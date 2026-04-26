Billy Bostickson is the anonymous co-founder and coordinator of DRASTIC. It stands for Decentralized Radical Autonomous Search Team Investigating COVID-19. They are an international collective of citizen researchers who broke open the lab leak story and embarrassed mainstream media outlets that had dismissed it as a conspiracy theory.

Best background reading on DRASTIC and its international members:

https://www.newsweek.com/exclusive-how-amateur-sleuths-broke-wuhan-lab-story-embarrassed-media-1596958

Operating under a pseudonym from somewhere in Asia, Bostickson coined the DRASTIC name in May 2020 and organized the loosely connected group into subgroups focused on different aspects of the COVID origins investigation. His Twitter icon — a cartoon of a beat-up lab monkey — became one of the most recognizable symbols of the early lab leak movement.

At one point, Bostickson averaged 30 Tweets per day, then claimed he was burned out and out of money, so he would quit researching for free. But he kept going. Nicholson Baker’s 2021 article in New York Magazine first introduced Americans to his relentless research. Bostickson told German media about his online experience:

My avatar—an injured lab monkey—and my pseudonym refer to my past. I was active in opposition networks in China and Hong Kong for a long time . Anonymity was vital for survival. The Chinese state also targets people abroad who work with sensitive information. I had to protect myself and my sources. The avatar also allows me to sharply criticize institutions without endangering my safety. Some accuse me of lacking credibility because of this. I’ve been called a CIA agent, a Russian spy, or an Oxford professor on Twitter. For me, that’s more of a badge of honor—a sign that our work is having an impact.

He describes himself as an anarchist. But Bostickson would explain that anarchy is a world without rulers, not rules. He pushed for tighter biosecurity guidelines since international virology is like an “anarchical society,” where BSL4 labs have “daily interactions with other labs within China and across the world.”

The bottom-up Bostickson added:

And we need more pressure from below. We’re working with groups like US Right to Know and Biosafety Now to shed more light on these issues through Freedom of Information Act requests. Science needs oversight—through transparency, public scrutiny, and independent structures

Bostickson was the only member of DRASTIC with a radical political label, though the group deliberately avoids ideological debate. Colleague Gilles Demaneuf told German media, “It’s not about ideology, but about science and logic.” Their plan was to develop arguments understandable to laypeople, present consensual facts first, and target journalists sympathetic to their lab leak narrative, often in conservative media or tabloids.

Partially because of this, French newspapers have written hit pieces on DRASTIC. Le Monde wrote of Bostickson:

The coordinator of DRASTIC is a multilingual anarchist who cultivates discretion – Billy Bostickson is, in fact, a pseudonym, as are several of his online identities. This political opponent of the Chinese Communist Party has, in ten years, gone from the anti-capitalist Anonymous movement to a pro-Russian discourse and Trumpian sympathies. He initially believed that SARS-CoV-2 was designed to target the Asian population, before leaning towards the theory of an accident.

Others have compared DRASTIC to Bellingcat, which publishes open-source intelligence for U.S. intelligence agencies. But Bostickson summarized that Bellingcat is “much more professional and focused. We are a bit amateurish in comparison, and being decentralized, autonomous, and radical means that we often don’t get things done as much as we hope. However, we aren’t linked to any NGOs or international bodies and have diverse political views.”

Bostickson’s activist background predates COVID entirely. Before DRASTIC, he served as PR Secretary for Rage University — a self-described “the first free online university for activists” that advanced the “tactics, tools and techniques of radical activists.” He recently wrote, “Good to see Generation Z in Asia growing a set of balls and fighting back against shit governments.”

Bostickson’s ResearchGate and LinkedIn profiles list studies in Virology at the Instituto de Medicina Tropical “Pedro Kourí” in Cuba from 2003 to 2006, followed by Biological Safety at the National Center for Biological Safety Higher Institute of Applied Technologies and Sciences from 2009 to 2011.

Whether these credentials are real or part of a carefully constructed alias remains one of many unanswered questions. His real identity remains unknown. His online profile says Hong Kong or Uruguay. Others say Southeast Asia. I suspect the Philippines. He probably likes it that way.

