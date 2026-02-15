I assumed Tony Fauci’s book, On Call, would be boring and offer little insight into the lab leak debate. I was wrong. It’s good and provides a glimpse into his mindset. Why would he fund risky research like DARPA DEFUSE and self-spreading bat vaccines? If you read closely, he answers those questions below. Feel free to skip around, but his order is my order. Fauci apparently kept a daily diary via personal emails that he collected for a timeline.

Fauci leveraged 9/11 and anthrax attacks to transform himself from an AIDS researcher into America’s biodefense czar, securing a $6 billion budget for NIAID and a permanent pay raise. His views on biodefense funding and countermeasure development became the center of every infectious disease crisis—SARS, Ebola, COVID—accumulating unprecedented power and media prominence. He called Rocky Mountain Lab his “satellite campus” and admitted to the 2019 R01 grant renewal that unknowingly funded DEFUSE-related work at Wuhan.

During COVID, he championed lockdowns that devastated the economy while insisting he had “no power to mandate or control anything.” He became furious when questioned by senators like Rand Paul and Jim Jordan, telling Paul, “If anyone is lying here, Senator, it is you.”

Despite claiming to miss his privacy, he cultivated celebrity status (SNL appearances, throwing first pitches, hugging Ebola patients for photo ops) while portraying himself as a martyr persecuted by “far-right extremists.” He retired wealthy and famous in 2022, outlasting seven presidents during his tenure. He sees himself as a hero of public service rather than a bureaucratic empire builder during disease outbreaks that expanded his authority and budget. Within hours of 9/11, Fauci, who was in New York City for a foundation meeting, wrote in his memoirs:

Project Bioshield and NIAID’s $6B budget

There would be high-level meetings to plan how we might respond to a potential bioterror attack that might follow the airplane attacks, and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Thompson wanted me back in D.C.

The following day, Tommy Thompson told me that HHS would be one of the lead government agencies in preparing our defense against possible future bioterror attacks and asked me to be his point man in this effort.

Just months earlier, there had been discussions to jointly support southern African countries suffering most from HIV/AIDS. This idea, which would ultimately be called the Global Fund, originated with and was advocated by many influential people around the world, including UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan and leading macroeconomist Jeffrey Sachs.

In a flash, at least for the time being, HIV and AIDS fell off the radar screen of just about everyone in the U.S. government, and in the entire country, for that matter. Over the next few days, I participated in a number of meetings at the White House chaired by Richard Falkenrath, director for proliferation strategy at the National Security Council. The meetings were aimed at putting together short- and long-term plans for how to handle a bioterror attack.

The general feeling of the group was that such an attack was inevitable, and of all the possible bioterror agents that could be used against us, aerosolized smallpox virus was believed to be the primary threat. Smallpox was a historically deadly disease that spread from person to person. It was well-known from defected Soviet officials that the Soviet Union had stockpiled massive amounts of smallpox virus, among other deadly infectious agents, during the Cold War as potential bioweapons to be used in the event open hostilities broke out between the Soviet Union and the Western allies. In the chaos that followed the dissolution of the Soviet Union, it was unclear whether any of the bioweapons stocks had fallen into the hands of al-Qaeda or other radical Islamic groups. The White House was taking seriously the possibility, however remote, that such weapons had become available to terrorists.

The meetings started to pile up at HHS Washington headquarters in the Fubert H. Humphrey Building. The underlying theme of the discussions was that with this new bioterror threat, we needed to develop countermeasures in the form of diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines. The agency tapped to take the lead in this effort: NIAID. It would be our job to design and coordinate the direction of the research carried out by our grantees and contractors, who would develop the required countermeasures. The task took on even greater urgency when another shock wave hit our nation.

Anthrax

On September 30, 2001, Robert Stevens, a sixty-three-year-old photo editor at the supermarket tabloid the Sun, published in Boca Raton, Florida, began feeling ill on the last day of a five-day vacation at his daughter's home in North Carolina. He was admitted to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center emergency room in Palm Beach County, Florida, on the early morning of October 2. He was disoriented and vomiting, had a high fever, and was unable to speak. Multiple tests conducted over the next two days at the hospital labs, the State of Florida, and the CDC confirmed that he had anthrax, a disease caused by a bacterium called Bacillus anthracis that predominantly infects animals but can cause serious and even fatal disease in humans. Although rare, cases of inhalational anthrax (spores of the bacteria being inhaled and entering the lung) occur sporadically without much public notice. Given the proximity of this event to the 9/11 attacks and the growing concern within the administration and among the general public about the possibility of bioterror attacks on our country by al-Qaeda sleeper cells, bioterror as a possible cause of Mr. Stevens's illness was on almost everyone's mind.

What unfolded over the next several months thrust me front and center into an escalating national state of anxiety and crisis. In addition, it brought Secretary Thompson and me closer together as colleagues and friends, an unusual relationship between a cabinet secretary and a director of one of the many institutes within a department of which he was in charge. It was typical of Thompson to pick out a small group of people whom he trusted and make them his go-to team. I, together with a young attorney named Stewart Simonson, one of the inner circle that he brought with him from his Wisconsin governor's office, became his closest confidant.

During this extraordinary period of national crisis, Stewart and I also grew closer, a relationship that has lasted to this day. Stewart, Christine, and I, along with John Gallin, then director of the NIH Clinical Center, and his wife, Elaine, still spend every New Year's Eve together celebrating with a late-night dinner at my home.

Almost every day for weeks, and even months, a new surprise heightened public anxiety and confusion. The media, with strong encouragement from the White House, turned to me for answers to questions concerning anthrax. This soon became almost all-consuming because, unfortunately, the anthrax issue did not end with Robert Stevens, who died on October 5.

The assumption was that this was an attack by al-Qaeda and there would be more, possibly with other bioterror agents such as smallpox and botulism toxin. This concern was intensified after October 7, 2001, when the United States, together with the British, invaded Afghanistan in Operation Enduring Freedom to hunt down the 9/11 mastermind, Osama bin Laden, and expel al-Qaeda from the country. The conventional wisdom at HHS and the White House was that al-Qaeda would likely intensify its efforts to attack the United States with biological weapons as payback.

Even though the evolving anthrax situation was causing great uncertainty, the White House began to fear that the next bioterror attack would be with smallpox. The reason for this concern was that smallpox had been declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) to be eradicated in 1980 and most of the world had stopped vaccinating for smallpox years earlier. For example, routine vaccinations for smallpox were halted in the United States in 1972 since the risk of adverse events from the vaccine was judged to be far greater than the risk of contracting smallpox in an era of essentially no naturally occurring smallpox cases. Thus, the majority of people younger than thirty living in the United States and most other countries were now vulnerable to smallpox because they had not been vaccinated. In addition, the supply of smallpox vaccinations in our Strategic National Stockpile contained only fifteen million doses, certainly not enough to address a massive outbreak of this deadly disease. HHS focused on setting up contracts to manufacture the next generation of smallpox vaccines.

The question we had to face was whether the United States should preemptively vaccinate the general public in anticipation of a smallpox bioterror attack if and when enough doses became available, rather than wait for an attack. To answer that, Tommy Thompson asked me to work with several smallpox experts to develop a plan on how we might best protect ourselves against a potential smallpox attack. Paramount among them was Dr. Donald Ainslie (D.A.) Henderson, a legendary public health figure who had led the WHO's successful effort to eradicate smallpox from the planet.

Our challenge now, besides expanding our smallpox vaccine supplies, was to begin developing an antiviral drug for smallpox. No small task.

Fauci’s first taste of fame on Saturday Night Live

Fauci played by Chris Kattan on SNL in November 2001

Dr. Fauci: Thank you. I’d like to reassure the American public by saying this: we have cleaned the State Department, the White House, the Supreme Court and the Capitol Building with state-of-the-art decontamination instruments, and have installed dozens of $20 million irradiation lasers to keep all dangerous substances away from the U.S. government.

Reporter #1: What about the post offices?

Dr. Fauci: We’ve given each post office some Baby Wipes and a dustbuster.

Reporter #1: But what about the contaminated buildings in New York? Are they safe?

Dr. Fauci: I don’t know, lady! I haven’t been to New York in weeks! Do you think I’m crazy?!

Project Bioshield

It was clear to me that my [post 9/11] job was changing, and quickly. Stewart Simonson, Carol Kuntz, and I met to discuss what new administrative authorities would be needed for me to adequately do that new job. This included sole-source contracting authority and the ability to rapidly award research grants as opposed to the eight to ten months usually required from submission of a grant application to awarding of the grant. Some of these authorities were similar to those already given to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). DARPA is an agency of the Department of Defense tasked with making transformational, as opposed to incremental, advances in technologies. Its projects are high risk, but high impact. I was skeptical that these same powers would be granted to a classical biomedical research organization such s NIAID; however, Stewart felt that it was worth a try.

New authorities are fine but meaningless without the money to support them. For months, the vice president’s team, Stewart, and I had been discussing the need for a vaccine trust fund to enable the advanced development and purchase of vaccines as well as other countermeasures to prepare for a bioterror attack. This included plans not only for anthrax and smallpox but also for botulism, plague, Ebola, tularemia, Rift Valley fever, a variety of mosquito-borne encephalitides, staphylococcal enterotoxin, pandemic influenza, and West Nile virus. I suggested to Scooter Libby that we give the entire program, including the proposed new flexible implementation authorities, the FDA issues, and now the vaccine trust fund, the name Project BioShield. It was reminiscent of Operation Desert Shield, the name of the preparatory military operation in 1990 under President George H. W. Bush in response to Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait. Scooter liked the name and was fast becoming a staunch ally for the project.

Whether and how a program gets funded can make all the difference. There was considerable discussion and often disagreement, even within the White House, about how we should secure funding. It was clear to Scooter Libby, Vice President Cheney, and me that for the program to be successful, the money would have to be guaranteed. This meant that the fund would have to fall under the category of mandatory spending. The money would come directly out of the Treasury year after year, just like Social Security, and would not have to go through the normal annual appropriations process. Staff from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the White House economic team, on the other hand, vastly preferred year-by-year appropriations.

Before a meeting at the White House to weigh the pros and cons of each approach began, OMB official Nancy Dorn pulled me aside and whispered to me in exasperation out of earshot of the others, "Every time you come into the White House, it costs us billions of dollars." Nancy was only doing her job, making sure that money was well spent, but, between the vaccine trust and PEP-FAR, I was not making friends among the OMB team.

When the meeting started, the vice president called upon me to present the proposal. Nancy began to push back immediately. She argued that we could not include in the purchasing authority anything that was not already licensed. I had proposed that we include countermeasures that were "licensable." Namely, diagnostics, vaccines, and treatments on the way to licensure by the FDA, but perhaps months away from actual approval. Nancy seemed completely frustrated by what was rolling out in front of her. But the vice president made no attempts to hide whose side he was on. "Nancy," he said, "do you expect me to go to the president and to the American people and say that we cannot provide countermeasures against threats that we either know or strongly suspect that Iraq has in its possession because we do not want to broaden authorities due to bureaucratic processes that will not allow it?”

The result was swift. Nancy said she would work with us to get this done. By the end of the meeting, I knew that some reasonable form of Project BioShield would emerge.

The meeting with Nancy Dorn turned out to be only the first skirmish in what became an open battle between OMB and the vice president's team. I was continually asked for more supporting material to justify the program, which would ultimately require legislation both for authorization and appropriations.

Mentioning Project BioShield in the upcoming State of the Union address on January 28, 2003, would be a major step. Over the next several days, I was consumed with fashioning the precise language that might be used if the president decided to include the program in his speech. The vice president's team, Stewart Simon-son, and I spent hours in meetings to push Project BioShield forward.

It was worth it. Along with the PEPFAR announcement, Project BioShield did make it into the State of the Union address. "I ask you tonight to add to our future security with a major research and production effort to guard our people against bioterrorism, called Project BioShield," the president announced. "The budget I send you will propose almost $6 billion.... We must assume that our enemies would use these diseases as weapons, and we must act before the dangers are upon us."

I was thrilled about getting both of these initiatives this far, but it was exhausting me. While I had spent a part of almost every day up to that point either on the phone with the White House or physically in the West Wing working on both Project Bio-Shield and PEPFAR, I had also been dutifully performing my day job as director of NIAID, usually late into the night. I had been functioning on a maximum of four hours of sleep a night and had barely interacted with my children in a meaningful way in weeks. Christine was holding things together at home and was a true source of steadiness during this frenetic period. I knew things were getting out of hand when I ran into Karl Rove, senior adviser and deputy chief of staff to the president, in the hallway of the West Wing during one of my many visits to the White House. He had seen me multiple times during the previous few days and jokingly asked me where my West Wing office was.

Iraq War vaccines

THE IRAQ WAR started on March 20, 2003, and by the week of April 11, 2003, U.S. troops occupied essentially all of Iraq. The effort now began in earnest to find the elusive weapons of mass destruction. The inability to find any weapons had a dampening effect on the intensity surrounding the biodefense effort, particularly the smallpox vaccination program. At the same time, as we had feared, we were receiving reports of adverse events associated with smallpox vaccination including myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle. As knowledge of these complications spread, people became more and more reluctant to come forward to be vaccinated. In the end, relatively few people outside the military, where smallpox vaccination was mandatory, opted to get vaccinated. Thankfully, we never had a smallpox bioterror attack.

SARS-CoV-1

Meanwhile, we were being attacked by another source: Mother Nature. In November 2002, health officials in mainland China had started seeing several cases of an unusual severe acute respiratory syndrome. The Chinese first reported that these cases represented severe, atypical influenza. But when a cluster of cases occurred in Hong Kong and then spread to several countries throughout the world, it became clear that we were dealing with a new infectious disease caused by a novel coronavirus, ultimately given the name SARS, indicating just what it was—namely, a severe acute respiratory syndrome. As the months went by, more and more cases would be described. SARS was evolving into a global health emergency. By March 2003, four hundred people were recognized to have been infected and several had died.

