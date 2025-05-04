Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete Lincoln's avatar
Pete Lincoln
1d

Interesting news about the closure of the Detrick IRF lab. Could they be deleting incriminating evidence or more likely transferring viruses and sequences to a different , perhaps private and foreign lab?

Its worthy to not HHS is also investing $500 million in new vaccines for some of these same viruses.

As for a live-attenuated bat vaccine (LAV) this would not necessarily be asymptomatic in humans because bats immune systems are much more tolerant to viruses. A virus asymptomatic in bats could be highly symptomatic in humans. All evidence points to Sars-Cov-2 being a LAV for humans

Dog has it backwards, Defuse was a honeytrap to implicate WIV and EHA despite it being clear that Baric was the mastermind. Most of the Lab Leakers emphasized WIV as the main driver of Defuse. Without Defuse it would have been far more difficult to make the case for WIV Lab Origin .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jim Haslam and others
BILLY BOSTICKSON's avatar
BILLY BOSTICKSON
19h

Thanks for mentioning my final report. Note: The FCS was most likely via GD pangolin coronavirus in my report, as one dataset was found to contain the exact 12 nt FCS sequence of sars-cov-2, embedded in a 49 nt matching sequence. My report also reveals that WIV had access to GX and GD pangolin samples from customs seizures, and viral isolates from 2018 to 2019. Note 2: proposed cell line line recombination using Vero e6, Calu 3 and Hek293 which were common cell lines used by WIV, and not HAE which we have no evidence of them using in 2019.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jim Haslam
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture