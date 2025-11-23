Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tommy Cleary's avatar
Tommy Cleary
10h

Excellent compilation.

Much much better when you get out of your own way Jim.

Transformative change is difficult.

Well done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jim Haslam
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture