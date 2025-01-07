Book References & Blog Posts #1-7

The book that made Ron Unz’s eyes nearly pop out of my head is available via paperback and Kindle Unlimited:

This blog and book also opened Columbia Professor Jeffrey Sachs's eyes:

The above 2024 book evolved from the below 2022-23 posts. This was a series of posts not so much to discuss ‘lab’ leak but ‘what’ leaked.

The above blog posts originated from my March 2022 Twitter thread, which asked the simple question: Why did Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Institute of Virology publish RaTG13? The answer is not easy—it came up in drafting the Proximal Origin paper—but my book provides one.

That February 2022 question led to a debate with Rutgers professor Richard Ebright. Ebright argued that Shi could have engineered a genome like SARS-CoV-2. I countered that this was implausible, citing Ralph Baric's own statements on the technical challenges involved.

Ultimately, Baric’s furin cleavage site was a gateway to a much larger story. By November 2022, I notified Ebright that COVID-19 was a self-disseminating bat vaccine developed in Fauci’s biodefense lab. Bats aren’t birds; they’re mammals like you and me.

The 446-page book barely mentions Ebright, but its premise was built around a single question: Why does this Old World virus called SARS2 love New World lab animals? Over 100 scientists were asked this same question, but my book provided an answer. A smoking gun email from a Colorado bat lab confirms that Covid was created in a Montana lab but tested in Wuhan.

The case for US lab origins was based on a fact-check of Major Joseph Murphy’s letter to the Department of Defense (Covid infects US lab bats) and his disclosure of the losing DARPA Defuse proposal (which referenced the same US lab bats). Fauci’s Montana lab won the 2018 DARPA project, and by 2019, he merged the project’s winners and losers under his CREID initiative.