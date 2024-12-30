Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2
Jeff Sachs: Covid was made in a US lab
But tested in Wuhan
10 hrs ago
Jim Haslam
Thank You, Dr. Fauci
A movie review
Jan 26
Jim Haslam
An interview with physicist Steve
He asked the big questions & we discussed the smoking gun email
Jan 19
Jim Haslam
America's rebel: rebels against Chapter 1!
But Ron Unz (commenters) set the record straight
Jan 12
Jim Haslam
New Canadian book
Excerpts and discussion on the lab leak Chapter 2
Jan 5
Jim Haslam
7 questions to Christian Drosten
From a concerned but anonymous scientist
Jan 2
Jim Haslam
December 2024
10 best lab leak stories of 2024
Tis the season for the truth (& a year ending interview)
Dec 30, 2024
Jim Haslam
Baric referenced a 2017 molecular blueprint for COVID-19
An interview with the German scientist who found it
Dec 23, 2024
Jim Haslam
Tis the season for a cover up
The unwitting accomplices of lab leak
Dec 19, 2024
Jim Haslam
Old news and new interviews
Revenge of the doctors
Dec 8, 2024
Jim Haslam
November 2024
Daszak doesn't deny Fauci funded Defuse
Summer lab leak news (Fauci's hearing + Redfield on Baric)
Nov 24, 2024
Jim Haslam
Fauci funded DARPA Defuse for $14.1M
SARS2 genome was also in 2019 NIAID documents
Nov 7, 2024
Jim Haslam
