Book References & Blog Posts #1-7

Jim Haslam
Jan 07, 2025
The book that made Ron Unz’s eyes nearly pop out of my head is available via paperback and Kindle Unlimited:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DLVDB9CL

This blog and book also opened Columbia Professor Jeffrey Sachs's eyes:

About me:

https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0DM9LZN84/about

Contact me in Texas at jim.haslam@protonmail.com

The above 2024 book evolved from the below 2022-23 posts. This was a series of posts not so much to discuss ‘lab’ leak but ‘what’ leaked.

Let's be blunt: SARS2 leaked from a Wuhan lab but it's not Chinese junk

Jim Haslam
·
August 14, 2023
Let's be blunt: SARS2 leaked from a Wuhan lab but it's not Chinese junk

The virus was an animal vaccine created in Chapel Hill, North Carolina; developed in Hamilton, Montana; and tested in Wuhan. This is where it leaked, accidently, but t…

#1: A 'consensus' sequence of SARS like events

Jim Haslam
·
October 2, 2022
#1: A 'consensus' sequence of SARS like events

Disclaimer: this is obviously a Wuhan lab leak hypothetical based on an accident, not an accusation. This is a series of post not so much to discuss ‘lab’ leak but ‘what’ leaked.

#2 Why did the 'Batman' fly into Wuhan?

Jim Haslam
·
October 16, 2022
#2 Why did the 'Batman' fly into Wuhan?

Same disclaimer from part 1: this is obviously a Wuhan lab leak hypothetical based on an accident, not an accusation. This is a series of posts not so much to discuss ‘lab’ leak but ‘what’ leaked.

#3 Was a Fauci 'funded' bat conference the first superspreader event of 2019?

Jim Haslam
·
November 5, 2022
#3 Was a Fauci 'funded' bat conference the first superspreader event of 2019?

The same disclaimer applies as in part 2: this is obviously a hypothetical Wuhan lab leak based on an accident, not an accusation. This is a series of posts, not so much to discuss the ‘lab’ leak but ‘what’ leaked.

#4: I, Shi Zhengli, guarantee with my life that SARS2 is not related to 'my' lab

Jim Haslam
·
February 6, 2023
#4: I, Shi Zhengli, guarantee with my life that SARS2 is not related to 'my' lab

Same disclaimer from part 3: this is obviously a Wuhan lab leak hypothetical based on an accident, not an accusation. This is a series of posts not so much to discuss ‘lab’ leak but ‘what’ leaked.

#5 One Professor honorably resigns but another lies to the US Military & Congress

Jim Haslam
·
June 25, 2023
#5 One Professor honorably resigns but another lies to the US Military & Congress

Same disclaimer from part 4: this is obviously a Wuhan lab leak hypothetical based on an accident, not an accusation. A series of posts not so much to discuss ‘lab’ leak but ‘what’ leaked. Written to answer the two biggest questions:

#6 If you believe the WIV engineered SARS2, then published RaTG13:

Jim Haslam
·
August 31, 2023
#6 If you believe the WIV engineered SARS2, then published RaTG13:

The same disclaimer from part 5: this is obviously a Wuhan lab leak hypothetical based on an accident, not an accusation. This is a series of posts not so much to discuss ‘lab’ leak but ‘what’ leaked.

#7 Peter Daszak was the perfect Brit for the American job

Jim Haslam
·
December 30, 2023
#7 Peter Daszak was the perfect Brit for the American job

Same disclaimer from part 6: this is obviously a Wuhan lab leak hypothetical based on an accident, not an accusation. This is a series of posts not so much to discuss ‘lab’ leak but ‘what’ leaked.

SARS2 was patented by Ralph Baric in 2018

Jim Haslam
·
January 24, 2024
SARS2 was patented by Ralph Baric in 2018

We finished the last post with a question for the UNC lab: “Two of the 2018 viruses in their freezer were called 293 and HK3. They will become the second most debated genome in human history, behind SARS2.” The hive mind called the internet has already delivered an answer.

Let's be blunt: the US Government collected the closest progenitor to SARS2

Jim Haslam
·
October 2, 2023
Let's be blunt: the US Government collected the closest progenitor to SARS2

If you have been infected with SARS2, your human body has Covid antibodies to a bat virus found in a remote Laos bat cave. Those bat samples were collected in 2017 by an obscure US Government agency and it’s probably the craziest origins story of SARS2.

Lets be blunt: SARS2 leaked from the BSL4

Jim Haslam
·
September 25, 2023
Lets be blunt: SARS2 leaked from the BSL4

When you clip a digital coupon at the grocery store, or open your weather app for a rain forecast, you are broadcasting your location to the marketing and hedge fund world. Your whereabouts are packaged and sold for an American buck to the highest bidder. Why? So advertisers can sell you more stuff and

Timeline for the creation & cover-up of Covid

Jim Haslam
·
August 6, 2023
Timeline for the creation & cover-up of Covid

1983 The NYT warned ''nonsexual, non-blood-borne transmission is possible and the scope of the (HIV) syndrome may be enormous.” Another 1983 headline “Household contact may transmit AIDS,” quoted from a 43-year doctor at NIAID: Anthony Fauci.

My open letter to Senator Rand Paul

Jim Haslam
·
November 27, 2023
My open letter to Senator Rand Paul

Dr. Paul, I was introduced to your father two decades ago as “Dr. No.” I followed him closely for the next decade as he evolved into ‘Dr. Know.’ My journey began with Rand and ended with Rothbard, if you know what I mean. After reading your well-sourced

Fauci funded DARPA Defuse for $14.1M

Jim Haslam
·
November 7, 2024
Fauci funded DARPA Defuse for $14.1M

The last post was months ago, but one question remained: Did Peter Daszak of EcoHealth resubmit his $14.2 million DARPA Defuse bid? Daszak dodged the question in his congressional interview, but like Fauci said, Daszak never resubmitted “that” March 2018 proposal. That proposal included plans to test novel coronaviruses with furin cleavage sites on live…

The above blog posts originated from my March 2022 Twitter thread, which asked the simple question: Why did Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Institute of Virology publish RaTG13? The answer is not easy—it came up in drafting the Proximal Origin paper—but my book provides one.

That February 2022 question led to a debate with Rutgers professor Richard Ebright. Ebright argued that Shi could have engineered a genome like SARS-CoV-2. I countered that this was implausible, citing Ralph Baric's own statements on the technical challenges involved.

Ultimately, Baric’s furin cleavage site was a gateway to a much larger story. By November 2022, I notified Ebright that COVID-19 was a self-disseminating bat vaccine developed in Fauci’s biodefense lab. Bats aren’t birds; they’re mammals like you and me.

The 446-page book barely mentions Ebright, but its premise was built around a single question: Why does this Old World virus called SARS2 love New World lab animals? Over 100 scientists were asked this same question, but my book provided an answer. A smoking gun email from a Colorado bat lab confirms that Covid was created in a Montana lab but tested in Wuhan.

The case for US lab origins was based on a fact-check of Major Joseph Murphy’s letter to the Department of Defense (Covid infects US lab bats) and his disclosure of the losing DARPA Defuse proposal (which referenced the same US lab bats). Fauci’s Montana lab won the 2018 DARPA project, and by 2019, he merged the project’s winners and losers under his CREID initiative.