Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
10h

The Atlantic! once might have been a decent magazine - and I must say, the woman reporter whose husband nurse got so sick from the jabs, put me on track. I decided not to jab, and cancelled (with some difficulty) my almost finished subscription to their rag.

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
4hEdited

Hi Jim,

I see you have posted Dani Andersen et al. Endotoxin experiments using "Universal Bat Interferon".

Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) software (Ingenuity Systems Inc., Redwood City, CA) was used for enrichment and pathway analysis.

Interested in the Qiagen company that was established in 2014 and fit with PREEMPT and DEFUSE timelines. Have you written about the shareholders ?

https://digitalinsights.qiagen.com/ja/about-us-qiagen-digital-insights/

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