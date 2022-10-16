Same disclaimer from part 1: this is obviously a Wuhan lab leak hypothetical based on an accident, not an accusation. This is a series of posts not so much to discuss ‘lab’ leak but ‘what’ leaked.

This is written to answer the two most important questions:

Why did WIV publish RaTG13 on January 24, 2020, kickstarting engineering rumors by US virologists, leading to a February 1st teleconference drafting a natural origin paper, later edited, referenced and distributed by Fauci in a major April press conference?

Why only North American (lab) animals (not Chinese bats), can become both infected and ‘efficiently’ transmit SARS2?

Shi in Sweden late August 2019

It was just another LAI

Dr. Danielle Anderson was self-isolating in her tiny downtown Wuhan apartment, probably watching her favorite movie, Contagion or Outbreak. ‘Dani’ received a call from a 15-year friend and Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) colleague Dr Shi Zhengli. By October 2019, Shi was back home in Wuhan after a busy month of hosting conferences and traveling to Sweden, Africa, and Paris. Shi’s claim to fame was finding the precursor to the first SARS outbreak, a tiny bat located in a Chinese cave 1000 miles southwest of Wuhan.

Shi was probably curious about the vaccine trial results on her prized possession. Over the past decade, Shi learned how to keep the Chinese horseshoe bat alive in the Wuhan biolabs. The small, gregarious, insect-eating bats are notoriously picky eaters, requiring hand feeding each bat a worm twice a day, which is like a “puppet show.”

Upon hearing Dani's bad news, Shi probably assumed this lab-acquired infection could be easily contained by contact tracing. This happened so often that it has an acronym: LAI. She even solved one a decade earlier and would be thankful since most LAIs go unreported.

Shi would be more devastated that her bat colony needed to be euthanized since the remote BSL4 was vacated as a safety precaution. Chinese bats are like Chinese Pandas, very hard to feed and breed in captivity.

Why were American scientists obsessed with Chinese bats?

Bat vaccines developed for American bats required expensive field equipment

In 2005, NIAID tried to import the fragile Chinese bats into US labs for echolocation studies, but a few died during a six-month quarantine. In 2013, Tony Fauci hosted a meeting, which discussed the complexity of setting up a “high containment” bat colony in his Rocky Mountain Lab (4:20:30). In early 2020 NIAID funded scientists discussed the importation of this Chinese species. There is even a century-old Chinese bat frozen in a New York City basement.

Chinese bats, named for their horseshoe shaped nose, have a similar human nasal cavity (11:45), so anything designed for them may be infectious to us.

Loss of Covid smell? Aptly named Goblet cells are kept in US labs.

Dani’s boss Linfa Wang of Duke, tried to keep an insect-eating microbat colony alive in a BSL4 but gave up. In 2017, Fauci’s Rocky Mountain Lab (RML BSL4 in Montana) finally set up a live bat colony, but not for the high-maintenance Chinese bats.

Maintaining bat colonies requires many specialized husbandry facilities and resources. Indeed, insect (eating) bats are notoriously difficult to keep, let alone breed in captivity. (Large Egyptian fruit eating) bats are much easier to maintain in captivity. They are typically robust and will eat a variety of fruits that are readily available in the United States. Their social structure and behavior is well understood, and zoological institutions have successfully kept and bred a variety of fruit bats species...

Chinese labs like the WIV kept wild-caught insect-eating Chinese bats alive for months. This is, in essence, the only reason Wuhan is part of the story.

The Wuhan emerging infectious disease team funded by D.C.

The remote BSL4 south campus remained in lockdown for the rest of 2019, but it is business as usual at the WIV north campus. This is the location of Shi’s lab. It is full of 100’s of employees, managers, bureaucrats, and world-class shopping.

Dani’s remote BSL4 lab (Jiangxia) versus Shi’s BSL2 lab with living quarters (Wuchang)

Shi and her WIV colleagues have a weekly 2019 teleconference with Fauci’s NIAID based in Washington, D.C., and its 4 primary Wuhan contractors: WIV, Duke, EcoHealth, and the University of North Carolina (UNC). The current projects are SARS and SADS, a pig diarrhea in Southern China, which reemerged in February 2019.

October 2019 SADS meeting ( NIAID , WIV, UNC , Duke, EHA & OSU )

In 2013, a coronavirus 99% similar to a Chinese strain spread to America via imported pig feed, and wiped out 10% of US pork production. Both countries lost young piglets to the same disease called PEDV. That same year, coronavirus hunter and collaborator Dr Ralph Baric of UNC traveled to Wuhan to discuss “research strategies and collaborations” with Shi and Peter Daszak of EcoHealth. Fauci’s NIAID started funding this tight Emerging Infectious Disease team for the next decade.

October 2018 meeting in Wuhan. Dani 2nd row, 6th from right.

What was PEDV is now renamed SADS and traced to a virus 98 percent identical to Chinese bats. Baric, in his UNC lab work, has identified in SADS a “protease” (e.g. furin) as “a key regulator of coronavirus cross-species transmission.” It is ideal for “testing of candidate vaccines” on “domesticated livestock.”

Late October 2019 SARS meeting (NIAID, WIV, UNC, Duke, EHA)

The bat origins fieldwork on SADS was partially completed by Dani and Shi, all protégés of Linfa Wang, and all are funded by Fauci’s NIAID.

Who is the Batman?

The October SARS meetings with NIAID passed into November without a reported issue, so Dani and Shi assumed this LAI was contained. Panic started after the first Wuhan hospitalizations on November 17th (reported but never confirmed).

Both Dani and Shi called their longtime collaborator and Dani’s boss Linfa Wang of Duke University based in Singapore. He has been chairman of a scientific advisory board at the WIV since 2007, and he vouched for Dani in the new Wuhan BSL4. Around that same 2007 timeline, Linfa started collaborating with Fauci’s NIAID on his bat disease research. Five years later, both Dani and Linfa were recruited into this growing NIAID biodefense network via Duke with head offices in the US.

Linfa gave up on the idea of an insect-eating bat colony (e.g. Chinese Horseshoe) for his Singapore lab (14:30). He followed the US CDC lead in Atlanta and set up an easier-to-feed and breed fruit bat colony. This decision meant Linfa and Dani had to perform a Chinese horseshoe bat immunology test in the WIV’s BSL4, not Duke’s BSL3.

SARS2 does not infect Linfa’s cave nectar fruit bats (Eonycteris spelaea).

SARS2 infects and transmits in Egyptian Fruit bats (EFB).

US scientists studied bat-to-bat transmission in the “CDC (EFB) breeding colony.”

Why does SARS2 transmit orally via shedding in superspreaders?

Why did the Batman fly into Wuhan?

Linfa the ‘Batman’ flew into Wuhan one week later on November 24th. He met them at the still locked down BSL4 facility, which had a "hazardous event" between October 6-11th. He discussed the sticky situation at the guard shack.

Linfa’s Singapore phone at Wuhan BSL4 on November 24-30

Linfa, being Chinese with a US education, ‘diffused’ the situation while Dani went back into the BSL4 airlock and euthanized all remaining bats. They opened all interlocked doors allowing whatever it was to fully air out.

Dani’s last day in Wuhan BSL4 on November 29 2019

They disposed of the bat ‘source’ along with the bat vaccine needle, that potentially started this pandemic with a ‘single injection’. Dani, in 2022, said it’s a “new lab so there was concern to make sure everything was right and get all the procedures right.”

An airborne contagious LAI could not have occurred during in vitro (Shi’s BSL2) but could have during in vivo live bat testing (Dani’s BSL4). Due to the asymptomatic nature of SARS2 transmission, there’s probably a greater than 5–15% probability the escape event was not even detected.

SARS2 suppresses interferon as an immune evasion strategy.

“Transmissible vaccine research will create an incentive to explore ways of engineering viral vectors to evade the immune response, as any pre-existing immunity to the vaccine vector will slow vaccine spread.”

