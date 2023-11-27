Dr. Paul, I was introduced to your father two decades ago as “Dr. No.” I followed him closely for the next decade as he evolved into ‘Dr. Know.’ My journey began with Rand and ended with Rothbard, if you know what I mean. After reading your well-sourced book, I think you’re ready for more details, so consider this letter my Anatomy of the Virus.

International virology is like an “anarchical society,” where BSL4 labs have “daily interactions with other labs within China and across the world.” It is a division of labor where “the mail is filled with little envelopes with plasmid dried onto filter paper that scientists routinely send to each other.” Remember that if a virus was engineered, wherever it spilled over into the human population does not tell us where it was engineered.

Why Wuhan?

If you want to understand this biological puzzle, you must admit Dr Ralph Baric of UNC is a man of his word. In 2018, he proposed inserting furin cleavage sites into live coronaviruses and testing them on live bats, in Wuhan. He also never sent chimeras to China and kept his biotechnology from being stolen or shared. SARS2 does not infect his humanized mice, which are completely safe. But early in the outbreak, Baric lied to both Congress and the US Military, just weeks after meeting with Anthony Fauci.

Technically Tony Fauci never lied to you because “we have not funded gain-of-function research on this virus in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” And only a simpleton believes Wuhan engineered SARS2, since it is not Chinese junk. Yes, Fauci was parsing words but also speaking in half-truths, so try to ask him five follow-up questions:

What was your $82M NIAID contractor doing inside the Wuhan BSL4? Why did Linfa Wang resign as director of Duke’s EID program on Jan 10, 2020? What was your Montana lab doing with both DARPA Preempt and Defuse projects in 2018-19? Why are Egyptian fruit bats a reservoir species for SARS2? Why was the RaTG13 Chinese bat sample uploaded to an NIH server in 2018?

The answers to these questions will eventually become self-evident, so I am writing this letter to save us some time. Two years ago, just before DARPA Defuse leaked, I thought SARS2 was a Chinese-made self-disseminating vaccine for PLA troops. One year ago, I told a prominent Rutgers professor that SARS2 was a contagious bat vaccine, developed in Fauci’s personal biodefense lab. This Montana lab was in the news lately for experimenting with a coronavirus strain called WIV1, back in 2018.

The research paper came to my attention after DARPA Defuse leaked in September 2021. In late 2018, after Dr Baric lost DARPA Defuse, he joined forces with the winning DARPA Preempt team based in Montana. They wanted to infect live bats with the WIV1 strain, as outlined in the losing Defuse proposal.

The DARPA Defuse project was obviously moving along quickly, but in Montana. So notice prominent Western virologists, lab leak writers, and Rutgers scientists are not touching this batshit crazy story. The father of a popular lab leak scientist is the director of the Rocky Mountain Lab (RML). Fauci traveled to RML in October 2019, to visit his aerosol specialist, Dr Vincent Munster, who was now collaborating with Dr Baric of UNC.

Early 2018 DARPA Defuse proposal wanted to infect live bats with WIV1

You brilliantly described the Feb 1, 2020, teleconference as a coup d’état in your well-sourced book. We were both suspicious of those 3 AM Fauci emails because Kristian Andersen wanted to call the FBI. That night, Fauci was told SARS2 looked “engineered,” but he already knew that, because his own biodefense lab in Montana created it. Fauci had a weekly teleconference with RML by the “second week of January,” which was the same week the SARS2 genome was published and Dr Linfa Wang of Duke University had resigned.

Just weeks later, Linfa told Baric (via Daszak) there is “no need for you to sign the [Lancet letter] statement” and we will “put it out in a way that doesn't link it back to our collaboration.” That collaboration was a 2019 proposal for a NIAID grant called CREID.

