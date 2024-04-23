Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Manfred Johann Schmuckerschlag
May 31, 2024

*) ... here

The Berlin principles on one health – Bridging global health and conservation

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0048969720364494

Science of The Total Environment - Volume 764, 10 April 2021, 142919

Kim Gruetzmacher, William B. Karesh, John H. Amuasi, Adnan Arshad, Andrew Farlow, Sabine Gabrysch, Jens Jetzkowitz, Susan Lieberman, Clare Palmer, Andrea S. Winkler, Chris Walzer

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2020.142919

-

Und dort:

"Acknowledgments

We thank the German Federal Foreign Office, for financial and strategic support, for the One Planet, One Health, One Future Event October 2019, without which this Call to Action would not have been possible. Other invaluable contributions to the event and input to the Call to Action were received from several individuals, including Andy Haines (London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine), Lothar Wieler (Robert Koch Institute), Christian Drosten (Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin), Nick Watts (The Lancet Countdown), Eckart von Hirschhausen, Maike Voss (German Institute for International and Security Affairs), Aaron Best (Ecologic Institute), Dagmar Reitenbach (German Federal Ministry of Health), Melvine Anyango Otieno (University of Eldoret), Angaangaq Angakkorsuaq, Peter Daszak, (EcoHealth Alliance), Cristina Romanelli (WHO/CBD liaison), Sono Aibe, Horst Korn (German Federal Agency for Nature Conservation), Vincent Munster (US National Institutes of Health), Özge Karadağ Çaman (Columbia University), Johannes Vogel (Natural History Museum, Berlin), Jennifer Cole (Royal Holloway, University of London), Gábor Árpád Czirják, Alex D. Greenwood (Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research, Berlin), Karin Geffert (Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität, München), Christian Griebenow (Veterinarians without Borders), Sascha Knauf (Georg-August-Universität Göttingen), Arnulf Köhncke (World Wide Fund for Nature), Vikram Misra (University of Saskatchewan), Nicole de Paula (Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies), Anja Junker (Medicins sans Frontiers), Ralf Klemens Stappen (Sustainability Performance Group), Faraz Akrim (PMAS-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, Pakistan), Piero Violante, Annie Mark, and Joe Walston (Wildlife Conservation Society)."

-

We remember:

Unredacted NIH Emails Show Efforts to Rule Out Lab Origin of Covid

https://theintercept.com/2023/01/19/covid-origin-nih-emails/

Jimmy Tobias - January 19 2023 - EVOLUTION OF A THEORY - in partnership with "The Nation" ...

-

Unredacted NIH E-mails Show Efforts to Rule Out a Lab Origin of Covid

https://www.thenation.com/article/society/nih-emails-origin-covid-lab-theory/

"In early 2020, top scientists told Anthony Fauci they were concerned that SARS-CoV-2 appeared potentially “engineered.” Here’s a look at what happened next."

JIMMY TOBIAS - JANUARY 19, 2023

2 replies by Jim Haslam and others
Manfred Johann Schmuckerschlag
May 31, 2024

... this I became aware of just now - an article and a paper:

-

Scientists Brace for Media Storm Around Controversial Flu Studies

https://www.science.org/content/article/scientists-brace-media-storm-around-controversial-flu-studies

23 NOV 2011 BY MARTIN ENSERINK

-

"ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS

Locked up in the bowels of the medical faculty building here and accessible to only a handful of scientists lies a man-made flu virus that could change world history if it were ever set free.

The virus is an H5N1 avian influenza strain that has been genetically altered and is now easily transmissible between ferrets, the animals that most closely mimic the human response to flu. Scientists believe it's likely that the pathogen, if it emerged in nature or were released, would trigger an influenza pandemic, quite possibly with many millions of deaths.

In a 17th floor office in the same building, virologist Ron Fouchier of Erasmus Medical Center calmly explains why his team created what he says is "probably one of the most dangerous viruses you can make"—and why he wants to publish a paper describing how they did it. Fouchier is also bracing for a media storm. After he talked to ScienceInsider yesterday, he had an appointment with an institutional press officer to chart a communication strategy. ..."

-

The paper:

Airborne Transmission of Influenza A/H5N1 Virus Between Ferrets

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4810786/

Sander Herfst et al.

SANDER HERFST, EEFJE J. A. SCHRAUWEN, MARTIN LINSTER, SALIN CHUTINIMITKUL, EMMIE DE WIT, VINCENT J. MUNSTER, ERIN M. SORRELL, THEO M. BESTEBROER, DAVID F. BURKE, DEREK J. SMITH, GUUS F. RIMMELZWAAN, ALBERT D. M. E. OSTERHAUS, AND RON A. M. FOUCHIER

Science336,1534-1541(2012)

DOI:10.1126/science.1213362

-

VINCENT J. MUNSTER *) and RON A. M. FOUCHIER the epicenter of all the pandemics to be "announced"

1 reply by Jim Haslam