BSL4 (Zhengdian) is 15 miles south of Wuchang living quarters & Shi’s BSL2

Everyone involved in this potential LAI continued to self-isolate in their Wuchang district dormitories and hoped for the best. Linfa returned home to Singapore, after his November ‘off the record’ Wuhan trip, and monitored the local Chinese message boards for any bad New Year’s news.

What is a biological safety kill switch?

Everyone involved in this bat vaccine test had been assured of “at least three kill switches” to prevent any human-to-human transmission.

The 1st kill switch is the receptor binding domain (RBD) that determines which mammalian host receptor the virus can use for infecting cells. But this “deadman” switch had never been tested until now. The RBD kill switch (hot spot 31 and 353) was the result of computer software calculations, not “wet” lab work. In a $15,000 cost-saving decision, virologists just tested the RBD, not the entire coronavirus genome of 30,000 nucleotides.

The 2nd kill switch for airborne transmission was UV light, with plenty of it outside the bat cave (and biolab) walls. But humans work in cave-like offices and hibernate in cave-like homes.

The 3rd kill switch was an “off-switch” to impose a ‘lifespan’ on the self-spreading vaccine. Bats hibernate at the end of October, when temperatures fall below 50°F (10°C), ending vaccine transmission.

All of these safety measures would have been short-circuited (salt bridge) if Dani accidentally punctured her hand with a vaccine needle while handling the tiny wild bat. Or if the bat bit her hand, turning her human lungs into the initial superspreader.

To prove this contagious vaccine concept, virologists included a “shopping list” of mammalian transmission receptors for “host-virus interfaces.” They cranked up the vaccine R0>1 to get a number closer to chickenpox than flu, wanting full coverage or “herd immunity.”

We are now the lab bats

Starting in 2003, Fauci’s NIAID had morphed into a global bureaucracy reacting to every animal sniffle or sneeze, what was called ‘emerging diseases.’

SARS2 designed for EFB bat-to-bat oral transmission via aerosol

This manmade emerging disease was a self-spreading bat vaccine for a “well-studied coronavirus.” It was spreading through the Wuhan population so fast it would show up on US intel radar the 2nd week of November 2019. Apparently it is “much enhanced by respiratory route” becoming one of “the most infectious viruses that we know in humanity.”

It was called "medical SIGINT" from the Edward Snowden leaks and had been looking for “SARS in China'' since the 2003 outbreak. The White House was notified along with NATO and Israel, so it’s safe to assume word was getting around D.C. by late 2019.

NIAID, in December 2019, hastily scheduled a Gain-of-Function board meeting one month later on January 23-24 (Event 202?). It was usually an annual D.C. event, but this board meeting was the first one since 2017.

In late 2019 something is filling up the parking lots of the Wuhan hospitals. SARS2 ‘smoke’ was filling the indoor hospital air. Wuhan University was the first to report that Covid was aerosolized (<1 micron) by comparing the well-ventilated intensive care rooms vs the hospital's crowded public toilets.

So, what kind of bat lives indoors? A live colony of biolab bats!

Research papers reported “phylogenetic estimates support that the SARS2 pandemic started sometime around October 6 to December 11.” Another “places the progenitor of SARS2 to have evolved in mid-September to early-October.” A third “analysis pushes human-to-human transmission back to mid-October to mid-November.”

No phone traffic at remote BSL4 October 2019

NIAID asked its EcoHealth contractor in Wuhan to “disclose and explain out-of-ordinary restrictions on laboratory facilities, as suggested, for example, by diminished cell-phone traffic in October 2019, and the evidence that there may have been roadblocks surrounding the facility from October 14-19.”

Probably Dani’s phone (on Kenya and Beijing paper) at BSL4 July-October

The ‘smoking gun’ for lab leak will become human-to-human transmission in what is not a random town on the planet.

The initial outbreak was divided by the ‘Great River’

Dani lived in the crowded Wuchang district (the Wu in Wuhan). It is located on the south bank of the giant Yangtze River that divides this modern metropolis. Wuchang is now full of Gucci, Prada, and world-class shopping for the younger people on the south side of the river. Locals call it Da Jiang (Great River) or simply Jiang (the River).

