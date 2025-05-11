Jeff Sachs on Egyptian fruit bats, UNC, and RML

I try to avoid the phrase bat vaccine and instead use animal vaccine. However, the Cyprus crowd (and internet) loved the 99% certainty of a UNC lab origin and digested the crazy concept of a bat vaccine. But their eyes glossed over when Jeffrey Sachs brought up Rocky Mountain Lab (RML) and Egyptian fruit bats. Comedian Jimmy Dore missed the relevance of Fauci’s RML, which housed those bats.

For more on RML:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rocky_Mountain_Laboratories

How did Baric's SARS2 genome travel to Wuhan via RML?

The shipment of pathogens between biolabs is called the “cold chain” and is budgeted for every DARPA bid and NIAID grant. Around February 2019, Ralph Baric of UNC shipped SARS2-like genomes to Vincent Munster of RML.

2018 DARPA Defuse bid

Why Wuhan?

Why test a Chinese bat vaccine at the Wuhan Institute of Virology? Dani Anderson’s Duke-NUS boss, Linfa Wang, explained the Chinese horseshoe bats can’t be kept in Western biolabs, since they are picky eaters.

The US CDC blocked the importation of Chinese horseshoe bats. Hence, Munster and Baric wrote in late 2018, “Therefore, it would be interesting to perform an experimental inoculation study using Chinese horseshoe bats, from which [SARS] was originally isolated, to investigate if more efficient virus replication and shedding can be observed in these animals.”

Peter Daszak of EcoHealth confirmed that Dani kept those fragile Chinese bats alive in her Wuhan BSL4. Egyptian fruit bats were lower-maintenance Western lab bats, which Munster and Baric used as proxies for Chinese bats.

UNC logo has a new meaning

The University of Novel Coronaviruses!

German article on Munster theory

A new theory about the lab origin may prove correct. Haslam exposed all the machinations of the virology bubble surrounding the creation of this strange virus and the subsequent cover-up.

https://tkp.at/2025/05/07/stammt-sars-cov-2-aus-us-biolabor-vom-jahr-2018/

German presentation to the WHO

Christian Drosten (the Baric of Germany) received a detailed pat7 presentation from Andreas Lisewski. Andreas found the 2017 “precise molecular blueprint for SARS-CoV-2,” called MERS-MA30, which Baric referenced back in 2019. Based on his 2024 paper, Andreas' 2025 WHO presentation explained everything: proline, CGG-CGG, how Baric inserted the furin cleavage into Shi’s RaTG13, etc.

https://zenodo.org/records/15380908

World Health Organization (WHO) Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO) 18 February 2025 meeting presentation of data supporting non-natural SARS-CoV-2 origin hypothesis. Presented and supplementary data result in the hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 S1/S2 furin cleavage site (FCS) was rationally inserted into a RaTG13(-like), propagated backbone with recombinant gain-of-function (GoF) MERS-MA30/MA1.0 CoV spike FCS serving as a precise molecular blueprint (design target) at the amino acid level. At the nucleotide level, two combined type IIS restriction enzyme recognition sites (FauI and MnlI) essentially encode the MERS-MA30/MA1.0 FCS target as seen in SARS-CoV-2, to which the ancestral (15 December 2019) D614G lineage evolved through spike reversal mutations prior to the onset of the pandemic. Parental recombinant MERS-MA30 CoV and MERS-MA1.0 CoV clones were the result of GoF research, published by 2017, through directed MERS CoV serial passaging, adaptation and rational selection in human entry receptor knockin (humanized) laboratory mice (murine adapted, MA30), as well as through FCS targeted reverse genetics engineering (MA1.0), respectively. WHO SAGO report on SARS-CoV-2 origins with announced reference to these data is yet to be published (as of 5/2025).

Jeffrey Sachs told Judge Nap that a formal letter outlining the 99% certainty of a US lab origin will soon be sent to SAGO.

Sachs was asked if Trump knew about this, but he did not know.

Trump’s GoF ban?

https://dailycaller.com/2025/05/05/trump-gain-of-function-executive-order/

Trump’s executive order on ending gain-of-function applied only to countries like China, North Korea, and Iran, not Western academic virologists like Baric and Munster. It requires all federally funded gain-of-function research to be reported and searchable online, but exempts “national security” projects like Baric’s bat vaccine and IP like Baric’s SARS-CoV-2 patent.

Implementing the October 2014 “pause” would end all gain-of-function:

As established in October 2014, the policy had required NIH to forward for the committee’s review experiments expected to generate certain flu and coronaviruses that would be “transmissible among mammals” and that might accidentally cause human infections. But in December 2017, the policy was narrowed to cover only altered pathogens “likely capable of wide and uncontrollable spread in human populations.” The sweeping reference to mammals was eliminated. As to why the reference to mammals was deleted, NIH said the revised policy identified “the subset of research” that could pose the greatest pandemic risk for humans. NIH director Francis Collins, pressed on why the change was made, said that he was “not able to fully reconstruct” the details but added that agency staffers evaluate the research proposals “from the most sophisticated perspective.”

The mammalian ban ironically led Baric to defend his risky research in his safe humanized mice. Only in Munster’s transmissible models (EFB, mink, deer, deer mice, hamsters) could Baric’s genome be turned into an airborne agent.

Bad Brit article

British biology writer Matt Ridley rails on Shi Zhengli and her humanized mice, which SARS2 doesn’t infect. Ridley also conflated CRISPR research with self-spreading vaccines. Most lab leakers, like Ridley and Jamie Metzl, want CRISPR babies. They see China as a threat to their research.

Was Covid a human or animal vaccine?

“Transmissible vaccines have not drawn much interest from pharmaceutical companies because they look unprofitable.” But the article mentions bats 16 times.

https://www.quantamagazine.org/can-vaccines-for-wildlife-prevent-human-pandemics-20200824/

Virologists were obsessed with Egyptian fruit bats and their immune systems, similar to humans. This is why they were kept in Fauci’s RML.

Biosafety Now? or Baptist & bootlegger regulation!

Because of Trump’s executive order, Richard Ebright claimed, “Game Over” for gain-of-function research. But Baric is smarter than bio-bureaucrats like Ebright. During the 2018 DARPA Defuse bid, EcoHealth asked Baric for a workaround on his gain-of-function (dual-use) research.

EcoHealth asked Baric for a GoF workaround

Baric claimed they were working on bat viruses, not human, so no regulation was necessary:

March 2018 DARPA Defuse bid

Rand Paul gets it:

Bats were not listed as a mammalian model in gain-of-function research and were exempt from it.

Fauci downplayed aerosol transmission

In March 2020, Fauci and Munster exchanged emails on aerosol transmission, but weeks later, Fauci quickly downplayed Munster’s technology when asked if Covid could spread up to 27 feet.

Covid could spread up to 60 feet in the air.

was suspicious of Munster way back when:

https://anthraxvaccine.blogspot.com/2020/03/yes-coronavirus-can-stay-suspended-in.html

Fauci the GOFather

While discussing Trump, Fauci referenced his favorite line in his favorite movie, The Godfather, “It's not personal, Sonny. It's strictly business.”

An anonymous scientist wrote:

As a decades-long NIH insider, I wasn’t surprised to see Dr. Tony Fauci go toe-to-toe with President Trump in his first term. After all, this is a man who built a $4 billion taxpayer-funded empire—the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)—and transformed it into a medieval Italian Signoria, where his every word was law, his every whim obeyed. When I entered his office, I couldn’t help but notice a portrait of The Godfather hung above his desk—Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone, not Al Pacino as the young, upstart Michael—a fitting tribute to his persona and leadership style. Upon entering NIH meetings, I sometimes caught a favored capo slouching down in his chair after dutifully raising Fauci’s own, so that, feet dangling, the diminutive Don would appear the tallest man in the room. From such commanding heights, the Boss often humiliated staff members, both women and men, in expletive-laden tirades. To avoid this wrath, his minions worked feverishly to anticipate his every desire and satisfy a relentless ambition to expand the Fauci’s scientific dominion. I admired Fauci in his earlier career because I thought he was a strong leader with a vision for global research. But I can’t say that anymore.

Fauci is not a coward, like these anonymous writers, but he is a gangster. His book referenced the movie The Godfather several times.

“I joked that this secretive meeting in a quiet Italian restaurant reminded me of that iconic scene The Godfather where Mirchale Corleone, played by Al Pacino, meets with and ultimately shoots and kills New York City police captain Mark McCluskey, played by Sterling Hayden, and the drug trafficker Virgil ‘the turk’ Sollozzo, played by Al Lettieri,” he writes, in one of several Godfather references peppered throughout the book. “This meeting turned out to have a happier ending.”

Fauci was playing Marlon Brando when he ordered the hit. He quietly invited Baric (aka Al Pacino) to the February 1, 2020, teleconference, who later “attacked” Kristian Andersen for suggesting the SARS2 genome “looks engineered.”

CREID (aka DARPA Defuse) was canceled

Richard Ebright called this the “CREID pro quo” grant. He claimed Fauci awarded Kristian Andersen and Bob Garry this multi-million-dollar NIAID grant to shut them up about their SARS2 engineering claims.

Later FOIAs proved my assumption: This $82M CREID grant was awarded before the pandemic (November 2019), and Fauci used it to fund Peter Daszak’s revised version of DARPA Defuse (TA2).

EIDRC = CREID = TA2 in DARPA Defuse

Kristian Andersen and Bob Garry scored better/lower 27. Daszak, Ralph Baric, Dani Anderson and Linfa Wang scored 32, which would “put us right on the edge of being funded,” but Fauci “will be making this decision.”

Dani Anderson was editing this DARPA Defuse bid in June 2019, entered the Wuhan BSL4 in July, but left Wuhan in November. Search “DARPA” “furin cleavage site” “BRS” and “[DA” to read Baric and Dani’s comments to DARPA Defuse TA2 (aka CREID):

https://usrtk.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/Q1-Broder-3rd-round-combined.pdf

The academic cowards of lab leak

David Relman is Richard Ebright without a Twitter feed. Relman was all in on the lab leak theory, giving hour-long presentations from his Stanford University office. He even discussed the WIV Master Thesis, a short-lived conspiracy since Shi uploaded RaTG13 to NIH databases in 2018. He discussed the missing WIV database, which is irrelevant after Shi reuploaded RaTG13 on Jan 24, 2020.

In May 2021, Relman invited Baric to sign the Science letter calling for a lab leak investigation into Shi’s BSL2. Baric gladly played Relman and signed it, making lab leakers fall in love with Baric. Then DARPA Defuse leaked, and both Relman and Baric went radio silent.

Relman claimed Defuse did not “move the needle a lot.” However, he added that it was troubling that the document had only been made public. He has never discussed it or given an hour-long presentation on Defuse. He’s only continued to implicate Shi’s BSL2.

“They were essentially playing Russian roulette with the virus that the world’s expert [Ralph Baric] had labelled poised for human emergence,” David Relman, a microbiologist at Stanford, said. “It’s the willingness to manipulate them without due concern.” “It’s not that the scientists would not have wanted to share,” Relman, who has refrained from taking a position on SARS-CoV-2’s origin, said. “It’s that they wouldn’t have been allowed.”

Bravery of DRASTIC

German news interviewed Billy Bostickson and Gilles Demaneuf of DRASTIC. While governments played down the issue, the DRASTIC research team followed the trail of a possible lab leak and came across DARPA Defuse.

https://archive.ph/7hFiY

Major Murphy was so good that members of DRASTIC didn’t even know he leaked them the documents.

4991 vs RaTG13

mRNA inventor Luigi Warren restarts the Mojiang mineshaft conspiracy that led DRASTIC on a wild goose chase.

Weeks before I turned the Mojiang mine anecdote into a hot topic, “natural origins” skeptics on Twitter were drilling into the relationship between the unknown RaTG13 and the known 4991, suspecting (correctly) that these were two different names for the same thing. There were comments that Shi’s renaming of 4991 looked suspicious — as if Shi didn’t want people to make the connection back to 4991 for some unknown reason. It was doubly suspicious since 4991 was her own previously published discovery. Why not tout that in the Nature paper? After all, being SARS-CoV-2’s nearest known relative was kind of a big deal. Only, it was triply suspicious. Once we figured out the hidden link between the miners anecdote and Shi’s 2016 paper, we could tell that 4991 — that is to say, RaTG13 — actually came from the Mojiang mineshaft, scene of the miners’ disease outbreak, which apparently had been treated as a five-alarm fire by Wuhan Bat Woman Shi Zheng-Li. In other words, Shi had dug up the closest known relative of SARS-CoV-2 from a mineshaft she originally theorized harbored an unknown bat coronavirus responsible for a deadly human disease outbreak, and had transported it along with many related samples back to the Wuhan Institute of Virology a thousand miles away. And, she had been silent on the disease story in her 2016 article, had redesignated the virus in her 2020 Nature paper, obscuring the link to her own work, and had floated a suspect story about the miners being killed by fungus in her Scientific American profile.

Shi renamed 4991 to RaTG13 in 2018 when she partially uploaded its genome to an NIH database for scientists like Baric to download. Baric then referenced the Mojiang “mineshaft” and RaTG13 in his 2018 bat vaccine paper.

Luigi et al will never answer the simple question of why Shi published RaTG13? He often claims that Shi had to, but 4991 is a 99% match over a tiny RdRp while RaTG13 is a 100% match over 500 amino acids at the S1/S2 border, kickstarting the Feb 1, 2020, teleconference. In other words, Shi proved that SARS2 “looks engineered” to Kristian Andersen et al.

RaTG13 vs SARS2 and PRRA = furin cleavage site

This is why Baric wanted Shi “arrested” for publishing RaTG13 and “attacked” Andersen. The Chinese Mojiang mineshaft conspiracy disappeared when we learned the US military collected a closer Laos BANAL-52 bat sample in 2017.

Facebook lovers

Follow Keith’s page for brilliant lines like, “Transmissible animal vaccines are all the rage, yet still flying under the radar like a bat in the night.”

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10171591443210602&set=a.246428715601

Lovers spat at Fort Detrick?

According to the HHS official who was willing to speak on the matter under the condition of anonymity, the Fort Detrick pause stemmed from a lover's spat between researchers at the facility, which resulted in one of the individuals poking holes in the other's personal protective equipment (PPE).

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hhs-halts-work-high-risk-infectious-disease-lab-following-repeated-safety-violations