Travel to and from Hong Kong and other cities in China all but came to a standstill. By April 11, 2003, there were thirty-four hundred cases reported worldwide, but there were relatively few cases in the United States, with little indication that it was spreading to any great extent. Nonetheless, the U.S. press became energized about this possibility. During the month of April, I was interviewed on dozens of TV shows about SARS, and I tried to provide the general public with some perspective about the actual risk and alleviate some of their concerns.

By the time the outbreak burned itself out in July 2003, there had been more than 8,000 reported cases and over 750 deaths in 37 countries, with the majority of cases in Hong Kong, where the economic effects were devastating. As far as pandemics go, although the SARS outbreak was successfully contained by low-tech Public health measures such as identification of infected individuals, isolation, contact tracing, and quarantines, nonetheless it validated the exact point that I had been making in countless discussions regarding our biodefense efforts including Project BioShield. Months before the SARS outbreak during a trip with the president on Air Force One on February 5, 2002, on our way back from a speech that he gave in Pittsburgh about early warning systems for bioterror attacks, he asked me, "Tony, what keeps you awake at night?"

"It's not so much the possibility of another deliberate bioterror attack, Mr. President," I said, "but more the possibility of a naturally occurring disaster such as a brand-new emerging respiratory virus that has pandemic potential."

History had taught us, and it had always been at the forefront of my mind, that nature was a more likely and more formidable bioterrorist than a human terrorist group.

One year 9/11 anniversary

On September 11, 2002, Fauci traveled to this “satellite campus” at Rocky Mountain Lab. Openthebooks later reported on his pay raise:

From 2004 through 2007, Fauci received a 68-percent pay increase from $200,000- to $335,000-a year. This award was permanent and carried forward through 2020. Fauci’s permanent pay raise was to “appropriately compensate him for the level of responsibility… especially as it relates to his work on biodefense research activities.”

Birth of Project Bioshield

By mid-April 2003, despite an exhaustive search, no weapons of mass destruction had been found in Iraq. But there was still the concern that such weapons had gotten into the hands of al-Qaeda and that this posed a clear and present danger of a biological terror attack on our homeland. Now that it appeared we had “officially” defeated Iraq, Vice President Cheney and Scooter Libby felt even more strongly that we needed the resources to protect the nation against bioterror attacks that might be a reaction to the war. They were genuinely anxious, more so than many, about the danger of future bioterror attacks.

For the first two weeks of May 2003, I spent almost all my time working with the White House staff trying to help shape the Project BioShield legislation in both the Senate and the House. I was working fourteen-to-sixteen-hour days, including weekends, with almost daily briefings on Capitol Hill to help whip up support with a number of senators and congressmen. This included a memorable encounter with Senator Robert Byrd, the iconic and long-serving Democrat from West Virginia. I walked into his imposing office and gave him my well-practiced speech on why it was important for him to support mandatory spending in the Project BioShield bill. A dignified man of eighty-five, he was courteous and let me speak uninterrupted. When I finished, he calmly reached into the left vest pocket of his sports jacket, which covered his characteristic red vest. He pulled out a three-by-five-inch booklet and waved it in front of me. In a serious tone of voice, he said, "Young man,"—I was sixty-two years old at the time—"do you know what this is? It is the Constitution of the United States of America, and it grants to me and my colleagues in the legislative branch what we refer to as the power of the purse. And so you go back to Vice President Cheney and tell him that I have no intention of supporting a mandatory, permanent, and indefinite appropriation."

Ultimately, Project BioShield was authorized to spend $6 billion over a ten-year period from fiscal year 2004 through fiscal year 2013. The funding was not permanent, indefinite, or mandatory, and the power of the purse remained with the appropriators in Congress (Senator Byrd was pleased). However, virtually all other aspects of Project BioShield that we had argued for remained intact. The program included three key elements. First was the funding for needed medical countermeasures such as vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics. This fund would become available to the Secretary of HHS for procurements following interagency and White House approval.

Next was the facilitation of research and development. Here, Project BioShield granted me, as director of NIAID, the special authorities, referred to as other transactions authorities, to expedite the solicitation and award of grants and contracts for the development of critical medical countermeasures.

Finally, Project BioShield established for the FDA an emergency use authorization to provide access to the best available medical countermeasures following a declaration of emergency by the Secretary of HHS. The declaration could be based on the secretary's determination of either a public health emergency with a significant potential to affect national security or a high risk of a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attack on the public or on U.S. military forces.

Before BioShield, our efforts to develop nuclear and radiological countermeasures were fragmented. After the fall of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War, the Department of Defense understandably gave that program a low priority. Vice President Cheney was quite concerned about this potential gap in our preparedness and encouraged a ramping up of activity to develop a series of medical interventions that would counter the effects of radiological attacks, such as a dirty bomb that might not cause immediate and massive destruction, but that might have insidious long-term effects.

The concepts that we had established with Project BioShield were extended a few years later when, under the leadership of the North Carolina Republican senator Richard Burr, Congress passed and President Bush signed the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act. The purpose of the act was to "improve the nation's public health and medical preparedness and response capabilities for emergencies, whether deliberate, accidental, or natural." The act established within HHS a new assistant secretary for preparedness and response. Tommy Thompson appointed Stewart Simon-son, who had been my strong ally in developing Project BioShield, as the first assistant secretary of this new entity. The act also provided new authorities for a number of programs, including the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

BARDA would become the lead component within HHS for the development of medical countermeasures. The new legislation provided BARDA with both authorities and funding that would enable more flexible contracting to support advanced research and development of medical countermeasures. Importantly, these new authorities and funding could be directed as much to naturally occurring microbial outbreaks as to deliberate bioterror attacks. This is something for which I have been pushing ever since we began the biodefense program following the attacks of 9/11 and has been put to use for every naturally occurring emerging infectious disease outbreak since.

How Fauci is the Swamp

Within days of the January 20, 2009, inauguration of President Barack Obama, there began the typical Washington-style stressful activity of positioning oneself for the jobs that would soon be filled and that would influence different areas of policy. I was lucky. This was not a concern for me, since I was not a political appointee. Nonetheless, I had been afforded opportunities not usually available to directors of NIH institutes. I had had the privilege over the past twenty-five years of going in and out of the White House, traveling as a part of presidential delegations, and having one-on-one meetings with presidents of the United States on substantive matters of domestic and global health involving the emergence of new infections. I had ridden in presidential motorcades and flown in Air Force One. In addition, I had testified before the Senate and the House of Representatives numerous times.



In late June 2009, I found myself presenting my identification at the entrance gate to the West Wing of the White House for the first time since the end of the George W. Bush administration. I had been invited to a meeting to discuss the impending pandemic and our preparedness. Nothing and everything had changed with the new administration. The building was the same, but all the people were different, as were the countless photographs on the walls, which had gone from capturing Bush and his team in action to team Obama.

Ebola and bats

When Francis Collins was director of the National Human Genome Research Institute prior to becoming the director of the NIH, I joked with him that he could go to bed at night and never have to worry about waking up to a genomic emergency or a genomic global health crisis. In contrast, I went to sleep knowing that upon waking and reading The Washington Post or The New York Times or more likely just glancing at my iPhone for CNN alerts, I could easily find out that something had happened in my world of infectious diseases during the night that would now consume me for the next few days, weeks, or even months. This is exactly what happened with Ebola in 2014.