The remote BSL4 facility is far south of downtown. It is not a desirable place to live, so dozens of the BSL4 researchers are students living in an older WIBP Wuchang dormitory. All of them rode the same daily commuter bus with Dani. She said, “We went to dinners together, lunches. We saw each other outside of the lab.”

Hotspot within the larger Wuchang district hotspot

Based on Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter, this exact tiny hotspot of dorms was within the larger Wuchang district hotspot for early transmission.

Weibo showing initial outbreak near BSL4 dorms

Twitter became birthplace of DRASTIC who archived websites and pictures while truth seeking researchers produced these reports and maps.

BSL4 (Zhengdian) is 15 miles south of downtown living quarters

The first ‘official’ WHO case is actually on the south side of the river. The case was ‘accidently’ placed on the north (wet market) side. This south side case caught the attention of the brave young ophthalmologist Dr. Li on December 30. Dr. Li alerted the world and US message boards to the coming airborne plague.

1st ‘official’ WHO case ( accountant Chen ) near remote BSL4

Even the leader of the WHO investigation was suspicious about this December 8 case (revised to Dec 16) from a PLA hospital next door to the BSL4.

Is it safe to assume we know why the young Dr. Li died just one month later? For leaking a sensitive case near the remote BSL4? The NYT investigated but found nothing malicious.

Zhan was a female journalist arrested for posting videos on YouTube of the BSL4.

The natural origin virologists (with a laundry list of COI) are keen to point out the relatively tiny 15-mile distance between the first recorded cases and the remote BSL4, but make no mention of the shuttle bus from the BSL4 to downtown Wuhan.

“There is no epidemiological link to any other locality in Wuhan, including the WIV”

The south side of the Yangtze River (again opposite the infamous wet market) also has 11 of the 12 Biolabs in Wuhan. The 12th biolab which just opened in December 2019, with splashy promo video, is downtown literally next door to the infamous wet market.

11 of 12 Wuhan labs south of river

This is the only reason the wet market is part of this story

On December 29, 2019, Wuhan Central Hospital admitted four sick individuals who worked in the market. Weeks, if not months, into the SARS2 outbreak, there was a logical connection at the time to a natural SARS-like zoonotic spillover, just like two decades earlier. Official Chinese state media in late January claimed to have found evidence of a market origin. Chinese virologists thought they could have all this wrapped up by the Chinese Lunar New Year in February.

Wuhan’s history dates back over 3,500 years because it was an important port along the Yangtze River. Wuhan was always a large business town, called the “Chicago of China'' by an American magazine in 1900, exporting tea and silk to the West. America was born when Chinese tea was dumped into Boston Harbor.

The locals call it ‘China’s Thoroughfare’ serving as a major railway transportation hub. The US sent its first consul to Wuhan in 1861 to set up in the Hankou district (han in Wuhan). This historical time was the end of the Second Opium War and during both China’s and America’s Civil War (~30M dead versus ~1M dead). The American term Gung Ho originates from Chinese and means gōnghé or “to work together,” but now it is Yank's enthusiasm for war.

A century and a half later, in the same district, is the Wuhan Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market (武汉华南海鲜批发市场). It’s a 15-minute walk to the modern Line 2 metro station and Hankou railway station, where people lined up before fengcheng (Wuhan lockdown on January 23). It is surrounded by high rises, which had a lower initial outbreak but home to a higher elderly population. There is an eastern and western building separated by a main road a couple of miles north of the US Embassy.

The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market on 2021. Getty Images/ Stringer

The market is huge, the biggest in central China and about three times the size of a typical Walmart, also found in Wuhan. Fish are sold downstairs, and eyeglasses are serviced upstairs. It is not where you will find Indonesian bat soup on the menu. The bat soup rumor started in a February 2020 press conference in Washington D.C. by NIAID’s Wuhan contractor, EcoHealth.

A Western travel vlogger gave a November 2019 tour of the “old city and the new city” within the Hankou area. He ate street food in a tent and bought homemade baijiu Chinese liquor.

Compare SARS1 natural origin, which showed a lot of genetic diversity in its early-to-mid epidemic phase, versus SARS2, with very low genetic diversity.

SARS2 appeared to be pre-adapted in a lab using human airway cells (HAE).

Per UNC the “limited genetic diversity suggests that the virus may have been introduced from a single source.”

SARS2 (right side) is (pre) adapted for mammals like humans.

Fauci explained in 2003 (@33m), the intermediary species for SARS was identified in raccoons and mask palm civets within weeks of the outbreak. The market animals carried a disease “virtually identical with just a few amino acid differences” to the human strain of SARS. “It’s amazing what you learn if you just hang around long enough.”

Blue shows no wet market connection on early December cases

Theories change every day, but the Wuhan wet market animals now blamed are raccoon dogs. A lab tested 15 raccoons in the Wuhan market and 334 bats in the Wuhan area, all negative. The head of China’s CDC (who attended that 2019 meeting with Western virologists) called the market a “victim” of Covid-19. The virus simply went into the market, serving as the first of many superspreader events. “The novel coronavirus had existed long before."

The WHO later tested 80,000 Wuhan area animals and all were negative.

Chinese researchers trapped and tested more than 17,000 Chinese bats, all negative.

We will later discuss why only North American (lab) animals and (lab) bats can become both infected and ‘efficiently’ transmit SARS2

Follow the (virology) money

An Australian virologist, who earlier admitted he was 60/40% lab leak, is now blaming that wet market. That same virologist would be the first to publish the SARS2 sequence on Jan 10th, breaking China’s code of silence. Beijing officials, per US intel, lacked any “foreknowledge” before WIV researchers isolated SARS2 on Jan 5th.

Fauci used the Aussie ‘ statement ’ to quiet lab leak rumors

Back stateside money talks. Now a Tulane University virologist claims this virus is a “product of nature.” Just two weeks earlier he emailed Fauci “I really can’t think of a plausible natural scenario…I just can’t figure out how this gets accomplished in nature…of course, in the lab, it would be easy.” That same Tulane University professor, just six months after that email and hostage video, received part of a $82M grant from Fauci’s NIAID. Tulane now has a bat lab thanks to USDA and is hiring!

By Jan 12th, the Tulane virologist was aware of the deadly Furin Cleavage Site in SARS2. But he wouldn’t suspect engineering until after January 24th when Shi published a similar SARS-like strain called RaTG13. It was without the Furin Cleavage Site called ‘PRRA’

Do the alignment of the spikes at the amino acid level – it's stunning. Bob Garry email to Fauci

An unexplained departure date?

By November 2019 there was a gag order on WIV employees and mandatory safety training at the WIV north campus. In that same cold month, all suspect market (and lab) animals would be hibernating.

Dani’s November trip across town

When Dani left Wuchang district (the Wu in Wuhan) in November after nearly three years (for unexplained reasons), she rode the Line 2 metro, traveling under the Yangtze that divides this modern megacity. She headed north through the older Hankou district (the han in Wuhan), with a lower initial outbreak but a higher elderly population. Thirty minutes later she passed by the infamous wet market and nearby US Embassy, which housed 14 ‘diplomats’ who visited WIV in 2018.

US diplomats visiting Shi and WIV in 2018

One hour later Dani arrived at the Wuhan International Airport with daily flights to Italy, NYC, San Francisco, Singapore, and Iran. An airborne virus, as contagious as chickenpox, was now in an underground metro system with three million passengers a day. Nearly as busy as the NYC subway, this modern underground metro system is now connected to the world.

The same airport evacuated nearly 600 U.S. Citizens from Wuhan two months later, in February 2020. SARS2 was already circulating in northern Italy, France, Norwegian pregnant women, the American West Coast, and US blood donors by December 2019. The global pandemic was seeded long before the intentional panic followed in March 2020.

Batman Returns

Linfa the ‘Batman’ flew back to Wuhan in mid-January for an ‘on the record’ trip. He discussed an even stickier situation before Shi published RaTG13. Linfa claimed the January timing was “pure chance,” but he was managing two NIAID projects in Wuhan: one with Shi and another with Dani, which required “3-4 trips” per year.

