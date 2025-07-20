2011

Tony Fauci promotes the new BSL-4 animal facility at Rocky Mountain Lab (RML). It’s a huge indoor zoo filled with exotic animals, including bats, ferrets, minks, goats, and sheep. It will soon be filled with COVID-19 reservoir species, such as deer, deer mice, and Egyptian fruit bats.

Fauci and NIAID recruited world-class scientists (e.g., Vincent Munster from the Netherlands and Heinz Feldmann from Germany) and sponsored their J-1 visas; however, they were assigned to work in Hamilton, Montana, instead of Boston or Atlanta.

2012

A New York Times headline read: An Engineered Doomsday, referencing the aerosolized H5N1 ferret research by Vincent Munster and Ron Fouchier. Fauci funded and defended their Dutch research at a gain-of-function (GoF) conference.

2013

Fauci organized a meeting with Ralph Baric of UNC and Munster of RML. Baric mentions using Munster’s lab bats as surrogates for his coronavirus research.

2014

Baric shows the SARS2 chimera while at a GoF conference (lower left corner HKU3-Spike + BtCoV 279-Spike).

2015

Munster traveled to Wuhan for a virology conference. Baric and Shi Zhengli of WIV traveled to Beijing to give a presentation on MERS. Baric discussed his interest in furin cleavage sites (13:30).

2016

Fauci headlines Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth event in Washington, D.C.

Cosmos Club in D.C.

Fauci and Munster present transmission research on Ebola (monkeys) and MERS (camels). With Baric’s DNA vaccine platform, they vaccinated camels in Colorado, so there's no reason to doubt their commitment to vaccinating bats in Wuhan.

2017

NIH funds multiple papers on transmissible vaccine research, mainly based at RML.

One week before Christmas, while everyone was leaving Washington, D.C., Fauci and NIH lifted the “pause” on GoF research. The head of HHS had recently resigned, and his replacement was not sworn in until January 2018.

2018

March: Baric proposed to “vaccinate” Chinese bats to protect US troops in Asia.

March 2018 DARPA Defuse proposal to the Pentagon

May: Baric, Shi, Daszak, Linfa Wang, and Dani Anderson lost the $14M DARPA Defuse bid. Munster was an original vendor on Defuse.

June: Shi uploaded bits and pieces of RaTG13 to the NIH server.

July: UNC published research on the SARS2 furin cleavage site using the RRAR/SVAS sequence. The R/SVAS sequence was also identified in RaTG13.

September: Two detailed DRASTIC reports reveal Google searches for “papers related to SARS-CoV-2 and SARS more broadly,” including prior research, cited publications, furin cleavage sites (FCS).

October: Fauci's presentation mentions SARS-CoV-1 from 2003.

Wuhan meeting in October 2018. Dani is 1 row behind and 3 over from Shi. Schountz is 4 over from Baric.

October: Baric and Daszak repurpose DARPA Defuse Technical Area 1 (TA1) into NIAID 2R01AI110964 grant renewal. This was the WIV subgrant that Fauci endlessly debated in Congress, but we all missed Baric’s scope of work.

December: Baric co-published FCS research on Egyptian fruit bats with Munster at RML. The TA2 experiment was conducted in 2016, but was only published after Baric lost Defuse.

2019

January: Fauci boasted about his NIAID budget, which started at $300 million in 1984 and now exceeds $5 billion, saying, “So if I were a Wall Street mogul, I would get a golden parachute.”

February: Baric experiments with a furin cleavage site, later found in SARS2.

Jun 20: Baric’s draft CREID bid (i.e., TA2) lists a “furin cleavage site” reference.

Jun 23: Dani Anderson edits the CREID bid before entering Wuhan BSL4.

Oct 16: Baric references the MERS-MA30 molecular clone (PRRVR). SARS2 will use PRRAR.

Oct 25: Fauci visits RML in Montana while Munster and Daszak meet in Germany.

Oct 30: NIAID meeting with TA1 DARPA Defuse team (aka 2R01 grant)

Nov 18: Daszak lists Fauci as a “key” person on the U01 CREID decision.

Nov 29: Dani and Linfa visit a locked-down BSL4 and then leave Wuhan.

Dec 3: Fauci has a teleconference with the RML director.

Vincent Munster (far left) in Dec 2019 at the Singapore conference

Dec 9: Fauci’s NIAID sponsored a bat conference in Singapore with Linfa, Dani, Munster, and Shi. Daszak mentions Baric while at the conference.