Ebola is a virus that causes severe disease characterized by the acute onset of fatigue, headache, muscle pain, severe vomiting, diarrhea, and skin rash, and often progresses to multisystem failure, particularly of the kidney and liver, very often leading to death.

The virus was first discovered in 1976 during two simultaneous outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and South Sudan. The virus got its name from the Ebola River, which is adjacent to a village in the DRC where the first outbreak occurred. It was formally referred to as Ebola hemorrhagic fever because of early reports of oozing of blood from the gastrointestinal tract and other mucosal surfaces such as the eyes, nose, and gums.

The natural animal reservoir of Ebola is not entirely clear, although fruit bats are strongly suspected to harbor the virus and pass it on to humans who come into contact with bats or other infected animals such as monkeys and other forest animals. Once a human is infected, the spread from person to person sustains an outbreak. Spread among humans is by direct contact with bodily fluids such as vomit, blood, and feces during the time a person is acutely ill. Because of this pattern of transmissibility, family members, friends, and health-care workers are particularly vulnerable to infection. This is especially true when they take care of Ebola-infected people without adequate personal protective equipment designed to prevent direct exposure of any part of their body to infected material.

Although Ebola had never been a problem outside Africa, there was a lingering concern that somehow this frightening disease might one day strike us here in the United States, Europe, and other countries and regions in the developed world. This subliminal concern was heightened by such fictional accounts of potential outbreaks as depicted in the 1995 film Outbreak starring Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo, and Morgan Freeman. The movie focuses on an outbreak in the United States of a fictional Ebola-like virus called Motaba that mutates and spreads through the respiratory route.

The last previous Ebola outbreak had been in 2012 in the DRC with thirty-eight cases and thirteen deaths. The DRC had had years of experience dealing with and successfully containing prior outbreaks of Ebola of various magnitudes.

If there was one "foreign" disease that the American press and people were concerned would "come to the United States" and result in a lethal outbreak, it was MERS-CoV, not Ebola. Not yet anyway. As it turned out, these were the first and only two imported cases of MERS-CoV in the United States, and public anxiety about the disease soon dwindled.

The fact that someone had slipped through the airport exit screening protocol triggered a surge of public anxiety and a frenzy of media interest.

Then things went a bit over the edge. There were calls to close the borders and not allow anyone to enter or leave the three West African countries. I completely disagreed with this approach and was not shy about saying so. If we cut off these countries from the outside world, the outbreak would surely accelerate from within and likely spread throughout Africa as people inevitably slipped through the porous borders. Tom Frieden and I were continually appearing in public to explain the lack of rationale of completely cutting off these countries from outside assistance by "locking them in."

AIDS activists protesting Fauci’s response to the epidemic in 1988

I now experienced something that I had not encountered since the early days of the HIV/AIDS pandemic-aggressive hate mail, by email and snail mail. With AIDS, it was homophobically motivated, criticizing me for wasting time trying to save mostly gay men who "brought this all on themselves by their aberrant behavior." With Ebola, the hate mail began with the arrival of Thomas Duncan and my articulating publicly that we should not isolate the West African countries, and it continued for months as we debated quarantining American health-care workers who were returning to the United States after volunteering their services in the Ebola-stricken countries. The hate mail seemed to be related to the perception by white supremacist types that I favored Black Africans over the health of our country. Some of the milder comments included "Where did you get your degree from, North Korea? You love Africa and Ebola so much, you go there." "You are a liberal ass-hole, selling out to Obama. Go rot in hell. "I pray that if Ebola does break out in the USA, that somehow it only attacks dumbass liberals like you and removes you from your misery."

Dallas nurse caught Ebola

Nina Pham was originally cared for at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, as was Amber Vinson. However, because of the concern that the hospital would be overwhelmed with other infections that might soon be appearing in Dallas related to Duncan, health officials decided that Amber would be transferred to Emory University Hospital and Nina would be transferred to us in the Special Clinical Studies Unit at the NIH Clinical Center.

At the NIH, we had already admitted under the strict containment protocols two health-care workers who had a high-risk exposure to Ebola while taking care of patients in one of the West African countries. Neither of them turned out to have contracted the Ebola virus, which meant that Nina was the Clinical Center's first patient who actually had documented Ebola virus disease. Since I had asked my staff to put themselves at risk taking care of patients with documented Ebola virus disease, I did not want to ask them to do something that I myself would not also do. Although I had been previously certified to work in the Special Clinical Studies Unit, I quickly had myself recertified to care for Ebola patients by taking the training refresher course given by one of our unit nurses and passing the test.

At 11:54 p.m. on Thursday, October 16, 2014, Nina Pham arrived at the NIH by police escort in an ambulance specially fitted for high containment, coming from the Frederick, Maryland, airport. She had flown from Dallas in a specially equipped plane.

Anthony Suffredini, one of our senior intensive care physicians, dressed in full space suit PPE and accompanied Nina in the ambulance. I waited to greet them at the back entrance to the NIH Clinical Center with Rick Davey, the head of the Special Clinical Studies Unit, Cliff Lane, and John Gallin, director of the NIH Clinical Center. Tara Palmore, hospital epidemiologist and senior infectious disease physician, was dressed in personal protective equipment ready to help get Nina admitted to our unit. Nina was obviously very ill, but not in dire straits. Three hours later, we got her officially plugged into the unit and comfortably settled.

Nina recovers

We decided to discharge her publicly at the north entrance to the NIH Clinical Center. That day, October 24, 2014, NIH communications director John Burklow; NIH director Francis Collins; Rick Davey; Cliff Lane; the nurses, technicians, and physicians who had cared for Nina; and I gathered in the main lobby of the Clinical Center at around noon. Seeing a wall of more than a dozen television cameras and essentially every Washington, D.C.-based reporter who had ever interviewed me, I decided right then and there that this was my chance to address the stigma issue.

As we all walked out to the applause of the waiting crowd, I put my arm around Nina. After I gave a few introductory remarks to emphasize that Nina was now truly free from Ebola, I called her up to the lectern. As she approached, I gave her a long and warm hug.

The photograph of that hug ran on the front page of The Washington Post the next day, went viral on social media, and was shown on virtually every TV broadcast throughout the world that evening.

Nina gave a beautiful, heartfelt speech thanking the NIH staff for taking such good care of her. Following her discharge, she and her family, Cliff Lane, Rick Davey, and I went to the White House to meet with President Obama in the Oval Office. Without hesitation, the president hugged Nina in front of a collection of photographers snapping away. When we parted ways, it was a bittersweet goodbye because I had become so fond of Nina and her family.

Fauci reveals why Trump fell for Covid lockdowns

Despite his wishful thinking, two realities, both in our shared hometown of New York City, seemed to hit him hard. One involved a friend of his, Stanley Chera, a successful Brooklyn-born real estate developer who was hospitalized in late March. The president was telling a group of us gathered in the Oval Office about how he had been talking to Chera, asking him how he was doing. A few days later, President Trump called him again, and "I find he's on a ventilator," he told us. "Wow. This must really be serious." Chera died of COVID a few weeks later.