The ‘fact checkers’ admit the CREID grant (a.k.a. Defuse) was awarded in 2019! But don’t confuse Fauci’s new $82M U01 CREID project with the “pencil dust” R01 project ($120,000 per year for Shi’s BSL2 & dead mice). As you will see, the personnel and sample collection of the ongoing R01 grant in Wuhan, dovetailed very nicely with the DARPA Defuse proposal (i.e. Baric, Dani’s BSL4 & live bats).

2025 update: Daszak split up the DARPA Defuse bid so TA1 = 2R01 grant and TA2 = CREID.

“You don’t want to go to Hoboken, New Jersey, or Fairfax, Virginia, to be studying the bat-human interface that might lead to an outbreak, so you go to China!” And Fauci truthfully stated many times, the R01 work was ‘molecularly impossible’ to have created SARS2. However, funding something like DARPA Defuse via CREID was molecularly possible.

We both know everything gets funded in Washington, D.C., but nothing moves fast. Fauci’s post-9/11 job description was written to fund “research programs in biodefense.” By 2018, SARS1 was still on his mind, and he “busted the budget” of NIAID to nearly twice the size of DARPA. He then did what he was paid to: fund a revised version of the $14M Defuse proposal, but it was now called CREID.

We all thought Fauci’s $82M project was awarded in 2020, but it was awarded in 2019 since the D.C. bureaucracy takes its merry time. To be more specific, CREID was awarded in November 2019, so does this eerie date sound familiar?

2025 update: Fauci deciding on CREID (aka EIDRC or TA2 in Defuse) in Nov 2019

The CREID grant even mentioned the mysterious deaths of the three dead Mojiang miners. Defuse and CREID documents reference the same virus tracker (FLIRT) and batified mice. Both projects have the same personnel, working in the same institutions and sharing the same bat samples. The only difference between CREID and Defuse was the inclusion of Montana.

A triangle of sample sharing between EHA, UNC and RML

RML had already ‘won’ the DARPA Preempt project in 2018, so they took the lead with their cutting-edge biodefense. Munster’s Montana team beat Baric’s team because they had 25% cheaper self-spreading vaccine technology, but this was 100% more dangerous than Baric’s humanized mice technology.

SARS2, the bat virus, was always about live bats

Baric and Munster used a specific bat species, which is considered the Western lab ‘rat’ for Western virologists. It was called the Egyptian fruit bat, and the Atlanta CDC kept a live colony that was the envy of the world. They are imported from Africa, where Fauci’s CREID team was recently featured in 60 Minutes.

Egyptian fruit bats eat fruit, not insects like Chinese microbats, so they are easy for Westerners to feed and breed. When Western virologists (basically glorified veterinarians) wanted to test an American-made bat vaccine on Chinese bats, they had to go to Wuhan. It was the live Chinese horseshoe bat capital of the world. I call this idea ‘the needle in the Montana mail’ and it was the only hypothesis that made biological sense.

Patient Zero?

The three sick Wuhan technicians had WMD levels of intelligence. It was based on an online rumor pushed by one man, but we both know 20-something-year-old postdocs aren’t hospitalized with Covid. Dr Shi previously uploaded sequences of RaTG13 in 2018 to the NIH database, but did not release those sequences until 2022. So when she (re)published RaTG13 on Jan 24, 2020, exactly one week before the Feb 1 teleconference, she brought attention to the PRRAR furin cleavage site and proudly said not my lab!

The entire lab leak narrative was built on a lie. In Chapter One of Alina Chan and Matt Wridley's book Viral, they inferred Shi published RaTG13 after the February 1st, 2020 teleconference. But it was before. The Wuhan Institute of Virology kicked off the Fauci-led coverup. They brought attention to the peculiar furin cleavage site in SARS2.

The publication of RaTG13 on Jan 24 led Kristian Andersen to send Fauci the infamous Jan 31 email: “The unusual features of the virus make up a really small part of the genome (<0.1%) so one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered.”

