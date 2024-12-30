Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2

Jeff Sachs: Covid was made in a US lab
But tested in Wuhan
  
Jim Haslam
7
Thank You, Dr. Fauci
A movie review
  
Jim Haslam
3
An interview with physicist Steve
He asked the big questions & we discussed the smoking gun email
  
Jim Haslam
19
America's rebel: rebels against Chapter 1!
But Ron Unz (commenters) set the record straight
  
Jim Haslam
14
New Canadian book
Excerpts and discussion on the lab leak Chapter 2
  
Jim Haslam
7
7 questions to Christian Drosten
From a concerned but anonymous scientist
  
Jim Haslam
12

December 2024

10 best lab leak stories of 2024
Tis the season for the truth (& a year ending interview)
  
Jim Haslam
18
Baric referenced a 2017 molecular blueprint for COVID-19
An interview with the German scientist who found it
  
Jim Haslam
9
Tis the season for a cover up
The unwitting accomplices of lab leak
  
Jim Haslam
7
Old news and new interviews
Revenge of the doctors
  
Jim Haslam
2

November 2024

