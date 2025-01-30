What the CIA said is true: this virus came out of a lab. What they didn’t tell you? It was almost surely made in a US lab (UNC) but tested in a Chinese laboratory.

Columbia professor Jeff Sachs noted the Chinese horseshoe bats, which are exclusive to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Ralph Baric from UNC was fascinated by that species of bat, as they were the source of SARS1 in 2003.

DARPA Defuse final bid

To be specific, Baric wanted to test his “human codon optimized” HKU3-Smix in bats.

final bid

Baric had a patented HKU3-Smix genome 20% different from SARS1, and SARS2 is 20% different:

Baric draft notes

In 2018, Baric developed a VEE virus replicon particle vaccine platform.

Defuse draft and Figure E is page 867

Why test this novel chimera in Wuhan? As Baric said, “I have no bat colony, no way for me to do the experiment, which I definitely think needs to be done, or we have no credibility.”

Defuse email between Baric and USGS

Baric continued, “My understanding another bat colony exists in China.” That was correct because Jon Epstein of EcoHealth said, “If we’re proposing experimental work with bats, we should specify that we’ll use SARS and SADS [Chinese pig diarrhea] host species (Rhinolophus or horseshoe), which can be readily obtained by our Chinese colleagues at WIV.”

Epstein attempted to import the Chinese “horseshoe” bat, but the CDC expressed “concerns.” Jeff Sachs stated that Covid was likely shipped from a US lab to Wuhan, which aligns with what Baric (BRS24) noted: “Might want to test in captive bats infected with SARS or select SARS-like viruses, like SHC014, which we could provide.”

DARPA Defuse draft in March 2018

Cross-reference what Baric’s TLR3 and TLR4 do to your human body:

Toll-like receptors (TLRs), crucial components in the initiation of innate immune responses to different pathogens, trigger the downstream production of pro-inflammatory cytokines, interferons, and other mediators. It has been demonstrated that they contribute to the dysregulated immune response observed in patients with severe COVID-19. TLR2, TLR3, TLR4 and TLR7 have been associated with COVID severity.

Baric wanted to test this novel vaccine “in controlled conditions in bats in a laboratory setting.”

DARPA Defuse draft in March 2018

Notice that Baric et al. wanted to use the Mexican free-tailed bat (Tadarida brasiliensis) “as proxies.” In other words, the bat vaccine was developed in American bats but tested on Chinese bats.

DARPA Defuse draft in March 2018

Guess which bat SARS2 infects?

Of ten Mexican free-tailed bats oronasally inoculated with SARS-CoV-2, five became infected and orally excreted moderate amounts of virus for up to 18 days postinoculation. These five subjects all seroconverted and cleared the virus before the end of the study with no obvious clinical signs of disease.

Why did Baric insert a furin cleavage site? Bat cells have furin, so he wrote in the DARPA Defuse draft notes:

We also need to model using information on protease cleavage site. For SARSr-CoVs, there’s a two-step entry process. 1) Virus-receptor interaction 2) Either extracellular protease or Intracellular protease has to clip protein once or twice so that the virus can fuse to the cell membrane. Viruses can’t enter cells w/o protease. In the lab, if protease is added exogenously, strains that otherwise would not enter the cell are now able.

In 2019, Baric published the RXXR trypsin paper, which referenced the “precise molecular blueprint for SARS-CoV-2.” He testified it was a “simple solution to the problem” of growing synthetic Chinese genomes in his UNC lab.

So what we realized is that if we add exogenous trypsin, another protease, if you put it in the media, some of those viruses will grow. It’s a simple solution to the problem.

Christian Drosten (Baric of Germany) said the same recently, who probably read Baric’s testimony.

They wanted to bring SARS viruses from bats into the laboratory and isolate them. In case they were unable to get these viruses to multiply in cell cultures, they wanted to artificially insert a furin cleavage site into them. From this perspective, that is certainly worrying.

Who was going to test Baric’s novel genome with a furin cleavage site?

DARPA Defuse draft

They infamously lost the DARPA Defuse project when Dani emailed, “Sorry to hear the bad news. Hopefully we have a chance to work together in the future.”

Now we know why UNC doesn’t want to release Baric’s 2019 emails: Fauci granted them the “chance to work together in the future,” and former EcoHealth president Peter Daszak “confirmed it.”

but Sachs closed us down…