Unlike Kristian, both Munster and Baric somehow missed the furin cleavage site in their initial papers. But Baric, in December 2020, noted “SARS-CoV-2 probably emerged from bats, and early strains identified in Wuhan, China, showed limited genetic diversity, which suggests that the virus may have been introduced from a single source.” He was 100% correct, because this bat vaccine, now called SARS2, had accidentally jumped species into Dr Danielle Anderson’s lungs.

Unlike Dr Shi in the BSL2, Dani was in the remote BSL4 and the only woman in Wuhan to have lied. Before DARPA Defuse leaked and the CREID FOIA, Dani told us she was working on Ebola while in Wuhan, but her CREID CV, which was submitted in June 2019, says “coronavirus replication.”

Dani’s NIAID CV mentioned “extensive experience in designing animal experiments with…bats.” Fauci’s $82M CREID contractor was inside the Wuhan BSL4 and left for no apparent reason in November 2019, but NIAID knew about “her” presence in Wuhan.

In the Defuse proposal, Dani was responsible for testing American-made bat vaccines on Chinese horseshoe bats. Linfa once tried to keep a live Chinese microbat colony alive in an Australian BSL4 but said, “We will never do that again.” These two Duke employees only had an ABSL3 on their Singapore campus with fruit bats. So they had to travel to the Wuhan BSL4, to test the American-made bat vaccine on Chinese bats.

Again, Dani’s boss, Linfa, resigned on Jan 10, 2020, so it doesn’t take a virologist to figure out what happened. A fellow Duke Blue Devil was our patient zero, working 15 miles north of Shi’s BSL2. These two Duke employees referenced Baric’s ‘consensus’ sequence work on the infamous WIV1 strain in 2019.

Baric later told CNN: “But again, it's not the BSL4 (of Dani’s) that concerns (me) - it's coronavirus being worked on at lower biosafety level conditions, like BSL2.” Dani and Baric appear next to each other in both DARPA Defuse and CREID, but Baric didn’t bother to mention any of this? Baric also didn’t bother to mention the furin cleavage site in a one-hour technical presentation to your Congressional staffers?

Baric was obsessed with furin cleavage sites since it was key for unlocking a ‘jumping species’ event. It was also needed for vaccine transmission, so this was a design feature, not a bug. In the Montana paper, both Baric and Munster concluded they need a furin cleavage site for bat vaccination (i.e. intracellular proteases). The furin cleavage site was not human-specific; it was animal-specific, but unfortunately, bat cells have furin just like us humans.

SARS2 pathology = bat immunology

Did you know US universities, like Rutgers, are studying bat vaccines? They want to protect bats against white-nose syndrome, which is also referenced in the DARPA Defuse proposal. Local politicians hoped white-nose syndrome would wipe out the bats, while Australian politicians wanted to “bomb the bats” to control disease outbreaks.

Did you know the USGS airdrops a rabies vaccine every year? They want to inoculate Kentucky raccoons with tasty baits and protect Fido, the family dog! Baric proposed the same (safe) vaccine delivery method in DARPA Defuse, but again, he was 25% more expensive than the contagious vaccine concept in Montana.

Rabies comes from bats, just like SARS1, so the new idea was to vaccinate the animal reservoir, using a self-spreading vaccine. A NIAID employee floated the bat vaccine idea to the Singapore audience, in December 2019. Enter Munster and RML with their “cost-based argument” for a self-spreading vaccine (i.e. bat-to-bat transmission). Unfortunately, NIAID’s project to protect us from the bats turned us into bats. Does high transmissibility and low virulence sound familiar?

Contagious vaccines studied by NIH from 2016 to 2019 and modeled bats in 2020

We cannot know where this virus came from if we do not know what it is. I know a bat vaccine sounds crazy, but once you see it, everything will make sense. Take a deep breath as the air rushes into your similar nasal cavity and past your “similar” ACE2 receptor. Stretch your long arms out, with opposable thumbs, and flap them like wings. But bats are not birds; they are furry mammals, just like you and me.