Daszak and Dani at the December 2019 Singapore bat conference

Daszak’s former NIAID Program Officer in China, Eun-Chung Park, asked a question for the Singapore audience:

Should a bat vaccine be considered to control Nipah transmission? Bats constitute the reservoir, not only of Nipah but also other viruses causing disease in humans. Preventing viral shedding from bats could prevent human disease.

2020

Jan 8, 2020: Fauci edits EcoHealth’s Nipah bat vaccine paper using RML transmission models. TWiV is surprised, since Fauci only edits HIV papers, but this NIAID grant involved the SARS2 transmission models of Egyptian fruit bats and Syrian hamsters.

Jan 10: The SARS2 genome is published, and Dani’s boss, Linfa Wang, resigns as Duke’s director of the emerging infectious disease program.

Baric’s favorites were SHC014 and HKU3, which bracket HKU3-Smix

Jan 13: Fauci schedules a weekly teleconference with Munster at RML.

Jan 24: Shi publishes RaTG13; therefore, SARS2 FCS sticks out, leading to Feb 1 teleconference.

RaTG13 (top) exposing PRRAR furin cleavage site in SARS2 (bottom)

Jan 27: Fauci gets a detailed SARS2 presentation from Munster.

Jan 30: According to Jeremy Farrar’s book, Kristian Andersen wants to call the FBI, but he later testified that Fauci would do it.

Jan 31: Jeremy Farrar from London introduces Fauci to Kristian Andersen, who replies that SARS2 “looks engineered.”

Feb 1: Andersen creates a Slack channel and drafts his one-page lab leak report. He writes, “The only thing that remains perplexing about 2019-nCoV is the fact that it has a furin site.” That one-page draft would evolve into the Proximal Origin paper.

Feb 1: Farrar organizes the teleconference with Fauci and Andersen, but not Baric. According to Baric’s testimony, Fauci secretly invited him to that teleconference. Andersen aligns Shi’s RaTG13 genome under the SARS2 genome, exposing Baric’s FCS.

Feb 1 ppt slides

Feb 3: Fauci organizes a NASEM meeting, where Baric verbally “attacked” Andersen. Fauci later testified he never contacted the FBI.

Feb 4: Andersen references NASEM meeting and submits the first draft of Proximal Origin to Fauci, who admits to “reviewing.”

Feb 6: Fauci removes himself as a co-author from another pandemic paper with Daszak and David Morens, whom he later testifies he barely knew, but they shared office space.

Feb 6: Baric, Daszak, and Linfa start the Lancet letter condemning “conspiracy theories.” Baric doesn’t sign because it “looks self-serving and we lose impact.”

Feb 7: NASEM letter to White House referenced Kristian Andersen and Baric but omits FCS.

Feb 9: Fauci appeared on a Newt Gingrich podcast with Daszak to call the Wuhan lab leak a “conspiracy theory.”

Feb 11: Fauci meets with Baric at his NIAID office, where they discuss “chimeras.”

Feb 12: Andersen emails Nature, stating that Fauci had “prompted” the publication of the Proximal Origin paper.

Feb 13: Andersen stopped referencing the NASEM teleconference in his Proximal Origin draft. This draft will become the cornerstone for a lab leak cover-up.

Feb 17: Baric states Shi “may be arrested” for publishing RaTG13.

Feb 26: Dani gives NBC News a tour of her bat lab in Singapore and admits to working on coronaviruses.

Feb 26: Baric gave a one-hour presentation to Congressional staff but left out FCS.

Feb 26: Baric ghost edits a paper claiming, “No credible evidence supporting claims of the laboratory engineering of SARS-CoV-2.”

Mar 5: US government officials ask Baric if SARS2 is engineered, but he says no.

Mar 8: Fauci tells Andersen, “Nice job on the [Proximal Origin] paper.”

Mar 10: Fauci and Baric give a joint presentation on the pandemic but omit FCS.

Mar 17: Munster publishes in NEJM that airborne transmission is “plausible.”

Mar 17: 'Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2' published by Andersen et al.

Mar 31: Fauci downplayed aerosol transmission during a White House press conference, just days after discussing it with Munster.

Apr 17: Fauci referenced the Proximal Origin paper and followed up with an email.

Apr 20: Tony Schountz of CSU sends “smoking gun” email to Munster at RML.

May 8: Baric describes the Proximal Origin arguments as “compelling.”

Oct 8: NIH director Francis Collins refers to Jay Bhattacharya, who co-authored the Great Barrington Declaration, as a fringe scientist.

