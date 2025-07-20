Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan's avatar
Alan
19h

Excellent, well documeted history of the creation of the planned genocide. Too many people patting themselves and others on the back for creating the genocide. Give them the jab and lock them and their associates up forever.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr. Deepak Natarajan's avatar
Dr. Deepak Natarajan
20h

Touche.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jim Haslam
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture