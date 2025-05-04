Thinkers Forum interview

I named names in the above interview to have an adult conversation about what happened. If you read the book, please write an Amazon review. I found a few anonymous reviews; at least leave a star rating to avoid using your name. Many are scared of these academics who blew up the world.

Brownstone runs Will Jones old piece

https://brownstone.org/articles/is-this-the-man-who-created-covid-19-in-faucis-us-lab/

Rutger’s biosecurity hawk, Richard Ebright, called it “rubbish” when asked for a rebuttal. I received a nasty email from another prominent lab leaker, so things are heating up!

article also ran in InfoWars and

, where the comments were lit up. One commentator identified ferrets as a possible 6th transmission model, but

aren’t efficient SARS2 models.

Will Jones latest on China’s lab leak report

Here’s the section of China’s report trying to pin the blame on America, to which I have added some comments (for some reason, the report contains no links or footnotes to allow independent confirmation of claims):

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/05/01/covid-19-started-in-america-not-china-new-chinese-government-report-claims/

China blames US labs but focuses on Fort Detrick and UNC, not Fauci’s Rocky Mountain Lab. They mention early outbreaks via Evali, not WA1. The Chinese report focused on North American white-tailed deer, not Egyptian fruit bats.

NSA director Tulsi Gabbard on the Chinese report

UNC responds to a lab leak preprint

Steven Quay and Steve Massey gave an interview and published a preprint last month claiming a potential post-pandemic lab leak from UNC. Their paper was based on ancestral genomes uploaded to a database by a hospital on the Chapel Hill, North Carolina campus. UNC has not commented on the paper, but asked the Steves (via GISAID) to remove it, so they did. The GISAID database threatened to revoke Steven Quay’s access if they didn’t comply. They deleted the genomes and reuploaded their preprint.

Two of the 2020 UNC genomes may have had the R685G mutation. An anonymous scientist speculated that Ralph Baric of UNC may have made this R685G mutation to protect his UNC lab staff during the early pandemic. This 2022 mutation was also seen in the J&J vaccine.

Most lab leak theories conflate a lab leak (Wuhan) with a lab origin (UNC and/or RML). But I enjoyed this Easter Egg when the Steves wrote:

The third case was an 18-year-old male from a hospital in Bozeman, Montana, with an infection with four SNVs. Given the proximity of this individual to the Rocky Mountain Laboratory (RML) in Hamilton, MT, this might be a worthy potential case for a future laboratory aquired infection (LAI) analysis.

RJK Jr closes HHS lab in Fort Detrick

https://www.wired.com/story/hhs-niaid-irf-ebola-disease-research-stop/

NIAID’s Integrated Research Facility, or IRF, was inside Fort Detrick. However, Fauci’s favorite IRF is at Rocky Mountain Lab in Montana.

Immune evasion = bioweapon?

Steven Quay (rightfully) thought the asymptomatic nature of Covid was a sign of a bioweapon. However, Major Joseph Murphy explained that immune evasion was a sign of a live-attenuated bat vaccine (LAV): “The asymptomatic nature is also explained by the bat vaccine-intention of its creators (a good vaccine does not generate symptoms).”

Murphy’s guidance led us to Baric’s 2018 LAV bat vaccine paper and his 2007 bio-manifesto:

Importantly, recombinant viruses are actively being designed with programmed pathogenic traits to control certain insect and animal pests, providing both theoretical and practical strategies for conducting effective biowarfare. More importantly, the identification of numerous virus virulence genes that target the innate immune response (e.g., interferons, tumor necrosis factors, interleukins, complement, chemokines, etc.), apoptosis (programmed cell death) and other host signaling pathways provides a gene repository that can be used to potentially manage virus virulence.

Baric discussed the true nature of dual-use research of concern. Contagious animal vaccines are just attenuated bioweapons.

Dani Anderson’s BSL4 in Wuhan was the red X

The virus was the vaccine

A German lab stumbled into the right answer for the wrong reason:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10214529/

Unintentional spread of vaccine viruses from vaccinated to unvaccinated individuals can complicate the use of transmissible live attenuated vaccines (LAVs). While self-dissemination is desirable in some scenarios, specifically when herd immunity is sought in wildlife, uncontrolled circulation of vaccine viruses potentially increases the risk of reversion to virulence.

