Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Dr. Deepak Natarajan
1d

Why on earth did the government personnel choose to walk out at the mere suggestion that the virus could be created by humans ?

Even more bizarre was the applause for the walkout.

American citizens must learn to accept the fact that SARS-CoV was created by their own very distinguished scientists, just as the more than 150 nuclear weapons held by Pakistan were funded and overseen by successive US presidents and administrations.

This raises the question: will the FBI conduct a thorough and logical investigation into the virus's origins? The truth will not be startling but most certainly embarrassing.