Others have tried to dox Bostickson, but he published the threats because he believes the “best way to deal with bullies is to expose them!” He co-authored more than 20 papers on COVID origins, including a damning 60-page forensic report on Wuhan laboratories that documents biosafety lapses, crumbling sewers, and filthy cages. A 2023 Senate report acknowledged about 40 of DRASTIC’s arguments.

One of Bostickson’s most consequential discoveries came from a government blunder. Peter Daszak’s hidden EcoHealth Alliance files were inadvertently exposed in a FOIA release — an internal email contained a link to EcoHealth’s private Google Drive.

Internal 2024 Daszak email with private Google Drive containing Defuse docs

Bostickson accessed it and downloaded documents that Daszak had internally flagged as “not to be shared with Congress.” No one inside the U.S. government retrieved them first. The world’s most powerful government was scooped by an anonymous researcher with a laptop. Those documents showed that Tony Fauci funded a risky DARPA project.

Back in February 2020, Bostickson was the first to flag DARPA and live bats. Two months later, Ralph Baric and Vincent Munster. He identified the DARPA PREEMPT self-spreading bat vaccine project by October 2020. He later wrote 293 questions for Baric and added, “When that day finally comes, and Baric raises his right hand, every word in there will be waiting for him.”

Bostickson brought attention to a creepy Baric 2006 paper. Baric described that his synthetic genomes could create a “scapegoat option, leaving a sequence signature that misdirects efforts at tracking the true originators of the crime. Even better, the approach could be used to build mistrust and/or precipitate open warfare.” During testimony, Baric called DRASTIC the “computer sleuths.”

2018 Baric email about DARPA Defuse bid

Bostickson documented what Baric sought: live bats inside the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Bostickson also discovered U.S. military involvement in the Laos BANAL bat caves as early as 2017. In September 2021, DRASTIC received and published the DARPA DEFUSE document.

After Major Murphy’s letter leaked via Project Veritas in January 2022, Bostickson was the first to identify Murphy as the likely DEFUSE leaker. He also discovered Linfa Wang’s January 10, 2020, resignation as Duke EID director and was contacted by the FBI in connection with DRASTIC’s investigation.

In late 2021, DRASTIC split up due to an internal power struggle. Bostickson kept the DRASTIC Research website alive and continues to push for biosafety reform through his lab blockchain proposal. His real identity remains unknown, but we interview him here.

When did you become interested in the lab leak debate? I was “interested” from the very beginning, and I did my own research, into WIV mainly, then saw the often deleted blog post published by Adrian Bond on Feb 15, 2020 (who unfortunately went off on a 5G tangent later) and the retracted paper, “The Possible Origins of 2019-nCoV coronavirus" by Botao Xiao and Lei Xiao. Then I started reaching out to people on Twitter like Richard Ebright, Yuri Deigin, Dan Sirotkin, Rossana Segreto, etc.

In Alina Chan and Matt Ridley’s book, Viral, they claim Yuri Deigin was a founding member of DRASTIC, under its original name of Peter “Daszak’s fan club,” but the name was changed when you joined? Yes, several people were already discussing the origins. I was a member of that small group and came up with the name. My main work apart from researching and publishing many reports has always been as a coordinator, setting up small working groups, trying to get journalists to write stories about our findings, and later helping run our website.

Where did the DRASTIC name come from? I wouldn’t say I formed “DRASTIC”, just that I was there at the beginning, and played a significant role as a coordinator. I came up with an acronym as an inspiration. Normally, I would start with three letters that were important and mainly accurate attributes, in this case D, decentralized, R, radical, A, autonomous, and also the last one being the focus, C for Covid-19, the other three S, T, I emerged through mental juggling.

Are you a fan of Thomas Paine? You come across as someone who enjoys his radical ideas? Yes indeed, he led an interesting life, and here are three of his sayings that I heartily approve of: “It is error only, and not truth, that shrinks from inquiry.” “The world is my country, all mankind are my brethren, and to do good is my religion.” ”All national institutions of churches, whether Jewish, Christian, or Turkish, appear to me no other than human inventions set up to terrify and enslave mankind, and monopolize power and profit.”

