorist, a stance NIAID will fight.

Quay’s appointment would challenge the prevailing narrative inside an institution that has spent years defending it. Why? Because NIAID’s Building 31 created COVID.

But it appears the Building 31 snakes have already bitten Quay. So what’s Plan B? Richard Ebright? Peter McCullough? Martin Kulldorff?

Take a page from Trump’s playbook: troll your haters. Your instincts were right. Don’t retreat. Double down.

Jay, remember when the scientific establishment dismissed you as a “fringe epidemiologist” for challenging its COVID policies?

What if SARS-CoV-2’s epidemiology points to Montana, not China? My letter to WHO argues that transmission in specific New World lab animals points to research at NIAID’s Rocky Mountain Lab, linking to Fauci’s bat vaccine development. Don’t carry Fauci’s water; demand an independent investigation.

RFK Jr., remember how Fauci and his allies treated you as an anti-vax crank rather than engaging with your arguments. What if the virus was the vaccine?

You both handed the Fauci files over to Rand Paul, and look at the crazy stuff that’s come out. It’s only the tip of the biological iceberg. You know you’re over the target when you’re taking flak. Don’t mistake institutional resistance for a reason to retreat.

You both can reform these institutions, not just change the names on their doors.

New NIAID director’s schedule

Dr. Quay, I’ve taken the liberty of scheduling your first week for the NIAID position!

Monday: release Rocky Mountain Lab’s PRD-12-143 grant, which created COVID

Tuesday: release all of Vincent Munster and Heinz Feldmann’s emails

Wednesday: release emails from Fauci’s #2, Hugh Auchincloss, with RML because he offered Munster early tenure in 2016 for setting up an Egyptian fruit bat colony.

Thursday: publish the unpublished RML results on Egyptian fruit bats, aka the SARS2 reservoir host.

Friday: release Steve Holland’s emails with RML because Munster complained about not making enough $$$ and being used as a fall guy

10 questions for Rocky Mountain Lab

Peter is the free man beyond the lab leak wall

In his memoir, Fauci called RML his “satellite campus.” He wrote them at work, using a daily email on his NIAID computer. Jay released those emails to Rand Paul last year, and Paul posted them this year.

Fauci’s diaries

Over a year ago, I told Rand Paul to his face that Baric chopped up the DEFUSE bid and resubmitted it to Fauci. Paul replied, I get it, but never asked Fauci. According to his recently released diary, it’s the ONLY thing Fauci was nervous about.

https://www.paul.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/2026.10.07_Missing-Pages-Diary_Full-Package.pdf

Fauci found this 2022 Project Veritas video, based on Major Murphy’s letter:

When confronted about funding the DARPA DEFUSE grant, Fauci gave a prepared denial, saying, “We have never seen that (DEFUSE) grant, and we have never funded that grant.” The word “that” did a lot of work.

Fauci’s response to the above hearing is written below.

Notice the legalese USRTK lawyers made them use in their RML article:

Nothing in the records shows that Letko followed through on Munster’s suggestion to insert a furin cleavage site in a SARS spike protein, however. In fact, the furin cleavage site found in SARS-CoV-2 differs from the motif, or short sequence of amino acids, that Munster suggested.

I turned against Paul partly because he had legal immunity to do this for us and backed down. I believe his ties to Duke University explain his reluctance on this subject.

Carolina Flu. And Duke, too?

Sign up if you haven’t, because Congress won’t help us.

https://carolinaflu.org/#duke-home-heading