The other reality was in the images coming out of New York City in the fourth week of March. These also appeared to shake the president. By this time, it was the epicenter of COVID in the United States, and videos capturing long lines outside hospitals, the sound of endless ambulance sirens, and emergency rooms with patients on ventilators terrified the nation. There were refrigerator trucks parked outside Elmhurst Hospital, not far from the neighborhood where Donald Trump grew up. Health-care workers were storing the bodies of COVID victims in them because there were too many to fit in the hospital mortuary. More than 1,900 had now died of COVID in the United States, including 728 in New York City. It seemed at that moment, President Trump really got it.

It was during these dark days that Deborah Birx, I, and the task force recommended to the president that the nation needed him to extend the fifteen-day shutdown for an additional thirty days. Deb worked out the details of the extension.

To his credit, despite a great deal of skepticism on the part of his economic advisers, the president was still listening and acted on our recommendation.

But soon, everything would change.

On Trump wanting to end lockdowns

But the drumbeat continued. Before one press briefing, he invited Deb Birx and me into the inner room next to the Oval Office and started saying that for me as a Roman Catholic, it would be a shame if we did not celebrate the traditional Palm Sunday, Good Friday, and Easter morning services. He wanted to figure out how to do an outdoor theater-like Mass where people could stay in their cars.

Deb and I needed some help here to convince him otherwise, and we got it from Hope Hicks. Hope, a counselor to Trump, did not seem to have an agenda and was known to have the president's ear.

I explained my concern to her. She understood and helped us persuade the president to essentially put Easter on hold for 2020.

As the days went by and we were well into the thirty-day extension, President Trump began to sound increasingly agitated, telling us that he could not keep the country closed beyond the thirty-day extension. He went on and on, saying that this great country was being destroyed, that manufacturing would be forever ruined. He listed the names of sports commissioners who said that their sports would be wrecked if their seasons were canceled. He insisted that one way or another he was opening up the country in thirty days. At the subsequent press briefing, President Trump emphasized this repeatedly, saying, "We have to get back to work... We have to open our country again. We don't want to be doing this for months and months and months."

Deb and I agreed with him 100 percent. The question was how and when to do this safely. For this reason, Deb took the lead in putting together a structured and sequentially phased plan with well-defined criteria and benchmarks for states to safely open after the thirty-day extension. The time frame would differ for each state depending on how well the infection rate was controlled and whether and when they reached the indicated benchmarks.

During all of this, the president often mixed his messages. I remember him telling me two weeks into the thirty-day period, in mid-April, "Anthony, we'll listen to you and go with the full thirty days. I know it's risky with the economy, but let's do it."

I went home that night feeling satisfied that the president was on board with the full thirty-day plan. I was sitting in my favorite leather chair, drinking an IPA beer, watching TV, when I saw a commentator note Trump's tweets, "LIBERATE MINNESOTA!," “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" and "LIBERATE VIRGINIA."

This shocked me. I turned to Christine and said, "What the hell is he doing?"

Rand Paul

Senator Rand Paul fired at me: "If you've had a vaccine and you're wearing two masks, isn't that theater?" And a few minutes later: "You're defying everything we know about immunity by telling people to wear masks who have been vaccinated." There was a tinge of aggression in his voice that startled me.

Jim Jordan

A month later, at another hearing, I clashed with the Republican representative Jim Jordan of Ohio. He was pressuring me to give him definitive metrics as to when Americans could get their "liberty and freedoms back." "When is the time? When is the time?" he demanded.

"I look at it as a public health measure to prevent people from dying and going to the hospital," I responded.

"You don't think Americans' liberties have been threatened in the last year, Dr. Fauci? They've been assaulted," he insisted, listing among his grievances the fact that some Americans were not able to attend church in person, to assemble, or to petition the government. Aggressively drilling me without giving me a chance to answer, he went on to say that people who disagreed with me had been censored. I told him that he was making this personal.

"We're not talking about liberties," I said. "We're talking about a pandemic that has killed 560,000 Americans."

In the car on my way back to the NIH from the hearing, I was thinking that even though Jordan had attacked me, I could understand where he was coming from. I was not locking down the country; I had no power to do so, even though he said I had. That was a local decision based on the level of infection in a given community. But that did not change the fact that people were frustrated. Jim Jordan figured that someone needed to be scolded, and he decided that this was me. I had been frustrated myself at times.

I had celebrated my eightieth birthday without my three daughters, who could not travel, and on a Zoom call with a few close friends. Christine could not see her ninety-seven-year-old mother, who was in an extended care facility. It was tough, but the virus could not care less. But by this time, things were changing. Gover-nors, mayors, and local political leaders were "opening up" at the rate and to the extent that they saw fit.

Even though the country was starting to look ahead, I was back in Trump's sights. At a Mar-a-Lago donor retreat for the Republican National Committee, he sharply criticized me, declaring that I was "full of crap." And then he mocked how I threw a baseball.

In July 2020, I had thrown out the opening day pitch at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., that to my chagrin was nowhere near the strike zone-in fact it was not even near home plate-and Trump had ridiculed me more than once for this somewhat embarrassing moment. I thought this kind of taunt made him sound more like a middle school bully than a former U.S. president, but it was indicative of the vitriol toward me on the part of far-right Republicans. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia piled on, introducing legislation to fire me. "Dr. Fauci was not elected by the American people. He was not chosen to guide our economy.

He was not chosen to rule over parents and their children's education," Greene said. "But yet, Dr. Fauci very much controlled our lives for the past year."

I had no idea what she was talking about regarding me. What "control" was she referring to? I had no power to mandate or control anything. Guide the economy? This was pure fantasy. And of course, Congress had no authority to fire me. But this narrative that I was restraining the American public as opposed to doing my job to save lives had taken hold of the Republican base and was being widely promoted. As much as I wanted to keep politics out of this public health crisis, I was increasingly being made a very convenient symbol of and receptacle for COVID-related anger and resentment on the part of the far right. I was never particularly popular with the extremists in the Republican Party during the Trump administration, but now that Biden was president, the hostility toward me had gotten considerably worse.

On lab leak, he admitted the 2019 R01 renewal (aka TA1 of DARPA DEFUSE) but focused on the WIV subgrant, while ignoring UNC’s SARS2-like genomes, which were “molecularly possible.”

Meanwhile, the attacks on me came daily. Starting in April 2021, in addition to getting FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests from media organizations, I was also getting them from the Republican National Committee, individual Republican members of Congress, and right-wing organizations for tens of thousands of my emails. The latter were obviously digging for something that would discredit me. When nothing was found, they just made up stories with no evidence whatsoever to back them up.

The smear campaign soon boiled over into conspiracy theories. One of the most appalling examples of this was the allegation, without a shred of evidence, that an NIAID grant to the EcoHealth Alliance (EHA) with a sub-grant to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China funded research that caused the COVID pandemic.