Were Dan Sirotkin and Jonathan Couey the only two original American members of DRASTIC? Probably, but also there was “Kevin”, perhaps an American or British or dual citizen, who died some time ago, and Luigi Warren. Not sure what nationality he holds now. DRASTIC team members

Who was the high-maintenance member of DRASTIC? Who was your favorite member? Yuri Deigin, Segreto, the Seeker, and Francisco in the first wave. Gilles Demaneuf and the Engineer in the second wave. My favorite after years of work must be Demaneuf, as only he has rivaled me in dedication.

How did you find the live bat video in the WIV? Yes, it was found lurking online by UACjesse, whom I really enjoyed working with, but who sadly departed our group, and then deleted many threads later, which was quite annoying as they were full of Chinese gems.



My favorite former member of DRASTIC was ico_dna, who quit because of the Indians (aka the Seeker), but he showed me the 2018 Baric-Munster bat paper, wanting to vaccinate Chinese bats. DRASTIC documented live bats inside a WIV lab. The bats in the above video are Myotis, which are used for longevity studies, but the focus of the WIV patents is on bat cages and bat breeding. Daszak later admitted, via Danielle Anderson, that there were live bats in the BSL4.

Did the FBI contact you, or did you contact them? What did they ask? I was in contact with the FBI WMD Division in 2020 – 2021 and later, together with my co-author Yvette Ghannam, who was my initial contact with them. My subsequent reports in 2021 were published from the massive report we had worked on with them, when they said it was OK to make them public. They asked for as much information as we could get, and then it was studied by their in-house PhDs.

How did you discover the U.S. military in the Laos Banal bat caves back in 2017? I think that was a case of putting two and two together, reviewing the two main documents, and checking the geographic coordinates and researchers’ names, etc.

In September 2021, you received the DARPA DEFUSE document from an unknown source via an American DRASTIC member, Charles Rixey. What did you think when you first read DEFUSE? Was there a vote within DRASTIC to release it? Who voted against publication? Well, I was “gobsmacked”, it seemed too good to be true at the time, like a miracle we had been praying for. We set up a group to discuss, digest, analyze, verify and write about it. The working group was larger than I would have liked and that meant that leaks and conflict were more likely to arise. Some of us were very much in favor of publishing it quickly, especially after we heard that the Washington Post had gotten hold of a copy and was going to run a story on it. Most of us felt that, especially Mona, Gilles, and I, that given our hard work analyzing and checking it, we should be the first to publish, and we had to discuss legalities and how to do so. In the end, most of us agreed to publish on our website, and I know that Charles Rixey felt quite a lot of stress, understandably, about protecting his source, Major Murphy. Even so, he also agreed that we should publish rather than allowing the U.S. media to publish a neutered version. As for a vote, it seemed to be a consensus decision, rather than an official vote, and perhaps Deigin and Seeker were not so keen that we published first.



Radically transparent Bostickson has been criticized by Alina Chan for not allowing mainstream media outlets to publish the Defuse documents, which would have garnered more attention. But Bostickson said, “We had to publish Defuse before the Washington Post could run a watered-down version. The system has its own gatekeepers who soften or ignore inconvenient information.”

After Major Murphy’s letter leaked via Project Veritas in January 2022, you were the first to speculate/identify Major Joseph Murphy as the leaker of DEFUSE. DRASTIC had no idea who leaked the documents in early September 2021. What do you think of his letter? Deigin was not impressed with Murphy’s letter. Well, Rixey of course knew, I wasn’t aware that he had not commented at that time. As for me, I found his letter interesting, but needed to be understood as his own viewpoint, not as definite facts. One thing was the document itself and what it showed, another was its history, and another was his opinion about it.

In late 2021, there was a split in DRASTIC led by Deigin. What happened? He formed the now-defunct “Drastic Science,” but you kept the “Drastic Research” website alive. I will be writing more about that in my long-awaited memoir, but I suppose we could say it was a kind of power struggle in the end. At the time, it made me very bitter, especially the feeling of being betrayed by some people I had introduced into DRASTIC. It was a nasty example of academic mobbing, but then again, splits like these are quite normal for our kind of groups, and we separated into two, like an acrimonious divorce where most of us remained friends eventually.

You flagged both Ralph Baric and Vincent Munster in April 2020. You were the first to flag the DARPA Preempt bat vaccine self-spreading vaccine project in October 2020. Yes, it was all very bizarre when I first stumbled upon that project, as if we had opened the doors to a lunatic asylum, and I uncovered a whirlwind of other connections and networks, some of which still puzzle me to this day.

In 2020, did you discuss the FOIA of the Colorado State University DARPA Preempt program with Sai of USRTK? It’s the best of many because it contains the smoking gun email. Got me there, Jim, I honestly can’t remember that now, although it is likely I did, but I could trawl through old emails if necessary.

How did you discover the US CDC BSL4 experimenting with Egyptian fruit bats? That came from carefully reading their published work, as I was busy investigating DARPA, PREEMPT, PREDICT, and the labs in the U.S. where deadly overseas viruses were sent to, like Lipkin at the Mailman Lab and Stuart Nichols at Atlanta CDC BSL4.

How did you learn about Linfa Wang's Jan 10, 2020, resignation as the Duke EID director? Someone who knew him told me via direct message on Twitter, but that person did not want their name or location to be known.

Where did the alias Billy Bostickson come from? It came out of a magician’s hat!



You co-published over 20 papers about a lab leak. My favorite is October Surprise. What about you? Thank you, yes, that was the best for me, and the next best was the report on Wuhan Labs, Bat Research and Biosafety. The strangest one was the “second peak” papers, as one of the co-authors vanished while we were finalizing it! My “final report” on Pangolin Coronaviruses is also excellent, but so massive that I may soon be obliged to republish it in 10 parts. Overall, I am inspired to see that my 20+ reports on Zenodo and ResearchGate have been read and downloaded 200,000 times now, not a small achievement!

Looking back, what was DRASTIC’s single most important discovery? Above all, the discovery that by working together independently and following our own curiosity, we could help unravel the truth, dissect the lies, effect change in the world, influence the public, and challenge vested interests.

Do you have any regrets about how DRASTIC operated? The split was a bitter time, but our democratic, autonomous and consensus driven approach has allowed us to survive. Ultimately, nobody could be forced to do what they did not want to do, and some projects fell by the wayside due to lack of interest or perhaps lack of control (always an issue with decentralized “anarchist” organizations!)

I don’t expect you to tell us, but I’ve guessed you live in the Philippines or some island in the Spanish East Indies? I was mainly based in South America, Central America, then China, Hong Kong, and from the mid-2020s in Southeast Asia, with forays to Europe.

Anything else? Well, we may often disagree about certain aspects of the Covid origins investigation, but you certainly have my respect as a dedicated researcher who often finds gems that others miss, and my admiration for you getting your book published! I certainly believe that despite its flaws, DRASTIC will leave its mark on history and be an inspiration to those who seek the truth and do tons of research without funding, purely because they refuse to accept narratives that are pushed upon us, and have a healthy sense of curiosity and bloody mindedness.



Despite everything, BILLY BOSTICKSON recently shared something most people didn’t know:

Just to clarify my situation: I was diagnosed with colon cancer 2 years ago, had 4 operations, chemo at home with capecitabine, some ct scans, endoscopies, etc.,. a colostomy bag and finally last year a reverse Hartman’s operation. I am keeping my fingers (and intestines) crossed that it stays in remission. Unfortunately, when my colon burst, I had no medical insurance, so I had to pay for everything, and even though I went through the public hospital system here in SE Asia whenever possible, the medical costs and loss of income ruined me financially. If you want to know more, please message me, and I am very grateful to those who choose to donate to help me! https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-billy-bostickson

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-billy-bostickson