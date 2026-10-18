Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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the LastManStanding's avatar
the LastManStanding
Oct 19

All your latest evidence points to confirmation of a working hypothesis which will never be refuted - because it will never be entertained. As each and every pre-packaged 'hero' in the Russian Doll assemblage which the media channels are instructed to impose...

Trump, RFK, Bhattacharya, Rand Paul, etc., etc., have their mask ripped off and get exposed for the stage actor they are...

we can say with assurance that each staged spectacle of "investigation," "accountability," and/or opposition is part of a performance engineered to placate an already dulled crowd of citizen/serfs waiting in line for their turn to enter the abattoir of the soul which all this 'ai' & 'biotech' bullshit has been designed to be.

Epstein(non mortuus), Lutnick, Gates, Boris Nicoloff et, al are apostles of a cruel & jealous god... and Munster is their messenger.

Next "hero" please.

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Manfred Johann Schmuckerschlag's avatar
Manfred Johann Schmuckerschlag
8d

... let me introduce:

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What Was COVID?

https://www.unbekoming.com/p/what-was-covid

The Third Story of the 2020 Operation

Unbekoming – Oct. 18, 2026

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„Author’s note. This essay would not exist without the work of Sasha Latypova. Over five years of investigation on her Substack Due Diligence and Art, she has built the analytical framework that makes it possible to treat “what was COVID?” as a serious question rather than a rhetorical one. Every load-bearing argument that follows draws on her reporting: the disaggregation of the covid label into distinct causal categories; the identification of the lipid nanoparticle delivery vehicle as the injury vector, tracked through the Vertex and Intellia trial data; the reading of the Rand Paul DARPA release as controlled disclosure timed to foreclose consequence; the framing of the 2020 operation as a US Department of Defense procurement action deployed under PREP Act architecture. Where the essay names other investigators (Jim West, Jonathan Engler, James Giordano, Denis Rancourt), Latypova’s framework is what holds them together. Readers who want the primary reporting should go to sashalatypova.substack.com. What follows is one attempt to synthesize her case, alongside converging evidence from other researchers, into a single argument for the general reader. … „

... with 35 References ( … plus )

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And this ...

The Covid Dossier, Updated: A record of military and intelligence coordination of the global Covid event.

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/the-covid-dossier-updated-a-record

US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy. Thank you to the readers who provided information for many more EU countries, Turkey, Latin America and Asia.

Sasha Latypova

Mar 25, 2025

„This is a set of facts and references compiled by independent researchers Debbie Lerman and Sasha Latypova.“

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And this.

DARPA Awards Moderna Therapeutics a Grant for up to $25 Million to Develop Messenger RNA Therapeutics™

https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2013/DARPA-Awards-Moderna-Therapeutics-a-Grant-for-up-to-25-Million-to-Develop-Messenger-RNA-Therapeutics/default.aspx

October 2, 2013 (!)

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The link has been disappeared - hence:

https://web.archive.org/web/20220616143151/https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2013/DARPA-Awards-Moderna-Therapeutics-a-Grant-for-up-to-25-Million-to-Develop-Messenger-RNA-Therapeutics/default.aspx

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The "pathogene" was just one part in this puzzle - as it was "the Virus"

Let`s find the real "battlefield" ...

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