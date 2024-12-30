Fauci’s assistant, David Morens, deleted Gmails, which served as back channels to Fauci and the NIH “FOIA lady.” While Fauci later distanced himself from Morens, they had shared office space and exchanged several emails.

Former US CDC director, Robert Redfield, called Baric the “scientific mastermind” behind Covid.

Rand Paul said, “I recently obtained documents revealing that Vincent Munster of NIAID’s Rocky Mountain Laboratory was listed as a partner in the DEFUSE proposal presented at the PREEMPT Proposers Day, alongside Wuhan Institute of Virology, University of North Carolina Baric Lab, Columbia University Lipkin Lab, and Duke-NUS.”

Jeff Sachs appears on Tucker Carlson to ask, “The question is which lab and which way?” He mentions DARPA Defuse, Egyptian fruit bats, and Fauci’s Rocky Mountain Lab. Will Jones of Daily Skeptic asks if Vincent Munster of RML created Covid? https://dailysceptic.org/2024/01/30/is-this-the-man-who-created-covid-19-in-faucis-u-s-lab/ Daily Mail ran several articles on Rocky Mountain Lab in late 2023-24. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-13008119/montana-lab-scientists-experimenting-dangerous-pathogens.html