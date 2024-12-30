U.S. Right to Know published a FOIA request for the 2018 DARPA Defuse draft documents. Some described it as a “FOIA ninja move,” as Emily Kopp got the UNC and EcoHealth documents through the United States Geological Service, a partner in the unfunded Defuse bid.
https://usrtk.org/covid-19-origins/scientists-proposed-making-viruses-with-unique-features-of-sars-cov-2-in-wuhan/
Ralph Baric of UNC claimed to have a novel genome that was 20% different from SARS1—interestingly, the same percentage difference was observed in SARS2.
Ralph Baric broke three years of silence by giving six hours of testimony. During this, it was revealed he participated in the Feb. 1, 2020, teleconference and “attacked” Kristian Andersen on Feb. 3 for suggesting that SARS2 was engineered. Baric even admitted that the Chinese couldn’t replicate his engineering methods.
Fauci provided two days of written testimony but “did not recall” meeting with Baric, George Gao, Peter Daszak, or David Morens. However, Fauci admitted he had not contacted the FBI after Kristian Andersen suggested that SARS2 “looks engineered.”
https://oversight.house.gov/release/covid-select-subcommittee-releases-dr-faucis-transcript-highlights-key-takeaways-in-new-memo/
Fauci testified before Congress, and the proceedings went smoothly for him. Notably, congressional members did not question his decision to invite Baric to the Feb 1 teleconference.
Peter Daszak testified before Congress, but the hearing did not go well for him. Congress debarred EcoHealth from future government contracts, although NIH reinstated previously suspended EcoHealth grants.
Fauci’s assistant, David Morens, deleted Gmails, which served as back channels to Fauci and the NIH “FOIA lady.” While Fauci later distanced himself from Morens, they had shared office space and exchanged several emails.
Former US CDC director, Robert Redfield, called Baric the “scientific mastermind” behind Covid.
Rand Paul said, “I recently obtained documents revealing that Vincent Munster of NIAID’s Rocky Mountain Laboratory was listed as a partner in the DEFUSE proposal presented at the PREEMPT Proposers Day, alongside Wuhan Institute of Virology, University of North Carolina Baric Lab, Columbia University Lipkin Lab, and Duke-NUS.”
Jeff Sachs appears on Tucker Carlson to ask, “The question is which lab and which way?” He mentions DARPA Defuse, Egyptian fruit bats, and Fauci’s Rocky Mountain Lab.
Will Jones of Daily Skeptic asks if Vincent Munster of RML created Covid?
https://dailysceptic.org/2024/01/30/is-this-the-man-who-created-covid-19-in-faucis-u-s-lab/
Daily Mail ran several articles on Rocky Mountain Lab in late 2023-24.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-13008119/montana-lab-scientists-experimenting-dangerous-pathogens.html
U.S.R.T.K. published Vincent Munster's emails leading to the smoking gun email in my book. They also publish Daszak’s emails showing Fauci funding Defuse.
Haslam says in our interview: “Everything gets funded in Washington, D.C.”published a professional lab leak documentary based on our English interview.
Called a “second-generation lab leaker,” according to Haslam, the place where a virus breaks out tells us practically nothing about where the virus was produced - since virologists are constantly sending genetic sequences, samples, and vaccines all over the world, and national borders play no role at all in this highly networked industry.
