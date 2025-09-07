Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

"Dr. Von Verschuer continues to this day to be considered a respected

pioneer in the field of research on twins. His work in genetics has

become part of the complex field of mapping the human gene (McKusick

1982, 1983). The command Mengele shouted on the rail platform

of Auschwitz, “Zwillinge heraus! Zwillinge heraustreten! (Twins out!

Twins, step forward!)” (Lifton 1985), originated, not with a deranged

monster working in isolation, but with an internationally respected

scientist who remains a cited authority in the field of genetics."

Thus wrote William Seidelman in "Mengele Medicus: Medicine’s Nazi Heritage"

The above quotation is not offered as an indictment of Jorgensen and Tucker for some hyperbolic conflation of GOF research with the Auschwitz experimentation. Rather, it reminds us that scientific inquiry has no immutable foundation in morality; its motivation exists entirely independent of anything but curiosity.

The arguments for and against gain-of-function research are a case of utilitarianism versus morality, with each given equal weight. This is an inculcated category error born of sophistry.

Nevertheless, there are commonalities between the praxis of GOF and the Auschwitz experiments.

"While Nazi Germany had enacted strong legislation protecting animals from abuse and medical experimentation (Seidelman 1986), within the “SS State” of the concentration camps the human species was without any protection, legal or otherwise (Broszat 1968).

Some cold-water experiments were transferred to Auschwitz because the subjects, upon being exposed naked to the cold, would bellow loudly before losing consciousness, thus requiring a more isolated location where the distressing sounds were less likely to be heard (Rascher 1943)."

..."Mengele Medicus," page 230

The American moratorium on GOF experimentation had loopholes in it, loopholes big enough to fly a 747 through them, with the amoral risk managers sending the research to a totalitarian country where individual human lives mean nothing.

The ends justified any means, and the only limiting factor was the exposure to risk by those in control of the experimentation. Management of that risk is ongoing, to this very day. Jorgensen and Tucker are the public face of that management; smiling and pretty, exuding sincerity. To some, they are the smart, comely girls next door. To others, they are exemplars of the banality of evil.

It is always thus; the more things change, the more they remain the same.