2021

Feb 11: Fauci’s future pardoner, Jeffrey Zients, lurks in the background.

Fauci and Collins with Zients in the background (black suit & white mask​)

Feb 25: Baric and his wife use Gmail during the cover-up emails.

May 14: Baric signs a Science letter calling for an investigation into Shi’s BSL2.

May 11: Fauci (truthfully) told Senator Paul that if Baric is performing GoF, “it was conducted in North Carolina, not China.”

May 25: Fauci claimed after the “big scare of SARS1 back in 2002-03” that “we had a modest collaboration with our Chinese colleagues” and “we did that through a subgrant via EcoHealth.” He claimed, “It would have almost been a dereliction of duty if we did not study this.” In other words, Fauci, Baric, and Munster had to test their bat vaccine in Wuhan, which had access to the live Chinese horseshoe bats. Fauci said:

You gotta go where the action is. You do not want to study bats in Fairfax County, Virginia to find out the animal-human interface that might lead to a jumping of species.

Jun 14, 2021: DRASTIC finds WIV bat cage patents and live bats in the Wuhan lab.

Jun 27, 2021: Dani now claims to be working on Ebola while in Wuhan BSL4. She was upset about the reporting of a “secret” bat colony inside WIV, but claimed that there are many labs that work with live bats.

Sep 8, 2021: Intercept published NIAID’s 2R01 and U01 CREID grant, which Major Murphy read and referenced in his DoD whistleblower cover letter. Daszak and Baric had repurposed their lost DARPA Defuse bid under these two NIAID grants, which were awarded in 2019.

Sep 19, 2021: Baric and Dani appear on CNN, pointing the finger at Shi’s BSL2 lab.

Sep 21: The DARPA Defuse document is leaked by Major Murphy.

Oct 1: Dani’s boss, Linfa, identifies Baric as the author of the FCS in Defuse.

Oct 7: Tony Schountz from Colorado State University won a $6.7M grant from NIAID to build a live bat colony for the “successful breeding and rearing” of Chinese horseshoe bats. Fauci will no longer have to test its Chinese bat vaccines in Wuhan.

Dec 17: “For the unvaccinated, you're looking at a winter of severe illness and death—for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm,” said Fauci’s future pardoner, Jeffrey Zients.

2022

Jan 11: Major Murphy’s DoD letter leaked, calling Covid an American made bat vaccine. He also claimed Fauci funded DARPA Defuse. Fauci responds, “We have never seen that [Defuse] grant, and we have never funded that grant.”

Two of the five DARPA-winning teams are based at RML.

Apr 12: Munster updated the WHO on his Egyptian fruit bat vaccine.

Oct 4: RML announces a $125 million live bat testing and breeding facility. Therefore, Fauci and Munster won’t have to test Chinese bat vaccines in Wuhan.

Nov 23: Fauci did not recall emails about “our team” of Munster and Baric.

2023

Baric and Munster’s 2018 research on Egyptian fruit bats made headlines. Those bats were used as surrogates for Chinese bats, making them a non-natural “reservoir host” for SARS2.

Nov 17: Munster’s name and salary are debated in Congress. NIAID then releases a statement admitting that Baric and Munster’s joint research began in 2016, and RML has experts in coronaviruses.

2024

Jan 8: Fauci admits he never contacted the FBI on behalf of Kristian Andersen, but he understands bat immunology:

Bats are bad actors. I mean, we know that. Bats very, very often are able to harbor viruses without getting sick and without dying from it. It's something unique about the bats' immune system or lack of the ability to cause disease in different organs. And they are the source of a number of infections, Nipah being one of them.

Jan 22: Baric breaks two years of silence by testifying but never provides a biological alibi. Baric claims Fauci invited him to the Feb 1, 2020, teleconference, where he silently listened to Kristian Andersen’s evidence for engineering, then ambushed him two days later during the NASEM meeting.

May 18: Daszak confirms Dani was experimenting with live Chinese bats.

Jun 3: Fauci testified that his WIV subgrant was “molecularly impossible” to have created SARS2. However, the SARS2-like genome HKU3r-CoV was listed in both of his 2R01AI110964 and U01AI151797 grants, which funded DARPA Defuse.

2025

Jan 19: Fauci receives a preemptive pardon dating back to 2014. After a White House meeting on Biden’s last day as President, Jeffrey Zients hit “reply all” and wrote, “I approve the use of the autopen for the execution of all of the following pardons.”

Jun 25: New NIH director, Jay Bhattacharya, visits RML and their Chinese bat lab.