In 2017 , Baric evolved into a bat immunologist referencing Linfa 7x and bats 50x but mice 0x

Your brilliant book mentioned natural immunity nearly 30 times, but what if a SARS2 infection was designed for immunity? Now let’s test your Duke medical degree, since your book also referenced every weird pathology from SARS2: inflammation, Orf8, interferon, MHC-I, NLR3P, cytokine storm, and B & T cells. These odd terms were all described in Western bat vaccine literature.

Of Bats and Men

Remember when T cells were politicized in 2020? They were studied in American bats (and deer mice) at RML in 2017. MHC class I? It was studied by Baric and Munster in the infamous Montana bat paper. Superspreader events? Vaccinologists were dreaming about “superspreader” events in 2019.

Even the weird asymptomatic nature of this ‘virus’ (i.e. immune evasion) was a design feature, not a bug. As DARPA fellow Major Joseph Murphy told us, a good vaccine does not generate symptoms. Self ‘disseminating’ vaccines even created a moral hazard for immune evasion and was first studied by RML in 2011.

Since a bat virus can naturally jump species, so can a bat vaccine, which is made to spread like a disease. If you replace the word ‘virus’ with ‘vaccine’ in your well-written book, ‘infection’ with ‘inoculation,’ switch Shi with Dani, replace ‘humans’ with our distant ancestor ‘bats,’ everything will make sense. This animal vaccine was ‘pre-adapted’ for American (lab) animals, but was being tested on Chinese lab bats.

Did you know the USGS discovered SARS2-infected American bats, also listed in DARPA Defuse? Have you read about the history of Laos Banal bat samples? Your human body has antibodies to that same bat sample, collected by the US military in 2017!

In 2018, Baric was writing “national security” LAV bat vaccine papers, Munster was working on DARPA Preempt, and Fauci was still discussing SARS. The big, biodefense money for Western virologists was to protect the ‘warfighter’ stationed abroad. As we both learned from your father, those warfighters think they are fighting for their country. The virologists involved in this fiasco thought they were protecting their country. SARS2 was a story of Bats and Men, specifically American bats and Western men.

SARS2 was designed by man to look natural (No See’m) to Chinese bats. This was an accident, a probable needlestick, an unintended consequence of decent intentions. SARS2 was an animal vaccine with a failed safety kill switch. They even told us a white lie, because SARS2 did come from bats, since this contagious bat vaccine ‘jumped species’ inside the Wuhan BSL4 (Duke didn’t use burner phones).

This was not written to send us down another rabbit hole, but to help us uncover the greatest cover-up of all time. So who did it? Linfa and Daszak have since pointed fingers at Baric, who went radio silent after Defuse leaked. Baric’s lab recently published a controversial CREID-funded paper (AI151797) about pangolins being a potential SARS2 intermediary host. Baric concluded, “Although the pangolin strain provides an optimal model to evaluate the impact of a furin cleavage site at the S1/S2 border on replication, pathogenesis, and transmission, we urge constraint as such studies should require transparent, independent, and rigorous review.” That CREID review was ongoing in the winter of 2019.

Baric has recently pointed the finger at Munster’s “edgy” transmission studies, whose salary was recently debated in Congress. In late 2018, Baric and Munster combined forces. They infected live bats with (DARPA Defuse WIV1) strains. But the Egyptian fruit bat wasn’t just any species from a roadside zoo. It was now the SARS2 reservoir bat, along with four other Western lab animals.

2018 DARPA Defuse using EFB model

If a vaccine was engineered, wherever it spilled over into the human population does not tell us where it was engineered. Outside of us humans, SARS2 transmits efficiently in only five animals on the planet. Those five mammals are only found (naturally or unnaturally) at RML in Montana. This, therefore, becomes biological proof of a Wuhan area lab leak and a Montana lab origin. I guarantee that if we obtain all the documents for the CREID project (RFA-AI-19-028 & 029), we will read about the creation of SARS2…back in 2019…on US soil.