At a May 11 Senate HELP Committee hearing, Senator Rand Paul fed the conspiracy theory, which he amped up further at the subsequent HELP hearing on July 20. Now Paul was essentially holding me personally responsible for the creation of the virus that caused the COVID pandemic, saying, "You're trying to obscure responsibility for four million people dying around the world from a pandemic." He went on: "We don't know that (SARS-CoV-2) didn't come from the lab, but all the evidence is pointing that it came from the lab, and there will be responsibility for those who funded the lab, including yourself."

I was shocked and incensed by this totally inappropriate accusation.

We knew the molecular makeup of the viruses that had been studied and reported on under the EHA sub-award to the WIV, and we knew the molecular makeup of SARS-CoV-2; the WIV viruses were very different. I responded, "If you look at the viruses that were used in the experiments that were given in the annual reports that were published in the literature, it is molecularly impossible [for them to become SARS-CoV-2]."

Interrupting me repeatedly, Paul continued: "We're saying they are gain-of-function viruses, because they were animal viruses that became more transmissible in humans, and you funded it. And you won't admit the truth."

I repeated what I had said at the May 11 hearing that the sub-award to WIV did not fund gain-of-function (GoF) research, and I said, "And you are implying that what we did was responsible for the deaths of individuals. I totally resent that." And then I added, "If anyone is lying here, Senator, it is you."

I harbored no disrespect for Senator Paul, and it is uncharacteristic of me to respond to anyone so strongly, especially a senator, given my respect for the institutions of government, including the legislative branch. To explain the context of this back-and-forth and why I responded so forcefully to Senator Paul's accusation, I need to give a bit of background. It is important to look at established facts.

The New York City-based EHA is one of the leading authorities in the world on the study of the emergence of infectious diseases. The NIH provided a five-year grant to them in 2014 (renewed in 2019). The grant application underwent a rigorous peer-review process by top non-NIH scientists. EHA provided a sub-award of that grant to the WIV for approximately $600,000 over five years, or about $120,000 per year. This was out of an annual NIAID budget of about $5 billion. As might be expected, since NIAID funds thousands of grants, I had no knowledge of this grant until after the COVID outbreak. It funded research that investigated the risk of coronavirus emergence from bats by studying the human-animal interface in nature to understand what drives spillover to humans and how this affects viral emergence. The goal was to help prepare for the possibility of another coronavirus outbreak.

No portion of the grant was aimed at increasing the transmissibility of any viruses. Yet in keeping with his anti-China policy, when President Trump heard about the grant in spring 2020, he ordered it to be canceled, implying that the virus might have come from the WIV even though there was no evidence to support this.

Senator Paul and others were now arguing that the research conducted under the sub-award to the WIV constituted what is known as gain-of-function research. "Gain of function" is a generic term that has been the source of more confusion than enlightenment. In microbiology, it means to provide a virus or other microbe a function it does not naturally have. GoF is an essential tool in the field of microbiology, with many benefits. For example, in the development and preparation of most influenza vaccines, the virus from which the vaccine is derived gains function by our deliberately inducing mutations in the virus that allow it to grow more efficiently in eggs. In this way, enough virus can be produced to expeditiously develop the vaccine.

GoF has gotten a bad name recently because many assume that it inherently implies dangerous research and results in the creation and propagation of pathogens that can escape from the lab and do harm in the world. Under certain circumstances, and these are uncommon, when GoF research that carries some risk must be done because an important question to the public health must be answered, the research must be done in a strictly regulated manner by trained individuals to ensure nothing like that can happen. This type of research is referred to as GoF research of concern.

Because there had been much confusion as to exactly what GoF research of concern is and what guardrails should be established for its conduct, a three-year moratorium on experiments that might constitute GoF research of concern was put into place from 2014 to 2017. That period was devoted to determining a practical framework for defining and regulating GoF research of concern and establishing criteria that would trigger additional scrutiny for certain experiments. This three-year deliberative process involved the National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity (NSABB), the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, and multiple risk-benefit assessment conferences.

This led the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy to issue guidance on January 9, 2017, for HHS to develop review mechanisms for oversight of the study of pathogens of pandemic potential. This process was referred to as Potential Pandemic Pathogen Care and Oversight (P3CO).

According to the P3CO framework, the operative definition of GoF research of concern is the "enhancement" of the function of pathogens of pandemic potential. This specifically refers to the experimental enhancement of a pathogen's transmissibility (ability to spread from person to person) and/or pathogenesis (ability to cause severe disease).

The P3CO framework states, "A potential pandemic pathogen (PPP) is a pathogen that satisfies both of the following: 1) It is likely highly transmissible and likely capable of wide and uncontrollable spread in human populations; and 2) It is likely highly virulent and likely to cause significant morbidity and/or mortality in humans." The framework further states, "An enhanced PPP is defined as a PPP resulting from the enhancement of the transmissibility and/or virulence of a pathogen. Enhanced PPPs do not include naturally occurring pathogens that are circulating in or have been recovered from nature, regardless of their pandemic potential."

The viruses studied under the NIAID-funded EHA sub-award to WIV had never been shown to infect humans, much less to cause high transmissibility or significant morbidity and mortality in humans. The grant funded research to examine bat viruses that had been obtained from the wild (local woods and caves) to study whether they had the potential to infect cells with human receptors and mice that expressed human receptors for bat spike proteins and thus could evolve to actually infect humans and cause a pandemic. The purpose of the studies was to better prepare us for a potential future pandemic. In addition, the studies included measuring antibodies to the bat viruses (sero-surveillance) among various groups of people who might have come into contact with the bat viruses in order to determine if there were human behaviors, such as occupations, that increased the risks of exposure to and infection with these bat viruses.

Moreover, even if those viruses had previously been shown to infect humans, for which there was no evidence, the design of the experiments was not to enhance transmissibility or pathogenesis in humans or any other species, nor were the anticipated outcomes of these experiments expected to alter those attributes. Therefore, according to the PCO framework, which was then the operative definition of GoF research of concern, those experiments clearly were not GoF research of concern. Senator Paul was using a different definition of GoF research, and not the operative definition of GoF research of concern as established under the PCO framework. These facts formed the basis of my response to him on July 20, 2021, and I stand by these facts today. If, at a future date, it is determined by the NSABB or other advisory bodies to modify the P3CO framework and/or broaden the operative definition of GoF research of concern, then I am certain that the NIH will comply with those changes.

Senator Paul also did not seem to fully appreciate an important virological fact. Any card-carrying virologist would tell you that the molecular makeup of the bat viruses studied at the WIV under the NIAID/EHA grant was genetically so different from SARS-CoV-2 that they could not possibly be the source of SARS-CoV-2. This fact led the NIH director, Francis Collins, an internationally renowned geneticist, to publish on the NIH website the following statement: "Analysis of published genomic data and other documents from the grantee demonstrate that the naturally occurring bat coronaviruses studied under the NIH grant are genetically far distant from SARS-CoV-2 and could not possibly have caused the COVID-19 pandemic. Any claims to the contrary are demonstrably false.”