Baric could have told the world to remove his SARS2 furin cleavage site and administer a modified SARS2 genome as an attenuated (weakened) LAV. This pandemic would have been over in early 2020:

Furthermore, aside from eliminating transmission and increasing vaccine safety, removing the FCS has an important practical advantage for large-scale production of SARS-CoV-2 LAV. When propagated in cells that do not express TMPRSS2, such as Vero E6 cells, which are commonly used for this purpose, virus variants lacking functional FCS become rapidly dominant because they outcompete variants with intact FCS. Consistent with these reports, we found that sCPD9 also rapidly loses its FCS when propagated in cells that do not express TMPRSS2. Thus, removal of the FCS would increase the genetic stability of vaccine viruses during production, and may result in higher virus titers on TMPRSS2-deficient cell lines.

The German lab used Syrian golden hamsters, which Vincent Munster of RML used in his DARPA and NIAID transmissible bat vaccine research. The German lab called sCPD9 their “virus vaccine,” similar to Baric’s language in his 2007 manifesto:

Synthetic biology results in a true paradigm shift in virus vaccine, therapeutic and diagnostic discovery, resulting in the near simultaneously engagement of multiple laboratories as genome sequence becomes available

The furin cleavage site was for animals, not humans

Removal of the furin cleavages site thus provides an excellent approach to eliminate transmission and further increase vaccine safety by introducing an independent attenuating mechanism, while maintaining vaccine efficacy.

Baric would have been a temporary villain if he came clean and said, “I recognize the novel SARS-CoV-2 genome; it accidentally leaked from the Wuhan lab from our animal vaccine trials, but just serial passage the genome in your Vero cells and administer it to the local population.”

As the German authors wrote:

Using non-transgenic Vero cell derivates to produce LAV seems the practically most feasible option. Additionally, faster replication in these cells allows us to efficiently produce large amounts of vaccine doses, reduces production costs, and thus makes LAV a feasible option for efficient and cost-effective mass vaccination. The second major advantage of removing FCS is that it greatly improves the genetic stability of the LAV candidate. One of the prerequisites for the use of LAV in humans is that the vaccine virus population retains a high degree of genetic homogeneity and stability.

Vero cells delete the FCS

Removing the furin cleavage site attenuated (weakened) the SARS2 virus (aka animal vaccine) into a perfect human vaccine candidate. The above German paper called it the “Bristol Deletion,” referencing a British lab inadvertently deleting the SARS2 furin cleavage site after passage in Vero (monkey) cells. “The introduced deletion is 24 nucleotides long, resulting in the removal of eight amino acids (SPRRARSV).” It’s notable because the deletion is Baric’s PAT7, found by a fellow German scientist, who called it a “precise molecular blueprint for SARS-CoV-2.”

NIH to end billions of dollars in foreign research grants

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-025-01361-z

What does Jay think?

New NIH director Jay Bhattacharya knows about my Dani Anderson theory, but doesn’t like the US lab origin evidence.

Trump administration sends $4.1 million for Monkey Island

https://www.postandcourier.com/news/trumpy-south-carolina-monkey-island/article_8c72443d-9beb-4cfb-8b50-f07032488ddf.html

Government report on foreign animal experiments

In fiscal years 2011 through 2021, NIH awarded 180 contracts worth roughly $1.9 billion to 10 foreign institutions for foreign animal research projects—about 85% of the total funding obligated by NIH to foreign institutions for this purpose. The NIAID funded 171 of the contracts (95%). Further, NIAID officials told us that they did not conduct foreign site visits for animal welfare purposes during that period.

WaPo revisits Fauci’s beagle-gate

Documents show NIAID and Fauci were not fully transparent when the Tunisian dog controversy erupted in 2021.

https://archive.ph/MWPWr

No more animal testing?

The FDA plans to phase out animal drug testing in a “paradigm shift.”

had the

on Fauci’s love of the animal model. If Fauci

dogs in Tunisia…would he experiment on bats in Wuhan? Dani Anderson was his $82M CREID contractor.

Former NIH director on Feb 1 call & Proximal Origin paper

Baric’s UNC comes up in the interview, where Collins graduated:

Billy Bostickson’s lab leak report

https://zenodo.org/records/15206333

The leader of DRASTIC,

focused on pangolins (an early intermediary suspect) and the Chinese army (PLA). The pangolin viruses were only 90% similar to SARS2, and there was no

in Wuhan before February 2020. Billy Bostickson mentioned Vero cells (which delete the furin cleavage site) but switched to Calu-3 cells (cancerous lung cells) since Baric’s human airway cells (

) are unavailable in Wuhan. Calu-3

a later alpha variant, so it wasn’t used to create the ancestral strain, WA1.