He’s now defending Shi against lab leak rumors, simply stating, “They didn’t have that novel coronavirus in the laboratory,” which was a half-truth.

In Wuhan, the lockdown started on January 23rd, which was globally unique since nobody was allowed to leave. The locals refer to it as fengcheng or “sealed city.” At the other end is April 8th when the restrictions were lifted and is known as jiefeng or “taking off the seal.”

A British expat worked as a Wuhan English teacher and gave a tour of his Wuchang area after jiefeng. He survived Covid in November 2019 but later became an ‘excess death’ statistic, due to this manmade scientific disaster, many years in the making.

Disclaimer: again, this is hypothetical, as most names used so far are blameless for something potentially funded and created by others, who are discussed in part 3.

Whataboutism? (inside ‘American’ baseball)

The biological proof for this theory? The same as part 1 no in vitro and/or in vivo in Wuhan could have created SARS2, therefore (and ironically) becoming proof of a Wuhan area lab leak and of a US area lab origin.

In 2010 Shi proved a Laboratory-Acquired Infection (LAI) at ‘College A’ in Southern China because of a lack of animal infections outside the facility; therefore, evidence that the virus origins had occurred within the lab. Shi tested 6 wild field rats outside the College A lab rat vendor, Center for Laboratory Animals (CLA), and all were negative. Shi provided biological proof of lab leak (College A) and lab origin (CLA).

The online trial of human history? Instead of a blood trail of DNA, we can follow a human nose (ACE2) and animal snout trail back to the perpetrator(s).

Remember the falsely accused pangolin that wasn’t even in Wuhan markets? It was a Baylor University paper that started as a postdoc blog post covered by the NYT and later the New Yorker. Pangolins are almost extinct!

Pangolins were also a ‘source’ of NBC fake news claiming PLA was in Wuhan, referencing a Beijing scientist who previously studied pangolin coronaviruses, not bat coronavirus.

That great line, “A Lie Can Travel Halfway Around the World While the Truth Is Putting On Its Shoes,” is falsely attributed to Mark Twain.

A German virologist called the pangolin a “duck” or a hoax. Probably because he wanted to push another hoax, something called raccoon dog, claiming that they were bred on farms for fur. But those farms are in the far east of China and the fur trade peaked in 2015. Raccoon dogs are now worthless for breeding.

Denmark would cull 17 million mink used in fur trade The exact species was American mink, which is not found in China



Jeff Sachs, who chairs the Lancet Origins Commission, now pushes lab origin. It was full of so many COIs that the chair, Jeff Sachs, sacked it, including Dani.

Dani broke up with Sachs, noting, “Our paper recognizes that there are different possible origins, but the evidence towards zoonosis is overwhelming.”

This zoonotic paper was headlined by Sach’s new frenemy (Gerald Keusch), who, like Dani, was listed on renewed 2020 R01 with Fauci’s NIAID. Keusch’s well paid colleagues at Boston University, with a BSL4 in the middle of Boston, made Gain of Function news recently.



Two years later, in 2022, the Wuhan wet market is still on the front page of the NYT based on two non-peer-reviewed papers (by virologists on NIAID’s payroll). Just three weeks earlier, the NYT asked if Coronavirus is in your backyard. North American white-tailed deer are infested with Covid! Sounds like Fauci is rallying the virology boys?

NA wt deer housed in US bioabs , serve as a self spreading vaccine model , and efficiently transmit SARS2 over plexiglass dividers

WHO report investigated antlers and Sika deer meat at Wuhan wet market, but results were all negative.

Sika deer meat is found on American exotic menus, but you will not find North American white-tailed deer in China.

NIAID funded virologists now claim the first Covid cases were in December around the Wuhan wet market. Covid was already in West Coast US blood donors, dead Italian bodies, and Norwegian pregnant women by December 2019.

Why were only humans infected with Covid in Wuhan? Not a single infected animal was infected in all of China? No mink. No deer. No deer mice. No bats. Nothing inside the vast borders of China.

Animal analysis of the world

Most of the animals you heard about catching Covid were experimental infections (raccoons, rabbits, monkeys, etc) in a biolab. Or they were domesticated animals living in captivity like mink on farms, cats and hamsters as house pets, tigers and monkeys in zoos. Or they showed low levels of antibodies and not actual virus transmitted back to humans. None of these experiments show efficient animal-to-animal transmission.

American deer mice, no relation to American deer, just lookalike

We will find the natural animal reservoir (asymptomatic infection) but it will emerge “in new animal reservoirs in the US” with “spillback” in the New World, not here in the Old World. Start thinking outside the (nation-state) box.

The virgin SARS2 virus from Wuhan (lineage A) can infect and transmit in American deer, American deer mice, American mink, American bats and Fauci’s RML biolab bats. American deer mice are housed in Fauci’s RML biolab, serve as a self spreading vaccine model, and efficiently transmit SARS2 UNC/WIV ‘humanized’ lab mice are not transmission model for SARS2, which doesn’t infect lab mice and are safe i.e. not airborne and transmissible. The ‘idea’ that Omicron came from a lab mouse or HIV patient is ridiculous.

An ‘idea’ that Omicron may be the engineered ‘off-switch’ for a self spreading vaccine design is slightly less ridiculous. As outlined from the DARPA Preempt team that won the bid (which Baric and Daszak lost). We are “now moving forward with additional research to establish a reliable and safe method of control on this technology, effectively designing and testing an ‘off-switch’ to impose a ‘lifespan’ on the vaccine within each inoculated animal.” American deer were possibly used by US scientists to design a kill switch.



North American white-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus) has become the only recorded “wildlife reservoir” for SARS2 on the planet!

US researchers found “stunning” and “gobsmacked” levels of Covid in American deer, but without symptoms, becoming the only “wildlife reservoir” on the planet. “Importantly, the results show a high viral RNA copy number in deer RPLN samples (ranging from 2.7 copies to 2.3 × 10^6 copies per ml), suggesting that many of the deer likely had a high viral load.” Yes, with humans, we're not able to test retropharyngeal lymph nodes, but finding such extraordinarily high infection rates in random deer suggests they are even more permissive for SARS2 than humans.



Viral load in American deer

Comparable viral load of temporarily sick humans

Covid only infects American deer (Odocoileus virginianus), not European (Cervus elaphus red) deer or Asian (Sika) deer.

RBD for many species. K31 is critical for Covid transmission which is also found in Rousettus aegyptiacus bats (Fauci’s RML biolab bats ).

There are multiple spillovers from humans to deer who ‘smell’ our Covid scent just like dogs.

Human to deer spillover occurs during cold hunting season.

Recorded spillback from deer to humans, including a potential origin of Omicron. This paper hypothesized ‘white-tailed deer’ as the source of Omicron. Omicron via deer origins has been debated by evolutionary biologist. Omicron reportedly emerged in South Africa, but it was 3 unidentified diplomats from elsewhere. Omicron was first detected in Johannesburg International Airport because of the country’s sophisticated genetic surveillance. Omicron exploded everywhere, including the USA, in early November. One deer was found with 76 mutations and another with both Delta and Omicron.



Solve the American deer riddle, prove Wuhan lab leak?

North American white-tailed deer are housed in US bioabs, serve as a self-spreading vaccine model, and efficiently transmit SARS2 over plexiglass dividers

Remember that October 2019 WIV teleconference with US scientists? OSU and Penn studied bovine (deer) coronavirus (group 2 same as SARS2). Both USA Universities have massive deer veterinary research centers studying deer vaccines. OSU and Penn would collaborate with WIV and UNC to cover up lab origins.



October 2019 SADS meeting with OSU

North American white-tailed deer are a US lab “large animal model” for “aerosolization” transmission studies (on chronic wasting disease). “Bottle-feeding and hand-raising deer fawns have a profound effect on their suitability as research subjects in general and inside biocontainment housing in particular.”



The use of hand-raised, acclimated WTD increases confidence in research results and facilitates animal care and handling.

Just like Shi’s patented bio lab bat colony, hand raising and bottle feeding each deer makes an ideal bio lab animal transmission model for self-spreading coronavirus animal vaccines.