As it stands, the origin of SARS-CoV-2 remains uncertain, and there are still heated discussions over whether it was the result of a "lab leak" or was a natural spillover from an animal reservoir to humans, as could have occurred in the Huanan wet market of Wuhan, where exotic animals were brought in for sale. As for the lab leak hypothesis, the most commonly discussed scenario is that Chinese scientists were working on viruses from the wild that accidentally infected one of them and then spread outside the lab to cause the COVID pandemic. We in the United States cannot account for all the research that takes place in Wuhan or in the rest of China. That is why, as I have often stated publicly, we must keep an open mind to the origin of COVID, as I do.

Keeping an open mind about both possibilities does not mean that one cannot have an opinion. Possibility does not necessarily mean equal probability. Although U.S. intelligence agencies are not uniform in their opinion about COVID's origin, the majority favor a natural occurrence. Importantly, experienced evolutionary virologists throughout the world, while acknowledging the lack of definitive proof, have published in the peer-reviewed scientific literature their belief, based on geospatial information from the Huanan wet market in Wuhan as well as on epidemiological and virological data, that the virus emerged as a natural spillover from infected animals brought illegally into the market.

Precedent also carries some weight. About 75 percent of all new, emerging infectious diseases result from a spillover of a pathogen, usually a virus, from an animal reservoir to humans. Importantly, this includes the original SARS outbreak in 2002-3, which has been shown to have resulted from a natural spillover from a bat to a civet cat to humans.

If and when the origin of COVID is definitively proven, I and my public health colleagues will accept this conclusion.

Death threats

A week after the July 20, 2021, HELP hearing, a fifty-six-year-old man was arrested (and later convicted) for having sent my family and me threatening emails that said we would be “dragged into the street, beaten to death, and set on fire” and telling me to blow my

“own fucking brains out.” Obviously, this terrified Christine and our daughters and angered me greatly. I’ve been getting hate mail of one kind or another for almost my entire career, but this new threat reinforced the continued need for me to have a security detail.

Brett Rowland and his team of special agents had accompanied me everywhere since early 2020. Brett spent the day in a room adjacent to my NIH office when I was there, and evenings found him in a van outside our house; he became part of our daily life and a good friend. A native of Florida, Brett is of medium height, strong build, with a kind face, and has a great sense of humor, but is not someone you would want to mess with. We felt safe under his calm but determined watch.

We loved Brett and were profoundly grateful to him and his team, but of course, the reality was that Christine and I did not want to be in this situation to begin with. No doubt, these threats were a result of the lies and conspiracy theories being spread about me: that I was responsible for creating the virus and that I personally took away people’s liberties by shutting down the country and overwhelming them with mandates. I think it’s safe to assume that the people who were lying about me and those who believed the lies, for the most part, were among the people who believed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and that the January 6 attack on the Capitol either was justified or was a harmless demonstration. It was sinking in for me that, although I was being attacked directly, this normalization and ready acceptance of lies and the prevalence of belief in conspiracy theories in a broader sense were part of an assault on our very democracy, and I was considerably more worried about the country than about myself.

On December 30, 2021, there had been another credible threat on my life. A twenty-five-year-old grocery store employee had been arrested in Iowa and charged after making threats against former U.S. presidents, Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg, and me as part of a plan to “combat evil demons in the White House.” Stopped for a traffic violation, he was found to have an AR-15 rifle, loaded magazines, boxes of ammunition, and body armor in his car, and his GPS showed that he was bound for Washington, D.C.

Once again, the COVID crisis was both global and personal, and I knew I had to learn to cope, both for myself and for my family, with the reality that I would continue to be a reviled symbol for extremists and a target for the crazies.

RFK Jr

On Sunday, January 23, 2022, anti-vaxxers led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. held a rally in Washington, D.C., marching from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial. Kennedy had had me in his sights for a while and had written a book in which he accused me of being in bed with the pharmaceutical industry in my dangerous quest to get people vaccinated. Francis Collins and I, along with others at the NIH, had met with Kennedy in 2017 at Jared Kushner's request so that he could report back to President Trump, since Kennedy had been pushing the administration to appoint him head of a commission on vaccine safety. At our meeting, Kennedy had gone on for more than an hour about the dangers of vaccines, including the relationship between the vaccine preservative thimerosal and autism, making points that were clearly inaccurate. It was a painful discussion in which he distorted the literature and denied evidence widely accepted by the scientific community.

Now, in his Lincoln Memorial speech before a crowd of thousands, including members of the white supremacist group the Proud Boys, Kennedy likened U.S. vaccine policies to Nazi Germany. All of us in the administration were on high alert.

Brett Rowland, in charge of my security detail, slept in our guest room that night for fear that demonstrators would show up at my house. Fortunately, all was quiet.

A couple of months later, that would not be the case. A group of about twenty demonstrators came to our house early one afternoon with bullhorns, shouting, "Fauci, you are a murderer!" Some of our neighbors gathered around them and told them to "get the hell out of here," with one neighbor on the verge of a fistfight with one of them. Christine and I were at our offices at the NIH along with Brett and my security detail. Brett called his contacts at the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. As soon as squad cars showed up on the scene, the crowd dispersed. By the time we got home, everyone was long gone. But my deep disappointment and even anger at the ongoing anti-vax movement—despite the avalanche of evidence that COVID vaccines were safe and lifesaving— did not subside.

Jeff Zients would later pardon Fauci

Jeff Zients had become a trusted confidant and friend. Not only were we colleagues, but we also lived just a few city blocks apart, and Jeff frequently asked me to go for a walk or came over to my house to unwind from the high-stress nature of our COVID-related jobs. I didn’t think anything of it when he called me late one night in mid-March 2022 and invited himself for coffee at 7:00 a.m. the next day. Sitting at my kitchen table, Jeff told me that he would be stepping down from his role as COVID response coordinator, a position he had held for the last fourteen months, which was longer than he had originally planned. He said the timing coincided with the stabilization of the pandemic. We had come out of the acute phase of the Omicron variant, and hospitalizations and deaths were leveling off at a relatively low number. I knew that my public health colleague Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, the person Jeff had recommended to President Biden to replace him, was an excellent choice, but I was sad to see my dear friend leave his post.

Before Jeff left my house that morning, he asked me if I had thought about stepping down myself. “Well,” I said, “that’s a good question. I have been thinking seriously about it for some time.” Jeff was aware that I had planned to stay at NIAID to see the country through COVID, but now we both knew that there would not be a clear end to this pandemic. We had started to adapt to the realization that we would likely have to somehow live indefinitely with COVID and that Omicron-derivative variants would continue to emerge. One, BA.2, already had. Vaccinations had clearly been shown to protect against severe disease, but not necessarily as well against infection. The fact that the virus would continue to spread meant that it would not disappear. With this understanding, our mindset was shifting from pandemic to endemic, a disease that has become established at a relatively fixed and usually low level. We were hopeful that in the future we could keep the virus at a very low level of controlled infection and hospitalization.

“Don’t wait too long to make a decision, Tony,” Jeff said. We hugged each other goodbye, as we always do, even though I would likely see him later that day.

