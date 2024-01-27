Reminding lab leakers that there's a wealth of information for you to generate new conspiratorial garbage from in our journal's Cover Art and Essays - at least 20 years of hard work connecting art & science for ‘youse’ guys to tinker nefariously with...said Dr Peter Daszak on Jan 26, 2024.

Tons of opportunities for conspiratorial thinking!

Daszak recently posted a 2014 picture of Dr Ian Lipkin’s coronavirus cufflinks. Lipkin is a Columbia University professor who helped Daszak gain entry into China.

EcoHealth magazine June 2014

Daszak also brought attention to his bizarre 2014 cover story for the EcoHealth magazine: Giardia, HIV, and Nature’s Horrifying Beauty.

The image on the cover of this issue of EcoHealth is, to put it simply, unnatural. It has not context, no substrate, no place. It appears to be biological, but its metallic exterior shines starkly in a way that disregards our presence. It’s ominous form is at once beautiful, but unlike most previous covers of EcoHealth, apparently bereft of spirit or meaning. But, for those of us acquainted with infectious disease ecology, or who have had the misfortune to personally meet this organism, its strange shape is known…said Peter Daszak in June 2014.

Early in the SARS2 pandemic, Rocky Mountain Lab in Montana produced the first image of the novel coronavirus on its scanning and transmission electron microscope.

Daszak continued with his 2014 thoughts:

Seeing beauty in a parasite is nothing new to those of us who work at a microscopic scale with these organisms. Their morphology is beautiful - evolved to intricately loop around our cell surface receptors, lock on, and kill us, or in this case, to nestle within our ciliated cells, and suck away our life blood - a stark, cold beauty indeed. But, to celebrate this is surely odd?

We knew Daszak was a brilliant writer, who charmed the biodefense community out of $100M tax dollars. He also celebrated the art of cufflinks wherever he traveled. In October 2019 Daszak traveled to a One Health Berlin meeting.

Daszak even gave us a 2019 clue to Covid’s creator, since “this person works on bat viruses in the US?” A British colleague smartly guessed Ian Lipkin of Columbia, but she was wrong.

Dr Vincent Munster of Rocky Mountain Lab (RML) was at the bat conference with Daszak. This was an interesting October 2019 timeline since Fauci visited RML in Montana. Dr Linfa Wang and Dr Danielle Anderson of Duke University were also crawling around a locked down BSL4 in Wuhan. Remember that if a virus was engineered, wherever it spilled over into the human population does not tell us where it was engineered.

I knew Dr Ralph Baric of UNC inserted the furin cleavage site into SARS2 two years later, on October 1, 2021. That was the same date Linfa said, “It’s pretty obvious, right?” Well, it was only obvious to me, but one month later, I was already suspicious of Baric’s collaborator and his cufflinks.

During a 2018 RML collaboration between Munster and Baric, they tried to infect Egyptian fruit bats with a Chinese bat virus.

Munster and Baric co-authored a DARPA Defuse style paper (above) trying to infect American lab bats with a coronavirus called WIV1 (detailed in Defuse below). The Montana lab was now double dipping because they actually won the DARPA Preempt project.

2018 DARPA Defuse proposal to infect live bats with WIV1

The Montana experiment failed, so Munster and Baric concluded their 2018 paper with a wish list for the 2019 future:

Therefore, it would be interesting to perform an experimental inoculation study using Chinese horseshoe bats, from which WIV1-CoV was originally isolated, to investigate if more efficient virus replication and shedding can be observed in these animals.

In 2020, a German BSL4 lab infected Egyptian fruit bats with SARS2 and published the shocking results.

Our data suggest that intranasal infection of Egyptian fruit bats could reflect reservoir host status and therefore represent a useful model, although this species is certainly not the original reservoir of SARS-CoV-2 because these bats are not present in China, the epicenter of the pandemic.

Those same Egyptian fruit bats were referenced in the DARPA Defuse project.

Dr Munster from Montana was in the news recently for buying those 12 Egyptian fruit bats from a local zoo. A Congressman from Montana tried to cut his RML salary to $1, but I think we have been looking for the SARS2 “intermediary species” on the wrong continent.