Billy’s furin cleavage site reference comes from Baric’s DARPA Defuse proposal, as no papers from China have shown interest in a furin cleavage site for a bat coronavirus. Baric’s 2014 PowerPoint slide showed the SARS2 genome (HKU3 + 279 in the lower left corner).

Billy didn’t address the elephant in the lab leak room: Why did Shi publish RaTG13? He only writes, “This confusion mirrors Shi’s obfuscation with RaTG13, initially claimed to be sequenced post-SARS-CoV-2 but later revealed as sequenced in 2018.”

Kristian Andersen used Shi’s RaTG13 sample to show Fauci that SARS2 was engineered. His report discusses Andersen's following cover-up, not Baric’s “attack” on Andersen.

PRRAR = SARS2 furin cleavage site

The Wuhan BSL4 is mentioned, but not Dani Anderson’s research inside it. Shi’s postdoc, Ben Hu, is shown, but not DRASTIC’s cell phone report identifying Dani Anderson’s cell phone. Ebola researcher Xiangguo Qiu from Canada appears as a Chinese suspect, but not as a lesson learned in shipping viruses between labs.

Laos BANAL bat samples are referenced, but not Bostickson’s brilliant finding of the US military in the same area. The SARS2 receptor binding domain (RBD) came from the BANAL bat samples, not the pangolins. If Billy had referenced his brilliant 2020 research on Egyptian fruit bats and self-spreading bat vaccines, he would have solved this lab leak riddle long ago.

Bostickson provides more links in his new Substack.

Dog’s Breakfast

also has a new

. He “speculates DEFUSE (had it gone ahead) was a honey-trap to misattribute the origin of a planned outbreak to US scientists.” He asked the virtue-signaling French scientists about the unpublished 2017 Laos Banal bat samples.

In 2020, Institut Pasteur had only recently ended a project “BatMap” to search for novel bat viruses in Laos. Funded by the US Defense Department, the project began in 2017, had exceeded budget and timelines more than once, and was eventually terminated, but had meanwhile accumulated over 500 samples from bats. These samples are still in Pasteur’s possession, but none have been sequenced. Instead of sequencing these first, Pasteur decided to launch a new field trip to the same caves.

Dog and I have asked Marc Eloit at Pasteur to publish the 2017 Laos Banal bat samples funded by the US military. Eloit claimed the 2017 and 2021 projects weren’t connected because he used different funding in the Materials and Methods section.

French story on Covid

Two years later, Frenchman Marc Eloit, of the Pasteur Institute, discovered in northern Laos, in the same mammals and in the same geological relief, a family of coronavirus called “Banal,” which is 96.85% identical to Sars-CoV-2.

https://archive.ph/Ee9b7

Eloit is lying (by omission) because he collected the same Banal samples in 2017 for the US military. They were embargoed in his freezer before the pandemic for unknown reasons. He then recollected the same samples without US money and published them in 2021, two years after the pandemic.

Bruttel vents in German media

https://www.berliner-zeitung.de/politik-gesellschaft/geopolitik/corona-labor-ausgelachter-forscher-bekommt-spaete-bestaetigung-vom-us-geheimdienst-li.2316459

German lab leak interview

Prof Wiesendanger thinks Shi inserted the furin cleavage site, but won’t tell me why Shi published RaTG13. He does discuss Baric et al. More importantly, Dr Deinert discussed bat vaccines, Egyptian fruit bats, Fauci’s RML, Heinz Feldman, etc.

Everything gets funded in Washington, D.C.

US government funding for Defuse was denied at the time, partly due to security reasons. It is therefore not far-fetched to assume that the researchers in Wuhan independently conducted the experiment planned jointly with their US colleagues. However, since the Chinese authorities deny such experiments and do not grant access to the samples in the WIV, the evidence remains patchy to date.

https://www.focus.de/corona-virus/drosten-und-die-laborthese-was-bei-unserer-corona-aufklaerung-gerade-schieflaeuft_19dc919d-c2af-47d8-8616-58731371d562.html

German virologist, Kekulé, previously said this regarding DARPA Defuse, “It's like this: you don't have a smoking gun, but you have a letter from the gardener who wrote, I'll take the following pistol, load the following ammunition, and then shoot the master of the house. Then, the master of the house lies dead on the ground, shot with that exact caliber. And you say the killer wasn't the gardener.”

Daszak’s medical condition

Daszak of EcoHealth claimed a medical condition to get business class seats on the US government dime. Here he is skiing the slopes of Vermont.