Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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the LastManStanding's avatar
the LastManStanding
14h

The term 'hero' is regularly both misused and overapplied; in this case it is genuinely earned. In any kind of 'just' world Billy would be resting pon their laurels and your book would be a bestseller. Judging from the state of things, we appear to have fallen far short of any such destination. Thanks for doing that interview & much respect to both of you.

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BILLY BOSTICKSON's avatar
BILLY BOSTICKSON
14h

Good on you, Jim, thanks!

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