As Jeff walked down the walkway from my front door, I started thinking about what the country and the world had been through over the past two years and what lessons we had learned.

Lessons learned or more lies?

Federal and local public health officials, including me, school officials, and federal, state, and local political leaders, are often asked whether we would have done anything differently than we did. Of course, we would have. If we knew in the first months what we know now, many things would have been done differently. In addition, we should have made it clearer from the beginning to a deeply concerned public that we knew very little about this virus and that we should expect the unexpected because the virus was rewriting the history of pandemic outbreaks. We learned, for example, that aerosol transmission of infection was important, and asymptomatic spread of virus played a much greater role in transmission than originally appreciated. This knowledge clearly would have influenced earlier recommendations for mask wearing, social distancing, and ventilation.

Retirement

Over the months of April and May 2022, I had intense, one-on-one conversations about retirement with my innermost circle: Christine, Cliff Lane, Peter Staley, and Stewart Simonson. “I want to teach and interact with young people while I have a lot of gas left in my tank,” I told each of them. Cliff, always calm and measured, said, “Tony, you’ve saved millions of lives. It’s time for you to enjoy your own life.” Peter, a straight talker, told me, “Do it! Get out.

There is never a perfect time to leave, but this is as good as it is going to get.” Stewart, my old friend from the George W. Bush days, who was very upset about the attacks on me by the far right, said, “Tony, you don’t deserve this crap. Leave!”

While we walked one Sunday morning, Christine said, “It’s totally your decision, Tony. You know I’ll support you, whatever you do.”

“Well, do you think I should step down?” I asked.

Her response was immediate and unequivocal: “Yes!”

By mid-April, 2022, I had made up my mind, even though I cannot say that I had fully embraced my decision yet. Now I had to decide when to make the announcement. And on this question, Jeff weighed in heavily. He stopped by my house with bagels or croissants and encouraging words every couple of weeks. His philosophy was, When you delay implementing a decision that you have already made, nothing good ever happens.

Masks

In June 2022, I flew to Worcester, Massachusetts, where my undergraduate alma mater, the College of the Holy Cross, was rededicating the science buildings in my honor: the Anthony S. Fauci Integrated Science Complex. The event coincided with my sixtieth college reunion, and I was looking forward to seeing some of my former classmates. The day was even better than I expected. Bob Cousy, a 1950 Holy Cross grad who became a beloved Hall of Fame point guard for the Boston Celtics, joined me for the naming ceremony. The Cooz, my idol during my basketball days at Regis High School, is someone who became a friend years after his time on the courts. Later, I walked across campus to the reunion. I put on a mask, as I always did in indoor public settings, when I looked into the reception hall where about fifty of my classmates were milling about and chatting. It was a welcome scene, but there was one problem: no one was wearing a mask. I did not know what to do.

I thought to myself that if I kept my mask on, I might make some people feel uncomfortable. Ever since the spring of 2020, I had rarely faced this dilemma in Washington, D.C., because typically at social gatherings we were masked and required to test in advance. But by the spring of 2022, maskless events were becoming more and more commonplace and, of course, we’d all started hugging each other again after two years of social distancing. Still, I was “Dr. Fauci,” and I had to do a quick calculation-one that I know many Americans were familiar with: Do I take off my mask?

Just then, I saw my old buddy Jim Mulvihill, who had earned a dental degree from Harvard after Holy Cross and later headed the University of Connecticut Health Center. Hell, I thought, and quickly stuffed my mask into my pocket. I was a little nervous. I was fully aware that I was taking a risk, but my split-second decision was based on the fact that I intended to be in there for only a few minutes. I gave Jim a bear hug, and then I did the same with Jack Fellin, who in my day was Holy Cross’s star football wide receiver, and several other class of 1962 alumni. I flew home masked and feeling grateful for these encounters.

Three days later, I had a bit of a scratchy throat, which I attributed to the dry air from Washington, D.C’s ubiquitous air-conditioning that time of year. But by the next morning, the scratchiness had turned into a mild sore throat with a bit of muscle achiness, and out of an abundance of caution, I took a rapid COVID test. To my horror, a minute later, a dark band popped up indicating I was positive.

“Christine,” I said timidly, putting on a mask as I walked into the kitchen, “you’re not going to believe this.” I had had to occasionally deliver bad news to seven U.S. Presidents as part of my job, but this was more difficult; in fact, it was excruciating.

Yucca plant as a metaphor for Fauci’s tenure?

Then it was time for me to pack up my office, which was not easy. I, of course, had amassed a lot of books and photos, but that wasn't what I was sentimental about. The small yucca plant that Christine had given me for my office when I became NIAID director in 1984 had practically taken over the space. I had a psychological connection to the plant, believing that if it survived, I would survive. Over the years, the plant grew so big that I attached it at various points across the ceiling with bungee cords. Now we could not get it out of the room intact, but I refused to leave my loyal office mate behind. We brought in a horticulturist to cut it up and plant the pieces in pots, a couple of which I brought home to start anew and others I gave to some of my favorite people at the NIH.

Stardom

This brings me to the issue of my now being one of the most recognizable people in the country. The positive aspect of this is that I can touch so many people in a way that helps to preserve or improve their health. But it is one thing to go on TV and deliver public health messages to millions of people, where I need only to look into a camera, and my impact can be felt. It is an entirely different feeling to walk down the street or into a restaurant or the post office and have most people know who I am. It is this complete loss of privacy for someone who is fundamentally a private person that can be unnerving. This is one of the many ways that COVID has affected me and my family.

Reflection

As I write this in the winter of 2024, COVID still lingers among us. This disease will not be eradicated and is not likely to be eliminated from certain geographic areas. But we can all see that the dire situation that gripped the nation and the world beginning in the winter of 2020 is behind us. Thanks to vaccines and treatments, most of us are going about our lives as we did before COVID. While I recognize with a heavy heart the cost of the pandemic in terms of lives lost, ongoing health concerns for those with long COVID, and the economic and social upheaval so many people experienced, I am deeply grateful for the scientific and public health progress we have made.

Still, as exceptional and even unique as COVID and this period in our collective history seem to us, unfortunately, it was not. The entire history of humanity has been marked by plagues and devastation, and new pandemics will certainly emerge in the future.

This is why it is so critical to prepare for the unpredictable, or, as I have often said, expect the unexpected.

At times, I am deeply disturbed about the state of our society.

But it is not so much about an impending public health disaster. It is about the crisis of truth in my country and, to some extent,t throughout the world, which has the potential to make these disasters so much worse. We are living in an era in which information that is patently untrue gets repeated enough times that it becomes part of our everyday dialogue and starts to sound true and in a time in which lies are normalized and people invent their own set of facts. We have seen complete fabrications become some people’s accepted reality.

This is not a new paradigm. Propaganda-turning words and ideas into weapons-no doubt started thousands of years ago, and we have seen it used to devastating effect many times within the life span of this country as well as over the course of world history.

We have seen how easy it is to undermine the foundations of our democracy and of the social order. What is new is the dizzying pace at which information gets disseminated and amplified on the internet and through social media, disorienting and dividing us as a nation.